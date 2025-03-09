रविवार, 9 मार्च 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2025
  4. Rohit sharma innings india vs new zealand ICC champions trophy final
Written By Author कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : रविवार, 9 मार्च 2025 (21:05 IST)

सेंचुरी से चुकने के बावजूद रोहित शर्मा ने फैंस का जीता दिल, अपनी 'Fitness' का बल्ले से दिया जवाब

सेंचुरी से चुकने के बावजूद रोहित शर्मा ने फैंस का जीता दिल, अपनी 'Fitness' का बल्ले से दिया जवाब - Rohit sharma innings india vs new zealand ICC champions trophy final
IND vs NZ Rohit Sharma :रोहित शर्मा ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के फाइनल मैच में शानदार पारी खेल उन सभी आलोचकों को कड़ा जवाब दिया है जिन्होंने उन्हें 'Unfit' और 'खराब' कप्तान कहा था. रचिन रविंद्र की गेंद पर आउट होने पहले रोहित शर्मा 7 चौके और 3 छक्कों की मदद से उन्होंने 83 गेंदों में 76 रन बनाएशर्मा ने न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ शानदार स्टार्ट देकर अपने पार्टनर शुभमन गिल को भी शॉट्स मारने की आजादी दी. पिछली कुछ पारियों में रोहित का बल्ला नही चल पा रहा था जिसकी वजह से उन्होंने आलोचना बटोरी थी, कांग्रेस की प्रवक्ता शमा मोहम्मद (shama mohammad) ने उन्हें मोटा कहा था खराब कप्तान बताया था लेकिन अब अपने बल्ले से, अपनी एक्शन से रोहित शर्मा ने सभी आलोचकों के मुंह बंद कर दिए हैं और बता दिया कि जब वे अपना बेस्ट देते हैं तब गेंदबाजों के लिए उनका बुरा सपना बन जाते हैं


भारत ने 105 रन पर पहला विकेट गिल के रूप में गंवाया। स्कोर में एक रन ही जुड़ा था और विराट कोहली दो गेंद ही खेल पाए थे कि ब्रेसवेल की गेंद पर पगबाधा आउट हो गए।
 
रचिन रविंद्र की गेंद पर लाथम ने रोहित को स्टंप आउट किया। उनके आउट होने से स्कोर तीन विकेट पर 122 रन हो गया।
 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता शमा मोहम्मद ने रोहित शर्मा को कहा 'मोटा' और खराब कप्तान, पार्टी ने तुरंत लिया एक्शन

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता शमा मोहम्मद ने रोहित शर्मा को कहा 'मोटा' और खराब कप्तान, पार्टी ने तुरंत लिया एक्शनCongress’s Shama Mohamed Remark on Rohit Sharma : भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा पर एक कंट्रोवर्शियल कमेंट करने के बाद कांग्रेस की महिला प्रवक्ता डॉ. शमा मोहम्मद भारतीय जनता पार्टी और क्रिकेट फैंस के घेरे में आ चुकी हैं। उन्होंने रोहित शर्मा को मोटा बताते हुए उन्हें अपना वजन कम करने की सलाह दी, उन्होंने शर्मा को भारत का अब तक का सबसे 'Unimpressive' कप्तान भी कहा। उनके इस कमेंट के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर बहस छिड़ चुकी है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी और क्रिकेट फैंस के गुस्सा होने के बाद कांग्रेस ने खुद को उनके इस बयान से किनारे कर लिया है।

यह हमारा घर नहीं है, यह दुबई है! पिच पर सवाल उठाने वालों को रोहित शर्मा ने दिया करारा जवाब

यह हमारा घर नहीं है, यह दुबई है! पिच पर सवाल उठाने वालों को रोहित शर्मा ने दिया करारा जवाबIndia vs England Champions Trophy : कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने इस धारणा को खारिज किया कि सारे मैच दुबई में खेलने से उनकी टीम को चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में फायदा हो रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह उनका घरेलू मैदान नहीं है और पिचों से उनकी टीम को अलग तरह की चुनौतियां मिली है। पाकिस्तान, आस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड के कई पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने कहा है कि भारत को सारे मैच एक ही जगह पर खेलने से दूसरी टीमों के मुकाबले हालात के अनुकूल बेहतर ढलने में मदद मिली है।

कांग्रेस और TMC को खिलाड़ियों को अकेला छोड़ देना चाहिए : खेल मंत्री मांडविया ने कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता को दिया तीखा जवाब

कांग्रेस और TMC को खिलाड़ियों को अकेला छोड़ देना चाहिए : खेल मंत्री मांडविया ने कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता को दिया तीखा जवाबबेहद शर्मनाक और पूरी तरह से निराशाजनक: खेल मंत्री मांडविया ने रोहित पर टिप्पणी की आलोचना की

अपने 300वें वनडे मैच में विराट ने छुए बापू के पैर, वजह उड़ा देगी आपके भी होश [WATCH]

अपने 300वें वनडे मैच में विराट ने छुए बापू के पैर, वजह उड़ा देगी आपके भी होश [WATCH]Virat Kohli touching Axar Patel's Feet : भारत रविवार को न्यूजीलैंड को 44 रनों से हराकर ग्रुप A में टॉप पर रहा, अब उनकी भिड़ंत सेमी फाइनल में होगी उनके कट्टर प्रतिद्वंदियों में से एक, ऑस्ट्रेलिया से। न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ मैच से एक ऐसा मोमेंट बाहर आया जिसे देख सभी हंस हंसकर लोट पोट हो गए। दरअसल 250 लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए न्यूजीलैंड के दिग्गज केन विलियमसन (Kane Williamson) को आउट करना भारतीय गेंदबाजों के लिए सिरदर्द बन चूका था।

कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स ने बनाया अजिंक्य रहाणे को टीम का कप्तान

कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स ने बनाया अजिंक्य रहाणे को टीम का कप्तानकोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स ने सोमवार को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2025 के लिए अजिंक्य रहाणे को टीम का कप्तान और वेंकटेश अय्यर को उपकप्तान बनाया है।केकेआर के मुख्य कार्यकारी वेंकी मैसूर आज यह घोषणा करते हुए कहा, “हमें अजिंक्य रहाणे जैसे किसी व्यक्ति को पाकर खुश है, जो एक नेतृत्‍वकर्ता के रूप में अपना अनुभव और परिपक्वता लाता है। इसके अलावा, वेंकटेश अय्यर केकेआर के लिए एक फ्रैचाइजी खिलाड़ी रहे हैं और उनमें बहुत सारे नेतृत्व गुण हैं। हमें भरोसा है कि वे खिताब के बचाव में अच्छा सहयोग करेंगे।”

और भी वीडियो देखें

Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी

समाचार

धर्म-संसार

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com