मंगलवार, 4 मार्च 2025
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 4 मार्च 2025 (16:29 IST)

भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी सेमीफाइनल मैच में काली पट्टी बांधकर शिवालकर को श्रद्धांजलि दी

भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी सेमीफाइनल मैच में काली पट्टी बांधकर शिवालकर को श्रद्धांजलि दी - Indian players paid tribute to Padmakar Shivalkar by wearing black armbands in the Champions Trophy semi final match
India vs Australia : भारतीय टीम के खिलाड़ी घरेलू क्रिकेट के दिग्गज पद्माकर शिवालकर (Padmakar Shivalkar) की याद और सम्मान में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी सेमीफाइनल के दौरान मंगलवार को यहां बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर मैदान में उतरे। शिवालकर का उम्र संबंधी बीमारी के कारण सोमवार को निधन हो गया था। उन्होंने 84 साल की उम्र में मुंबई में अंतिम सांस ली।
 
भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘स्वर्गीय पद्माकर शिवालकर के सम्मान में भारतीय टीम आज काली पट्टी बांधकर खेल रही है।’’

शिवालकर उन बेहतरीन स्पिनरों में से एक थे जिन्हें भारत के लिए खेलने का मौका नहीं मिला क्योंकि वह बिशन सिंह बेदी जैसे महान खिलाड़ियों के युग में खेले थे।

वामहस्त स्पिनर शिवालकर ने मुंबई के लिए 124 प्रथम श्रेणी मैचों में 589 विकेट लिए। शिवालकर को बीसीसीआई द्वारा प्रतिष्ठित सीके नायडू ‘लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट’ पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया था।
मौजूदा भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा भी मुंबई से हैं।

मुंबई के महान स्पिनर पद्माकर शिवालकर का निधन

मुंबई के महान स्पिनर पद्माकर शिवलकर का उम्र संबंधी समस्याओं के कारण सोमवार को यहां निधन हो गया। वह 84 वर्ष के थे।भारत के लिए कभी नहीं खेले पाने वाले सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्पिनरों में शामिल शिवालकर ने 1961-62 से 1987-88 के बीच कुल 124 प्रथम श्रेणी मैचों में हिस्सा लिया और 19.69 की औसत से 589 विकेट लिए।

बाएं हाथ के स्पिनर ने 22 साल की उम्र में रणजी ट्रॉफी में पदार्पण किया और 48 साल की उम्र तक खेलना जारी रखा। उन्होंने भारत की प्रमुख घरेलू प्रतियोगिता में 361 विकेट लिए जिसमें ग्यारह बार मैच में 10 विकेट लेना शामिल हैं। शिवालकर ने 12 लिस्ट ए मैचों 16 विकेट लिए है।

उन्हें भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड द्वारा 2017 में सीके नायडू ‘लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट’ पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया था।मुंबई क्रिकेट संघ (एमसीए) के अध्यक्ष अजिंक्य नाइक ने कहा, ‘‘मुंबई क्रिकेट ने आज एक सच्चे दिग्गज को खो दिया है। पद्माकर शिवालकर सर का खेल में योगदान, खासकर अब तक के सबसे बेहतरीन स्पिनरों में से एक के रूप में हमेशा याद किया जाएगा।’’उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मुंबई क्रिकेट पर उनका समर्पण, कौशल और प्रभाव अद्वितीय है। उनका निधन क्रिकेट जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।’(भाषा)


 


