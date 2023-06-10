शनिवार, 10 जून 2023
तीसरे अंपायर ने शुभमन गिल को दिया गलत आउट तो ओवल पर लगे चीटर के नारे, ट्विटर पर फैंस भी हुए गुस्सा

Shubman Gill
World Test Championship Final विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियिनशिप फाइनल WTC Final में 444 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतर भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज करो या मरो की स्थिति में लक्ष्य का पीछा कर रहे Rohit Sharma रोहित शर्मा और Shubhman Gill शुभमन गिल ने खुलकर बल्लेबाजी की। रोहित ने पहले ही ओवर में कमिंस को चौका लगाकर खाता खोला, जबकि गिल ने दो ओवर बाद कमिंस को दो चौके जड़े।

कप्तान कमिंस ने विकेट की तलाश में वामहस्त गेंदबाज मिचेल स्टार्क को भी गेंद सौंपी। रोहित ने उनका स्वागत फाइन लेग पर छक्का लगाकर किया। भारत दूसरे सत्र का समापन बिना विकेट गंवाये कर सकता था, लेकिन Boland बोलैंड ने सत्र के आखिरी ओवर में शुभमन गिल को स्लिप में कैचआउट करवा दिया। गिल 19 गेंद पर 18 रन बनाकर आउट हुए, जबकि रोहित 22 रन बनाकर नाबाद पवेलियन लौटे।

लेकिन चाय का स्वाद दोनों टीमें ले पाती इससे पहले ही एक बड़ा विवाद खड़ा हो गया। कैमरून ग्रीन ने जो कैच लिया उसे तीसरे अंपायर ने सही ठहराया जबकि कमेंटेटर ने कहा कि रीप्ले में यह साफ दिख रहा था कि गेंद घास को छू गई है। ऐसे में तीसरे अंपायर ने निर्णय लेने में खासी देर लगाई लेकिन फैसला ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पक्ष में दिया। यह देखकर मैदान पर तीसरे अंपायर के लिए चीटर चीटर के नारे लगे वहीं ट्विटर पर भी भारतीय फैंस आग बबूला हो गए।
