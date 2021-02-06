Live Updates : किसान आज करेंगे चक्काजाम, दिल्ली-NCR में 50 हजार सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary & Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region. At least 12 metro stations in the national capital have been put on alert for closing the entry & exit, in view of any disturbance: Delhi Police#FarmersProtest https://t.co/40jTX4M9av— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021
#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all.
-दिल्ली पुलिस ने सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए।
Delhi: Extensive barricading measures undertaken at Ghazipur border with water cannon vehicles deployed, as a preemptive measure to deal with possible disturbances resulting from 'Chakka Jaam' calls by farmer unions protesting farm laws
-भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा कि शनिवार को उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड और दिल्ली में चक्का जाम नहीं होगा।
Protesters demonstrating against the farm laws continue their agitation at the Ghazipur(Delhi-UP) border
