मंगलवार, 6 जून 2023
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल
  4. Dinesh Karthik shares what look like a green top pitch at the oval for WTC Final
पुनः संशोधित: मंगलवार, 6 जून 2023 (14:10 IST)

The Oval की पिच की तस्वीर अपलोड की दिनेश कार्तिक ने, फैंस ने दिए मजेदार जवाब

आईपीएल में असफलता अनुभव करने के बाद, कमेंटेटर और बल्लेबाज Dinesh Karthik अब हमें WTC Final में कुमार संगकारा, सुनील गावस्कर और रवि शास्त्री के साथ कमेंटरी करते दिखाई देंगे। भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच World Test Championship Final लंदन के ओवल मैदान में 7 से 11 जून तक खेला जाएगा। दिनेश कार्तिक लंदन पहुंच गए हैं और मैच के 2 दिन पहले उन्होंने Oval Pitch की एक झलक अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर पोस्ट की।  उन्होंने पिच का फोटो डालते हुए कैप्शन लिखा "WTC Final के लिए दो दिन बाकी हैं और पिच ऐसी दिखती है। आपकी प्लेइंग इलेवन क्या होने वाली है?"


उनके द्वारा पोस्ट की गई पिच की यह फोटो देख पता चलता है कि पिच पर घास की परत है और यह पिच तेज गेंदबाजों के लिए ज़्यादा सहायक सिद्ध होने वाली है। उनकी इस पोस्ट ने काफी क्रिकेट फैंस को आकर्षित किया। इस पोस्ट पर काफी रिट्वीट और कमेंट आए। कुछ लोगों को पिच का यह हाल देख कर डर लग रहा है, उनका कहना है कि अगर पिच ऐसी रही तो यह टेस्ट 2 दिनों में ही ख़त्म हो जाएगा और कुछ को अपने बल्लेबाजों की क्षमता पर भरोसा है।


लंदन में Kennington Oval ने अब तक 105 टेस्ट मैचों की मेजबानी की है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया और इंडिया का प्रदर्शन इस ग्राउंड में कुछ खास नहीं रहा है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने यहां 38 टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं जिसमें उन्होंने 7 जीत, 17 हार प्राप्त की है, 14 मैच उनके ड्रॉ रहे हैं वहीँ, भारत ने यहां 14 टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं जिनमें से 2 जीत, 5 हार और 7 मैच ड्रॉ रहे।
WTC Final से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत को नहीं मिलेगा कोई अभ्यास मैच, कौन होगा ज्यादा प्रभावित?

WTC Final से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत को नहीं मिलेगा कोई अभ्यास मैच, कौन होगा ज्यादा प्रभावित?WTC Final से पहले इन दोनों देशों के बीच कोई प्रैक्टिस मैच नहीं खेला जाएगा। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम बेकेनहैम में एक उच्च तीव्रता प्रशिक्षण शिविर से गुजरकर छह टेस्ट की तैयारी करेगी, जिसमें सेंटर-विकेट अभ्यास और नेट सत्र शामिल हैं। टीम के पूर्व कप्तान, Allan Border, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के Practice Match न खेलने के इस निर्णय से ज़रा भी खुश नहीं है।

IPL के ठीक बाद हुए ICC टूर्नामेंट्स में बुरी तरह हारा है भारत, 2 बार हो चुका है ऐसा

IPL के ठीक बाद हुए ICC टूर्नामेंट्स में बुरी तरह हारा है भारत, 2 बार हो चुका है ऐसाIPL Final आईपीएल का फाइनल 29 मई को खेला गया और फिर भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का आखिरी जत्था जिसमें शुभमन गिल, मोहम्मद शमी और अजिंक्य रहाणे शामिल हैं, इंग्लैंड रवाना हुआ। कई विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि 2 महीने आईपीएल खेलने के बाद World Test Championship Final विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल WTC Final जैसी महत्वपूर्ण ट्रॉफी खेलने भारत इंग्लैंड रवाना हो रहा है इसका सीधा फायदा दूसरी टीम को मिल सकता है।

WTC Final के फिटनेस मीटर में ऑस्ट्रेलिया भारत से कहीं आगे, जाने कैसे?

WTC Final के फिटनेस मीटर में ऑस्ट्रेलिया भारत से कहीं आगे, जाने कैसे?7 जून को INDvsAUS भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच टेस्ट क्रिकेट की बेहतरीन जंग देखने को मिलेगी। दोनों ही टीमें आईसीसी मेस जीतकर विश्व टेस्ट क्रिकेट में अपना परचम लहराना चाहेंगी। हालांकि इस मैच के लिए जो जरूरी फिटनेस है उस लिहाज से ऑस्ट्रेलिया का पलड़ा भारत से ज्यादा भारी रहने वाला है।

The Oval पर कोहली से भी बेहतर है रोहित का रिकॉर्ड, जानिए मैदान पर कैसे चले हैं भारतीय बल्लेबाज

The Oval पर कोहली से भी बेहतर है रोहित का रिकॉर्ड, जानिए मैदान पर कैसे चले हैं भारतीय बल्लेबाजभारत की नज़र से टीम का प्रदर्शन इस ग्राउंड में भले ही इतना ख़ास न रहा हो लेकिन भारतीय टीम में जो खिलाडी ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ खेलने वाले हैं उन खिलाडियों में से कुछ का बल्ले के साथ यहाँ प्रदर्शन अच्छा रहा है और वे ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए WTC Final में खतरनाक साबित हो सकते हैं।आइये बल्ले के साथ खिलाडियों का ओवल में प्रदर्शन कैसा रहा है (Indian Players in Kennington Oval)

द ओवल ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत के लिए हमेशा साबित हुआ है बदकिस्मत मैदान

द ओवल ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत के लिए हमेशा साबित हुआ है बदकिस्मत मैदानINDvsAUS India भारत के खिलाफ World Test Championship विश्व टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप WTC Final (डब्ल्यूटीसी) फाइनल की तैयारी कर रही Australia ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम The Oval द ओवल पर अपने पिछले खराब रिकॉर्ड को भुलाकर नई शुरुआत करना चाहेगी। इंग्लैंड में 140 से अधिक वर्षों के टेस्ट क्रिकेट के इतिहास में Australia ऑस्ट्रेलिया का रिकॉर्ड द ओवल में सबसे खराब रिकॉर्ड में से एक है। यही मैदान सात से 11 जून तक भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल की मेजबानी करेगा।

केएस भरत और ईशान किशन किसको मौका देगा भारत, दुविधा में टीम मैनेजमेंट

केएस भरत और ईशान किशन किसको मौका देगा भारत, दुविधा में टीम मैनेजमेंटAustralia ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ World Test Championship विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप अभ्यास सत्र को देखकर लगा कि भारत ने अभी तक विकेटकीपर को लेकर फैसला नहीं किया है। किशन और भरत दोनों ने ही बल्लेबाजी अभ्यास करने से पहले विकेटकीपिंग का अभ्यास किया। इन दोनों में से किसे अंतिम एकादश में रखा जाएगा इसका अनुमान अंतिम अभ्यास सत्र के बाद ही लगाया जा सकता है।

'न मैंने किया इस्लाम विरोधी पोस्ट, ना मांगी माफी', यश दयाल ने लगाया हैकिंग का आरोप

'न मैंने किया इस्लाम विरोधी पोस्ट, ना मांगी माफी', यश दयाल ने लगाया हैकिंग का आरोपUttar Pradesh उत्तर प्रदेश के तेज गेंदबाज Yash Dayal यश दयाल ने अपना इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट हैक होने का दावा करते हुए सोमवार को कहा कि उसने कोई Anti Islamic post इस्लाम-विरोधी पोस्ट नहीं किया और वह सभी समुदायों का बराबर सम्मान करते हैं।

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने जीता दिल, ओड़िसा में रेल हादसे के बाद अनाथ हुए बच्चों को भेजेंगे स्कूल

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने जीता दिल, ओड़िसा में रेल हादसे के बाद अनाथ हुए बच्चों को भेजेंगे स्कूलOdisha Train Accident। ओडिशा के बालासोर में 2 जून को दो एक्सप्रेस पैसेंजर ट्रेनों और एक मालगाड़ी के बीच हुई टक्कर में कम से कम 275 लोगों की मौत हुई है वहीँ,1000 से ज़्यादा लोग घायल हुए। इस भयानक दुर्घटना ने पुरे भारत की जनता को अंदर ही अंदर सहमा दिया है। दुर्घटना को लेकर सामने ऐसे चित्र आए हैं जिसे देख कर रूह काँप उठती है और दर्द से आँखें भर जाती है। यह हादसा पिछले 20 सालों में रिकॉर्ड हुआ अब तक का सबसे घातक और दर्दनाक ट्रेन हादसा है।

WTC Final में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का प्रमुख अस्त्र साबित हो सकते हैं कैमरन ग्रीन, गेंद और बल्ले से करेंगे आक्रमण

WTC Final में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का प्रमुख अस्त्र साबित हो सकते हैं कैमरन ग्रीन, गेंद और बल्ले से करेंगे आक्रमणAustralia ऑस्ट्रेलिया के उभरते हुए ऑलराउंडर Cameron Green कैमरन ग्रीन Indian Premiere Leagueइंडियन प्रीमियर लीग की अपनी प्रभावशाली फॉर्म को भारत के खिलाफ World Test Championship विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप WTC Final (डब्ल्यूटीसी) के फाइनल में दोहराना चाहते हैं और उनका मानना है कि टी20 से पारंपरिक प्रारूप में बदलाव के बावजूद उन्हें अपने आक्रामक खेल में लगाम लगाने की जरूरत नहीं है। भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल द ओवल में सात जून से खेला जाएगा।

