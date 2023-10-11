बुधवार, 11 अक्टूबर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023
  3. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 न्यूज
  4. MD Rizwan drew flack for dedicating victory of Pakistan to Gaza residents
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: बुधवार, 11 अक्टूबर 2023 (17:30 IST)

रिजवान के ट्वीट पर भड़के फैंस और पत्रकार, ICC से पूछा क्या यह सही है?

रिजवान के ट्वीट पर भड़के फैंस और पत्रकार, ICC से पूछा क्या यह सही है? - MD Rizwan drew flack for dedicating victory of Pakistan to Gaza residents
PAKvsSL श्रीलंका के खिलाफ नाबाद शतक जड़कर पाकिस्तान को रिकॉर्ड जीत दिलाने वाले मोहम्मद रिजवान के ट्वीट ने तूल पकड़ लिया है। उन्होंने आज अपने ट्वीट में पाकिस्तान को हैदराबाद में मिली 6 विकेटों से जीत को गाजा के भाई बहनों को समर्पित किया। गौरतलब है कि गाजा पट्टी पर इजरायल खुद के देश पर हमास द्वारा हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद जवाबी सैन्य कार्यवाही कर रहा है।

रिजवान के इस ट्वीट से ना केवल भारतीय फैंस भड़के हुए हैं बल्कि कुछ वरिष्ठ खेल पत्रकारों ने भी इस ट्वीट की शिकायत आईसीसी से की है। भारतीय फैंस ने इस मसले पर बीसीसीआई को आड़े हाथों लिया है। फैंस का मानना है कि भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड रिजवान को विश्वकप से बाहर निकलवाने का दबाव क्यों नहीं बना सकती।
वहीं एक बड़े चैनल के खेल पत्रकार विक्रांत गुप्ता ने ट्वीट किया है कि क्या इसकी अनुमति है अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट काउंसिल, क्योंकि धोनी को भारती आर्मी के निशान को नहीं पहनने की हिदायत 2019 में दी गई थी। खिलाड़ियों को आईसीसी इवेंट के दौरान राजनीति बयानबाजी पर पाबंदी रहती है।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडल

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडलभारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने पिछले एक पखवाड़े में अपने खून, पसीने और कड़ी मेहनत से एशियाई खेलों में 107 पदकों के जादुई आंकड़े को छूकर देश को समय से पहले दिवाली का तोहफा देने के साथ 2024 के पेरिस ओलंपिक में अब तक की सबसे अच्छे प्रदर्शन का भरोसा दिया।

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बना

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बनाएडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने विश्व कप के अपने पहले मैच में शनिवार को यहां श्रीलंका को 102 रन से करारी शिकस्त दी।

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियां

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियांAsian Games 2023 : एशियन गेम्स में 4 मेडल जीतने वाली मेरठ की 3 बेटियों ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि वह किसी से कम नहीं हैं। क्रांति की सरजमीं मेरठ में जहां भी इन पदक विजेता बेटियों ने कदम रखे तो शहरवासियों ने उनको पलकों पर बैठा लिया। इन बेटियों ने अपनी जीत का श्रेय माता-पिता, कोच और सरकार की प्रोत्साहन नीति को दिया है।

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामा

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामाSAvsSL एडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शनिवार को यहां पांच विकेट पर 428 रन बनाए, जो टूर्नामेंट का नया रिकॉर्ड है।

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैच

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैचभारत और ईरान के बीच शनिवार को एशियाई खेलों के पुरुष कबड्डी फाइनल मुकाबले के दौरान उस वक्त विवाद पैदा हो गया, जब रेफरी के फैसले के विरोध में खिलाड़ी मैट पर बैठ गए।कबड्डी मैट पर इस तरह का नजारा शायद ही पहले कभी देखा गया था। इस विवाद के कारण चिर-परिचित टीमों के बीच का मुकाबला लगभग एक घंटे तक रुका रहा।

और भी वीडियो देखें

PM नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, 'अब अगला मिशन ओलंपिक के लिए कमर कस लीजिए'

PM नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, 'अब अगला मिशन ओलंपिक के लिए कमर कस लीजिए'प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को अधिक सफलता हासिल करने के उनके प्रयास में हर संभव मदद का आश्वासन दिया और विश्वास जताया कि देश Asian Games एशियाई खेलों के अगले सत्र में हांगझोउ खेलों से बेहतर प्रदर्शन करेगा।

फिलिस्तीन नहीं खेलेगा भारत समेत इन देशों के साथ, इस स्पोर्ट्स टूर्नामेंट से हटा

फिलिस्तीन नहीं खेलेगा भारत समेत इन देशों के साथ, इस स्पोर्ट्स टूर्नामेंट से हटाफिलिस्‍तीन के हटने के बाद 13 अक्टूबर से यहां होने वाला मर्डेका कप फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट तीन टीम के नॉकआउट प्रारूप में खेला जाएगा जिसमें भारत, ताजिकिस्तान और मेजबान मलेशिया की टीम हिस्सा लेंगी। विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार फलस्तीन के अंतिम समय में प्रतियोगिता से हटने के बाद मलेशिया फुटबॉल संघ (AFM) ने मंगलवार को कार्यक्रम में बदलाव किया।

अरुण जेटली स्टेडियम के बाहर और अंदर कोहली की धूम

अरुण जेटली स्टेडियम के बाहर और अंदर कोहली की धूमभारतीय टीम विश्व कप के अपने दूसरे मैच में बुधवार को यहां जब अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ मैदान में उतरी तो Arun Jaitley Stadium के अंदर और बाहर प्रशंसकों में पूर्व कप्तान और दिग्गज बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली की दीवानगी दिखी (Virat Kohli Fans)। स्टेडियम के अंदर भी दर्शक कोहली-कोहली का नारा लगाते दिखे।

AUSvsSA भारतीय पिच पर भिड़ेंगे कड़े प्रतिद्वंद्वी, देखें किसका पलड़ा है भारी?

AUSvsSA भारतीय पिच पर भिड़ेंगे कड़े प्रतिद्वंद्वी, देखें किसका पलड़ा है भारी?AUSvsSA पहले मैच में भारत से मिली हार से आहत ऑस्ट्रेलिया गुरुवार को यहां दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ होने वाले विश्व कप मैच में बल्लेबाजी में आक्रामकता का पुट भरकर अपना अभियान पटरी पर लाने की कोशिश करेगा।पांच बार के विश्व चैंपियन ऑस्ट्रेलिया की शुरुआत अच्छी नहीं रही और बल्लेबाजों की नाकामी के कारण उसे मेजबान भारत से 6 विकेट की हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

जीत को गाजा के लिए किया समर्पित, शतक लगाने वाले रिजवान ने हैदराबाद को बताया रावलपिंडी जैसा

जीत को गाजा के लिए किया समर्पित, शतक लगाने वाले रिजवान ने हैदराबाद को बताया रावलपिंडी जैसापाकिस्तान के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज मोहम्मद रिजवान अपनी दुआओं में हैदराबाद के क्यूरेटर को हमेशा याद करेंगे, जिन्होंने यहां बल्लेबाजी के लिए अनुकूल विकेट तैयार किया जिससे उन्हें शतक बनाने और उनकी टीम को विश्व कप में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ सबसे बड़ा लक्ष्य हासिल करने में मदद मिली।

जाति पर आई मध्यप्रदेश की चुनावी सियासत, राहुल गांधी पर भाजपा का पलटवार, बोले नरोत्तम, अपनी जाति नहीं बता पाने वाले कर रहे पिछड़ों की बात

जाति पर आई मध्यप्रदेश की चुनावी सियासत, राहुल गांधी पर भाजपा का पलटवार, बोले नरोत्तम, अपनी जाति नहीं बता पाने वाले कर रहे पिछड़ों की बातमध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में जाति का मुद्दा गर्मा गया है। ओबीसी वर्ग के बड़े वोट बैंक को साधने के लिए कांग्रेस के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय राहुल गांधी ने एक दिन पहले शहडोल में हुई सभा में कांग्रेस सरकार बनते हुए जातिगत जनगणना कराने का जो एलान किया उसकी भाजपा पूरी ताकत से काट खोजने में जुट गई है। प्रदेश के गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी इन दिनों जहां भी जा रहे हैं, जातिगत जनगणना की बात कर रहे हैं। आश्चर्य की बात है कि राहुल गांधी को खुद अपनी जाति का पता नहीं है। कमलनाथ अपनी जाति नहीं बता पाते। लेकिन कांग्रेस के ऐसे ही नेता पिछड़ों की बात कर रहे हैं। असल वजह यह है कि कांग्रेस के पास जनता को बताने के लिए कुछ नहीं है। इसलिए वो हिन्दुओं का जातिगत विभाजन करके चुनाव जीतना चाहते हैं।

NIA अदालत ने दिया आतंकी लखबीर सिंह की भूमि जब्त करने का आदेश

NIA अदालत ने दिया आतंकी लखबीर सिंह की भूमि जब्त करने का आदेशNIA court : पंजाब में मोहाली की एक एनआईए (NIA) अदालत ने घोषित आतंकवादी व पाकिस्तान में रहने वाले 'खालिस्तान लिबरेशन फ्रंट' के स्वयंभू सरगना लखबीर सिंह (Lakhbir Singh) उर्फ रोडे की राज्य के मोगा जिले में स्थित ज़मीन को जब्त करने का निर्देश दिया है। एक आधिकारिक प्रवक्ता ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी।

Bareilly: छेड़खानी का विरोध करने पर छात्रा को चलती ट्रेन के आगे फेंका, एक हाथ और दोनों पैर कटे

Bareilly: छेड़खानी का विरोध करने पर छात्रा को चलती ट्रेन के आगे फेंका, एक हाथ और दोनों पैर कटेGirl student thrown in front of moving train: बरेली शहर के सीबीगंज थाना क्षेत्र में मंगलवार शाम को छेड़खानी का विरोध करने पर कोचिंग से घर लौट रही नाबालिग छात्रा को 2 लड़कों ने कथित रूप से चलती ट्रेन के आगे फेंक दिया जिससे उसका एक हाथ और दोनों पैर कट गए। पुलिस ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी। पुलिस के मुताबिक मामले में एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

AAP का आरोप, भाजपा के इशारे पर ED की संजय सिंह को मरवाने की साजिश

AAP का आरोप, भाजपा के इशारे पर ED की संजय सिंह को मरवाने की साजिशSanjay singh news in hindi : आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) ने आरोप लगाया कि प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) भाजपा के इशारे पर सांसद संजय सिंह को मरवाने की साजिश कर रहा है।

कारगिल की हार के बाद BJP ने किया तीनों संसदीय क्षेत्रों का मूल्‍यांकन शुरू

कारगिल की हार के बाद BJP ने किया तीनों संसदीय क्षेत्रों का मूल्‍यांकन शुरूBJP became alert after Kargil defeat: कारगिल (Kargil) के हिल काउंसिल (Hill Council) चुनावों में करारी हार के बाद प्रदेश भाजपा ने अगले साल मार्च-अप्रैल में होने वाले महत्वपूर्ण लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले केंद्र शासित प्रदेश के सभी 3 संसदीय (parliamentary) क्षेत्रों का व्यापक मूल्यांकन शुरू कर दिया है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

श्राद्ध पर्व

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com