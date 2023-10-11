रिजवान के ट्वीट पर भड़के फैंस और पत्रकार, ICC से पूछा क्या यह सही है?

Please tag BCCI Jay Shah and ICC on Rizwan's tweet and ask them to deport this mf back to Pakistan. Also please don't give excuses that only ICC can make a decision. WC is happening in your country you board can do anything if they want. — No Context Politics (@AndColorPockeT) October 11, 2023

Who's handling this @rajasthanroyals account? They tweeted this even though Rizwan is neither Indian nor plays for RR.. pic.twitter.com/iGDR6iq0MH

— Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 11, 2023

Wtf is happening in my country ?





• Hyderabad crowd is chanting jeetega bhai jeetega Pakistan jeetega



• Md Rizwan is openly supporting Hamas



• BCCI is planning a huge ceremony for Ind vs Pak match



• 60 Pakistani Journalists have been given India's visa to cover Ind vs Pak… pic.twitter.com/3sEz01yFAl

Pakistan cricketer and wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Rizwan dedicates his match winning century to the people of #Gaza

He also thanked the people of Hyderabad for supporting Pakistan.

This #ICCCricketWorldCup23 is not just cricket but also a battleground of political and… https://t.co/zMCxYw9svp

— Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) October 11, 2023

Is this allowed @ICC ? I remember Dhoni was asked to remove the Army insignia from his gloves during the World Cup 2019

Aren’t cricketers prohibited from making political and religious statements during ICC events? https://t.co/3k5uKf4mXH

— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 11, 2023

PAKvsSL श्रीलंका के खिलाफ नाबाद शतक जड़कर पाकिस्तान को रिकॉर्ड जीत दिलाने वाले मोहम्मद रिजवान के ट्वीट ने तूल पकड़ लिया है। उन्होंने आज अपने ट्वीट में पाकिस्तान को हैदराबाद में मिली 6 विकेटों से जीत को गाजा के भाई बहनों को समर्पित किया। गौरतलब है कि गाजा पट्टी पर इजरायल खुद के देश पर हमास द्वारा हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद जवाबी सैन्य कार्यवाही कर रहा है।रिजवान के इस ट्वीट से ना केवल भारतीय फैंस भड़के हुए हैं बल्कि कुछ वरिष्ठ खेल पत्रकारों ने भी इस ट्वीट की शिकायत आईसीसी से की है। भारतीय फैंस ने इस मसले पर बीसीसीआई को आड़े हाथों लिया है। फैंस का मानना है कि भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड रिजवान को विश्वकप से बाहर निकलवाने का दबाव क्यों नहीं बना सकती।वहीं एक बड़े चैनल के खेल पत्रकार विक्रांत गुप्ता ने ट्वीट किया है कि क्या इसकी अनुमति है अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट काउंसिल, क्योंकि धोनी को भारती आर्मी के निशान को नहीं पहनने की हिदायत 2019 में दी गई थी। खिलाड़ियों को आईसीसी इवेंट के दौरान राजनीति बयानबाजी पर पाबंदी रहती है।