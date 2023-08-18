15 Years of Virat Kohli : विराट ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में पूरे किए 15 साल, जानिए उनकी शानदार उपलब्धियां

years since a talented teenager arrived at the International stage— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 18, 2023
years of turning doubters into believers
years of rollercoaster of emotions and so much happiness
Thank you for being you @imVkohli #PlayBold #15YearsOfKingKohli #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/fVXje3ShL1
Forever grateful pic.twitter.com/cpxoUNS0uG
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 18, 2023Virat Kohli, International Cricket को अपने 15 साल देने के लिए आभारी हैं और आभारी हैं उनके प्रशंसक भी जिन्होंने उन्हें मैदान पर अद्भुत खेल और कुछ बड़े टूर्नामेंटों में शीर्ष प्रदर्शन करते हुए देखा है।
Virat Kohli completed 15 years in International cricket, a journey with hardwork, grind, determination to be the best in the world, 25582 runs including 76 hundreds at an average of 53.63 with absolute dominance.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 17, 2023
- The GOAT. #15YearsOfKingKohli pic.twitter.com/b0bkfNLy2z
शुरुआत धीमी थी लेकिन फिर पीछे मुड़के नहीं देखा
Virat Kohli made his International debut On This Day in 2008, since 2008 August 18th, King has:— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 18, 2023
- Most Intl runs
- Most ODI runs
- Most T20I runs
- Most 200's
- Most 100's
- Most 50's
- Most ICC runs
- Most ICC awards
- Most POTM
- Most POTS
The dominance of King Kohli...! pic.twitter.com/vIKS88I64c
Virat Kohli completes 15 years of sheer dominance in international cricket#15YearsOfKingKohli #ViratKohli #15YearsOfViratKohli pic.twitter.com/ARMEsDE6hT— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) August 18, 2023
The energy of Virat Kohli on the field is always special...!!! pic.twitter.com/bFHjw0E6IA— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 18, 2023
Virat Kohli Currently holds the record for most Test double centuries as captain and also the first Indian to hit 7 double hundreds.— Dennis (@DenissForRiyal) August 18, 2023
Simply The Greatest test captain and batsman of all time. #15YearsOfKingKohli pic.twitter.com/jHTb5Qlzdx
15 Years Of Virat Kohli : आज ही के दिन दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाडियों में से एक, Virat Kohli ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में Debut किया था— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) August 18, 2023
उनके नाम 53.63 की औसत से 76 शतक सहित 25582 रन हैँ#KingKohli #ViratKohli #ViratKohli #Kohli #cricket #15YearsOfViratKohli #Trending #OTD pic.twitter.com/UHaLYaIWnO
Virat Kohli's cover-drive, The special one.
- The GOAT. pic.twitter.com/tkNpL9JwYk— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 18, 2023
510 kilometers over 22 yards— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 18, 2023
Fifteen freakish numbers from Virat Kohli's 15-year international career: https://t.co/l4OIN9vgjx @SampathStats pic.twitter.com/pN2LSFK7Cv
The Dominance of Kohli #Cricket #ViratKohli #India pic.twitter.com/IAUcwAiakh— Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) August 18, 2023