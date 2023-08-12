रविवार, 13 अगस्त 2023
Virat Kohli ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी कमाई की अफवाहों पर दी सफाई, कहा यह गलत हैं

Virat Kohli Viral Tweet : Hopper HQ ने इंस्टाग्राम पर प्रति पोस्ट (Earning Per Instagram Post) सबसे अधिक पैसा कमाने वाले लोगों की लिस्ट जारी  (Hopper HQ Instagram Rich List) की थी और सोशल मीडिया पर हर जगह यह लिस्ट तेजी से फेल रही थी । उस लिस्ट में आप दुनिया भर की मशहूर Celebrities और Sports Persons को देख सकते हैं। सूची में यह भी दर्शाया गया है कि भारत के स्टार बल्लेबाज और वर्तमान में सबसे महान क्रिकेटरों में से एक, विराट कोहली इंस्टाग्राम पर प्रति पोस्ट 11.45 करोड़ कमाते हैं (Virat Earns 11.45 Per Instagram Post) और फुटबॉलर Cristiano Ronaldo और Lionel Messi के बाद तीसरे स्थान पर हैं, जो 26.7 करोड़ और 21.5 प्रति इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट कमाते हैं।
 
यह खबर कल Social Media पर खूब Viral हुई। यह इंटरनेट और खेल जगत में एक Hot Topic था, लेकिन Virat Kohli ने अपने ट्विटर पर जो संदेश लिखा वह स्पष्ट करता है कि अफवाहें सच नहीं हैं। Virat Kohli का कहना है कि उनकी Social Media कमाई को लेकर फैल रही खबरें सच नहीं हैं। 
 
ट्वीट कर लिखा, "यद्यपि मैं जीवन में जो कुछ भी मुझे मिला है, उसके लिए मैं आभारी और ऋणी हूं, लेकिन मेरी सोशल मीडिया कमाई के बारे में जो खबरें चल रही हैं, वे सच नहीं हैं।"

ट्वीट ने Social Meida पर मचाया तहलका 
उनके इस ट्वीट ने वापस इंटरनेट पर तहलका मचा दिया। किसी ने कहा कि शायद विराट कोहली कहना चाह रहे हैं कि वे ज़्यादा कमाते हैं तो एक यूजर ने लिखा कि जिस तरह से विराट कोहली ने अपने Tweet की शुरुआत की थी, एक सेकंड एक लिए लगा था कि वे अपने रिटायरमेंट की खबर सुनाने वाले हैं। 

