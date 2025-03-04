भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी सेमीफाइनल मैच में काली पट्टी बांधकर शिवालकर को श्रद्धांजलि दी

The BCCI mourns the unfortunate demise of Shri Padmakar Shivalkar, one of India’s finest spinners ever.— BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2025
In a career spanning two decades, Shri Shivalkar played 124 first-class matches, claiming an impressive 589 wickets at an outstanding average of 19.69.
Mumbai cricket has lost a true legend today. Padmakar Shivalkar Sir’s contribution to the game, especially as one of the finest spinners of all time, will always be remembered. His dedication, skill, and impact on Mumbai cricket are unparalleled. His passing is an irreplaceable… pic.twitter.com/Nmca72CNfB— Ajinkya Naik - President, MCA. (@ajinkyasnaik) March 3, 2025
Deeply saddened to know about the demise of the legendary left-arm spinner and one of India’s domestic cricket heroes, Padmakar Shivalkar Sir. Heard a lot of stories about his exploits in domestic cricket and how unfortunate he was to not represent the country. My heartfelt… pic.twitter.com/Rb7pTcw7FI— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 3, 2025