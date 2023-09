दृश्यम 2 के बाद रॉकस्टार डीएसपी और अजय देवगन एक म्यूजिकल प्रोजेक्ट के लिए फिर आए साथ

Things are about to take a supernatural turn.



Witness the trio of myself, R Madhavan & Jyotika in a nail-biting thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl. Hitting theatres on March 8, 2024!@ActorMadhavan #Jyotika @imjankibodiwala #VikasBahl #JyotiDeshpande @KumarMangat… pic.twitter.com/PjB0WUVjje