हाथों में शराब पैर के नीचे ट्रॉफी' मिशेल मार्श की हरकत पर भड़के भारतीय फैंस

Mitchell Marsh World Cup trophy : 19 नवंबर को नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने भारत को भारत में ही हराकर छठी बार विश्व कप ट्रॉफी जीती है। इस ODI World Cup Trophy के लिए Team India ने पूरे विश्व कप में बहुत अच्छा खेला है, यह ट्रॉफी भारतीयों के लिए बहुत पवित्र है। लेकिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाडी ने जीतने के बाद ट्रॉफी के साथ कुछ ऐसा किया जो वायरल हो रहा है।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान Pat Cummins ने अपनी Instagram Story पर एक फोटो शेयर की जिसमें मिशेल मार्श वनडे वर्ल्ड कप ट्रॉफी पर पैर रखते नजर आ रहे हैं (Mitchell Marsh Pat Cummins Trophy Story) तभी से ये फोटो हर जगह वायरल हो रही है और Indian Fans का कहना है कि मिचेल मार्श ने वर्ल्ड कप ट्रॉफी पर इस तरह अपने पैर रख ट्रॉफी को अपमानित किया है।

कुछ लोगों तो यह तक कहा कि Mitchell Marsh को IPL से ban कर देना चाहिए तो किसी ने उनकी तुलना Football Legend Lionel Messi से की जो Fifa World Cup का खिताब जितने के बाद ट्रॉफी को अपने पास रख कर सोए थे। मिचेल मार्श का यह फोटो देख लोगों को अंदर गुस्सा दिखाई दिया। कुछ ने कहा कि ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ट्रॉफी deserve नहीं करती है। 


Webdunia ने जब इस फोटो को अपने Facebook Page पर शेयर किया तो लोगों का मार्श के लिए इस तरह का गुस्सा देखने मिला  
यह वही खिलाड़ी है जिसने IPL 2023 के दौरान Delhi Capitals के Podcast में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के जितने की भविष्यवाणी की थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि India और Australia विश्व कप के फाइनल में भिड़ेंगे जहां ऑस्ट्रेलिया 450-2 रन बनाएगा और भारत 65 पर All out हो जाएगा।
