रविवार, 15 अक्टूबर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023
  3. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 न्यूज
  4. Pakistan could not dedicate its victory to Hamas Terrorists INDvsPAK match, says Israel Ambassador Naor Gilon
Written By
Last Updated : रविवार, 15 अक्टूबर 2023 (14:10 IST)

'हमास आतंकवादियों को पाकिस्तान अपनी जीत समर्पित नहीं कर पाया' इजराइल के राजदूत ने पाकिस्तानी टीम पर कसा तंज

'हमास आतंकवादियों को पाकिस्तान अपनी जीत समर्पित नहीं कर पाया' इजराइल के राजदूत ने पाकिस्तानी टीम पर कसा तंज - Pakistan could not dedicate its victory to Hamas Terrorists INDvsPAK match, says Israel Ambassador Naor Gilon
Image Source : Naor Gilon (X)

INDVSPAK : हमास और इजराइल (Israel–Hamas war) के बीच की जंग का जिक्र एक बार फिर वनडे विश्वकप (ODI World Cup 2023) में हुआ और इसका जिक्र हुआ भारत - पाकिस्तान के मैच के लिए जहां भारत में इजराइल के राजदूत नाओर गिलोन (Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon) ने पाकिस्तानी टीम पर तंज कसा। दरअसल, कुछ ही दिनों पहले श्रीलंका के खिलाफ अपनी टीम की जीत को गाजा के लोगों को समर्पित करने के बाद पाकिस्तान के क्रिकेटर मुहम्मद रिज़वान को भारत में आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ा था। उन्होंने 121 गेंदों में 131 रन बनाए थे और इसे गाजा के लोगों को समर्पित कर उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा था "यह गाजा में हमारे भाइयों और बहनों के लिए समर्पित है" 
 
14 अक्टूबर को दुनिया के सबसे बड़े क्रिकेट स्टेडियम, नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में भारत ने पाकिस्तान को 7 विकटों से हराया और इसके बाद भारत में इजराइल के राजदूत नाओर गिलोन ने इस जीत पर ट्वीट कर पाकिस्तानी टीम और ख़ास कर रिज़वान पर तंज कसते हुए लिखा "हमें खुशी है कि क्रिकेट विश्वकप में IndiavsPAK मैच में भारत विजयी हुआ और पाकिस्तान अपनी जीत का श्रेय हमास के आतंकवादियों को नहीं दे सका। हम वास्तव में भारतीय मित्रों द्वारा मैच के दौरान पोस्टर प्रदर्शित करके इज़राइल के साथ अपनी एकजुटता दिखाने से प्रभावित हैं"
इस ट्वीट ने जल्द ही आकर्षण बटोरा और इसपर कई कमैंट्स भी आए। 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडल

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडलभारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने पिछले एक पखवाड़े में अपने खून, पसीने और कड़ी मेहनत से एशियाई खेलों में 107 पदकों के जादुई आंकड़े को छूकर देश को समय से पहले दिवाली का तोहफा देने के साथ 2024 के पेरिस ओलंपिक में अब तक की सबसे अच्छे प्रदर्शन का भरोसा दिया।

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बना

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बनाएडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने विश्व कप के अपने पहले मैच में शनिवार को यहां श्रीलंका को 102 रन से करारी शिकस्त दी।

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियां

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियांAsian Games 2023 : एशियन गेम्स में 4 मेडल जीतने वाली मेरठ की 3 बेटियों ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि वह किसी से कम नहीं हैं। क्रांति की सरजमीं मेरठ में जहां भी इन पदक विजेता बेटियों ने कदम रखे तो शहरवासियों ने उनको पलकों पर बैठा लिया। इन बेटियों ने अपनी जीत का श्रेय माता-पिता, कोच और सरकार की प्रोत्साहन नीति को दिया है।

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामा

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामाSAvsSL एडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शनिवार को यहां पांच विकेट पर 428 रन बनाए, जो टूर्नामेंट का नया रिकॉर्ड है।

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैच

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैचभारत और ईरान के बीच शनिवार को एशियाई खेलों के पुरुष कबड्डी फाइनल मुकाबले के दौरान उस वक्त विवाद पैदा हो गया, जब रेफरी के फैसले के विरोध में खिलाड़ी मैट पर बैठ गए।कबड्डी मैट पर इस तरह का नजारा शायद ही पहले कभी देखा गया था। इस विवाद के कारण चिर-परिचित टीमों के बीच का मुकाबला लगभग एक घंटे तक रुका रहा।

और भी वीडियो देखें

'हमास आतंकवादियों को पाकिस्तान अपनी जीत समर्पित नहीं कर पाया' इजराइल के राजदूत ने पाकिस्तानी टीम पर कसा तंज

'हमास आतंकवादियों को पाकिस्तान अपनी जीत समर्पित नहीं कर पाया' इजराइल के राजदूत ने पाकिस्तानी टीम पर कसा तंजहमास और इजराइल (Israel–Hamas war) के बीच की जंग का जिक्र एक बार फिर वनडे विश्वकप (ODI World Cup 2023) में हुआ और इसका जिक्र हुआ भारत - पाकिस्तान के मैच के लिए जहां भारत में इजराइल के राजदूत नाओर गिलोन (Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon) ने पाकिस्तानी टीम पर तंज कसा।

'ओलंपिक 2036' की मेजबानी के प्रयासों में भारत कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेगा : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

'ओलंपिक 2036' की मेजबानी के प्रयासों में भारत कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेगा : प्रधानमंत्री मोदीPM Modi's statement regarding hosting Olympics 2036 : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को कहा कि भारत 2036 ओलंपिक का आयोजन देश में करने के लिए अपने प्रयासों में कोई कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ेगा, क्योंकि यह 140 करोड़ भारतीयों का सपना है। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा, मुझे विश्वास है कि भारत को आईओसी का निरंतर सहयोग मिलता रहेगा। भारत बड़े स्तर पर वैश्विक आयोजन की मेजबानी के लिए तैयार है।

PM मोदी ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ शानदार जीत पर 'टीम भारत' को दी बधाई

PM मोदी ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ शानदार जीत पर 'टीम भारत' को दी बधाईप्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को अहमदाबाद में विश्व कप क्रिकेट मैच में भारतीय टीम की जीत को 'बहुत शानदार' बताते हुए टीम के सदस्यों को बधाई दी। यहां अंतरराष्ट्रीय ओलंपिक समिति (आईओसी) के 141वें अधिवेशन का उद्घाटन करते हुए मोदी ने कहा, अब से कुछ मिनट पहले अहमदाबाद में दुनिया के सबसे बड़े स्टेडियम में भारत ने बहुत ही शानदार जीत हासिल की है।

वनडे विश्वकप में पाक के खिलाफ मैन ऑफ द मैच पाने वाले जसप्रीत बुमराह बने दूसरे भारतीय गेंदबाज

वनडे विश्वकप में पाक के खिलाफ मैन ऑफ द मैच पाने वाले जसप्रीत बुमराह बने दूसरे भारतीय गेंदबाजINDvsPAKरपाकिस्तान के खिलाफ विश्व कप मैच में शनिवार को यहां भारत को सात विकेट की बड़ी जीत दिलाने में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह ने कहा कि टीम के गेंदबाज पिच के साथ जल्दी तालमेल बनाने में सफल रहे।भारत की ओर से वनडे विश्वकप में मैन ऑफ द मैच पाने वाले वह दूसरे गेंदबाज बने, इससे पहले वैंकटेश प्रसाद 1999 में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ 5 विकेट लेकर मैन ऑफ द मैच बने थे।

6 चौके और छक्के, हिटमैन ने खेली कप्तानी पारी, की पाक गेंदबाजों की धुनाई

6 चौके और छक्के, हिटमैन ने खेली कप्तानी पारी, की पाक गेंदबाजों की धुनाईINDvsPAK खेल के हर विभाग में पाकिस्तान को बौना साबित करते हुये भारत ने शनिवार को चिर प्रतिद्वंदी पाकिस्तान को 117 गेंद शेष रहते सात विकेट से रौंद कर आईसीसी एक दिवसीय विश्व कप की अंकतालिका में शीर्ष स्थान पर कब्जा जमाया।

'हमास आतंकवादियों को पाकिस्तान अपनी जीत समर्पित नहीं कर पाया' इजराइल के राजदूत ने पाकिस्तानी टीम पर कसा तंज

'हमास आतंकवादियों को पाकिस्तान अपनी जीत समर्पित नहीं कर पाया' इजराइल के राजदूत ने पाकिस्तानी टीम पर कसा तंजहमास और इजराइल (Israel–Hamas war) के बीच की जंग का जिक्र एक बार फिर वनडे विश्वकप (ODI World Cup 2023) में हुआ और इसका जिक्र हुआ भारत - पाकिस्तान के मैच के लिए जहां भारत में इजराइल के राजदूत नाओर गिलोन (Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon) ने पाकिस्तानी टीम पर तंज कसा।

भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच में लगे 'जय श्रीराम' के नारे, क्यों भड़के उदयनिधि स्टालिन?

भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच में लगे 'जय श्रीराम' के नारे, क्यों भड़के उदयनिधि स्टालिन?अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में विश्व कप के एक हाईवोल्टेज मैच में भारत ने पाकिस्तान को 7 विकेट से हरा दिय। बड़ी जीत की ओर बढ़ रही टीम इंडिया की मैदान में मौजूद प्रशंसकों ने जमकर हौसला अफजाई की। इस दौरान पूरा स्टेडियम जय श्री राम के नारों से गूंज उठा। बहरहाल स्टेडियम में लगे नारों से तमिलनाडु सरकार में मंत्री उदयनिधि भड़क गए।

Maharashtra : समृद्धि एक्सप्रेसवे पर भीषण हादसा, मिनी बस-कंटेनर की भिड़ंत में 12 लोगों की मौत, 23 घायल

Maharashtra : समृद्धि एक्सप्रेसवे पर भीषण हादसा, मिनी बस-कंटेनर की भिड़ंत में 12 लोगों की मौत, 23 घायलHorrific accident on Samriddhi Expressway : महाराष्ट्र के छत्रपति संभाजीनगर जिले में समृद्धि एक्सप्रेसवे पर शनिवार देर रात तेज गति से आ रही एक मिनी बस ने एक कंटेनर को टक्कर मार दी, जिससे कम से कम 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई तथा 23 अन्य घायल हो गए।मृतकों में 5 पुरुष, 6 महिलाएं और एक नाबालिग लड़की शामिल है। निजी बस में 35 यात्री सवार थे।

मां दुर्गा की भक्ति में पीएम मोदी, शेयर किया नया गरबा गीत

मां दुर्गा की भक्ति में पीएम मोदी, शेयर किया नया गरबा गीतPM Modi navratri news : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने रविवार को नवरात्रि के मौके पर उनके द्वारा लिखा एक ‘गरबा’ साझा किया और इस पावन अवसर पर लोगों को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए उनके सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की।

सीएम शिवराज के सामने रामायण के हनुमान विक्रम मस्ताल, कांग्रेस ने क्यों दिया टिकट?

सीएम शिवराज के सामने रामायण के हनुमान विक्रम मस्ताल, कांग्रेस ने क्यों दिया टिकट?Madhya Pradesh elections : कांग्रेस ने बुधनी से विक्रम मस्ताल शर्मा को मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान का सामना करेंगे। वे रामायण 2 के हनुमान की भूमिका निभा चुके हैं। मस्ताल को कांग्रेस ने स्थानीय होने की वजह से चुनाव मैदान में उतारा है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

नवरात्रि

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com