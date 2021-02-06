शनिवार, 6 फ़रवरी 2021
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. किसान आंदोलन

Live Updates : किसान आज करेंगे चक्काजाम, दिल्ली-NCR में 50 हजार सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात

Last Updated: शनिवार, 6 फ़रवरी 2021 (08:59 IST)
नई दिल्ली। आंदोलनकारी किसानों द्वारा देशभर में दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक चक्काजाम का ऐलान। केंद्र ने दिल्ली पुलिस को राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में सभी प्रमुख प्रतिष्ठानों की कड़ी सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया। किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...

08:56AM, 6th Feb
-दिल्ली एनसीआर में दिल्ली पुलिस, पैरामिलेट्री फोर्सेस के करीब 50 हजार पुलिसकर्मी तैनात।
-दिल्ली पुलिस राजधानी के 12 मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर जारी किया अलर्ट।
-लाल किला, आईटीओ रोड समेत कई इलाकों में चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिसकर्मी तैनात।
08:30AM, 6th Feb
-संयुक्त राष्ट्र की मानवाधिकार संस्था ने भारत में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को लेकर प्रशासन और प्रदर्शनकारियों दोनों से अधिकतम संयम बरतने की अपील की है।
-संस्था ने कहा कि ये जरूरी है कि सभी के मानवाधिकारों का सम्मान करते हुए न्यायसंगत समाधान निकाला जाए।
07:44AM, 6th Feb
-दिल्ली पुलिस ने सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए।
-केंद्र ने दिल्ली पुलिस को राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में सभी प्रमुख प्रतिष्ठानों की कड़ी सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया है, ताकि 26 जनवरी की लाल किले जैसी कोई घटना नहीं हो।
-सूत्रों ने बताया कि दिल्ली पुलिस को न्यूनतम बल प्रयोग करने का निर्देश दिया गया है, लेकिन यह भी कहा गया है कि सुरक्षाकर्मियों के लिए खतरा बनने वाले लोगों से सख्ती से निपटा जाए।
07:43AM, 6th Feb
-भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा कि शनिवार को उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड और दिल्ली में चक्का जाम नहीं होगा। 
-दिल्ली में प्रवेश के सभी मार्ग खुले रहेंगे, केवल वही मार्ग बंद रहेंगे, जहां किसानों का प्रदर्शन चल रहा है।
-उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड के किसानों को किसी भी समय दिल्ली बुलाया जा सकता है।
-पंजाब, हरियाणा और पश्चिम उत्तर प्रदेश सहित देश के विभिन्न हिस्से के हजारों किसान दिल्ली की तीन सीमाओं -- सिंघू, टीकरी और गाजीपुर बार्डर पर 70 से अधिक दिनों से प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं और केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों को पूरी तरह वापस लेने की मांग कर रहे हैं।
-गाज़ीपुर बार्डर प्रदर्शन स्थल पर पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए टिकैत ने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में किसान छोटे समूहों में जिला मुख्यालयों में ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे।
07:42AM, 6th Feb
-हरियाणा के सोनीपत और झज्जर जिलों में शनिवार शाम तक मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाएं निलंबित रहेंगी।
-केंद्र के तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के बीच राज्य के कुछ जिलों में शांति और कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति बिगड़ने से रोकने के लिए मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाओं को निलंबित कर दिया गया है।


