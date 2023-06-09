शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2023
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल
  4. Ajinkya Rahane becomes first Indian batsmen to score fifty in WTC Final
Written By
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2023 (16:17 IST)

WTC Final में अर्धशतक बनाने वाले पहले भारतीय बल्लेबाज बने अजिंक्य रहाणे, नो बॉल के जीवनदान का उठाया फायदा

Australia ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ World Test Championship Final विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में अजिंक्य रहाणेAjinkya Rahane ने अर्धशतक जड़कर एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लिया है।  विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल WTC Final में पहला अर्धशतक जड़ने वाले अजिंक्य रहाणे पहले भारतीय बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं। इससे पहले साल 2021 के  विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में वह 49 रनों पर थे लेकिन अपना विकेट न्यूजीलैंड के तेज गेंदबाज नील वैंगनर के हाथों गंवा चुके थे।

अजिंक्य रहाणे ने 117 गेंदों पर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान पैट कमिंस की गेंद पर छक्का मारकर अपना अर्धशतक पूरा किया। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि पैट कमिंस ने गुरुवार को ही अजिंक्य रहाणे को पवैलियन की राह दिखा दी थी जब वह 22 गेंदो में 17 रनों पर खेल रहे थे।
पगबाधा की अपील पर अंपायर ने उंगली उठा दी थी लेकिन अजिंक्य रहाणे ने रिव्यू लिया और रीप्ले में पाया गया कि पैट कमिंस ने नो बॉल डाली है। शायद किस्मत को यह ही मंजूर था कि विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में पहले भारतीय बल्लेबाज द्वारा अर्धशतक अजिंक्य रहाणे के बल्ले से ही आए।
