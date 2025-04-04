शुक्रवार, 4 अप्रैल 2025
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
Last Modified: शुक्रवार, 4 अप्रैल 2025 (11:54 IST)

मनोज कुमार के निधन से इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर, पीएम मोदी से लेकर तमाम सेलेब्स दे रहे श्रद्धांजलि

Manoj Kumar death
बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता-निर्देशक मनोज कुमार का 87 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में वह 'भारत कुमार' नाम से मशहूर थे। मनोज कुमार के निधन से फिल्मी गलियारों मे शोक की लहर है। पीएम मोदी से लेकर तमाम सेलेब्स पर उनके निधन पर शोक जाहिर कर रहे हैं। 
 
पीएम मोदी ने मनोज कुमार संग अपनी तस्वीर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, 'महान अभिनेता और फिल्मकार मनोज कुमार के निधन से बहुत दुःख हुआ। वे भारतीय सिनेमा के प्रतीक थे, जिन्हें खासतौर पर उनकी देशभक्ति के जोश के लिए याद किया जाता था, जो उनकी फिल्मों में भी झलकता था। उनके कामों ने राष्ट्रीय गौरव की भावना को जगाया। वो आने वाली पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। इस दुख की घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति।'
 
अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, 'मैं उनसे सीखते हुए बड़ा हुआ हूं कि हमारे देश के लिए प्यार और गर्व से बढ़कर कोई भावना नहीं है। और अगर हम अभिनेता इस भावना को दिखाने में आगे नहीं होंगे, तो कौन करेगा? इतने अच्छे इंसान, और हमारी फेटरनिटी की सबसे बड़ी संपत्तियों में से एक। रेस्ट इन पीस मनोज सर शांति।
 
करण जौहर ने लिखा, आज हमने हिंदी सिनेमा के एक दिग्गज को खो दिया... श्री मनोज कुमार... यह मुझे क्रांति की स्क्रीनिंग पर वापस ले गया जिसे मैंने एक बच्चे के रूप में देखा था... फर्श पर अन्य बच्चों के साथ उत्साह से बैठे हुए थे और फिल्म निर्माता और अभिनेताओं और उद्योग के दिग्गजों से भरा स्क्रीनिंग रूम था... यह फिल्म का रफ कट था... 4 घंटे लंबा वर्जन... मनोज जी अपनी फिल्म को इतने शुरुआती चरण में शेयर कर फीडबैक मांग रहे थे... अपनी महत्वाकांक्षी मोशन पिक्चर के लिए राय मांग रहे थे... फिल्म ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर इतिहास रच दिया था। 
 
विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने लिखा, भारत के पहले सच्चे और समर्पित फिल्म निर्माता, दादा साहब फाल्के पुरस्कार विजेता मनोज कुमार आज सबको छोड़कर चले गए। वो एक सच्चे देशभक्त, दूरदर्शी निर्देशक थे, जिन्होंने गीतों को सिर्फ मनोरंजन तक सीमित नहीं रखा बल्कि उससे जुड़ाव भी महसूस कराया। अभिनेता ने देशभक्ति को बिना किसी शोर शराबे के सिनेमा की दुनिया में ला दिया। इसके साथ ही विवेक ने लिखा कि देशभक्त और उनके जैसे कलाकार कभी नहीं मरते। वे रह जाते हैं स्मृति में, धड़कन में।




देशभक्ति की भावना से परिपूर्ण फिल्मों से मनोज कुमार ने बनाई अलग पहचान, पीएम शास्त्री के कहने पर बनाई थी फिल्म उपकार

देशभक्ति की भावना से परिपूर्ण फिल्मों से मनोज कुमार ने बनाई अलग पहचान, पीएम शास्त्री के कहने पर बनाई थी फिल्म उपकारबॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता-निर्देशक मनोज कुमार का निधन हो गया है। उनका नाम ऐसे फिल्मकार-अभिनेता के रूप में याद किया जाता है, जिन्होंने देशभक्ति की भावना से परिपूर्ण फिल्मों के जरिये दर्शकों के दिलों पर राज किया। मनोज कुमार मूल नाम हरिकिशन गिरी गोस्वामी का जन्म 24 जुलाई 1937 को हुआ था।

बेटे कुणाल ने बताया आखिरी वक्त कैसी थी मनोज कुमार की हालत, कल होगा अंतिम संस्कार

बेटे कुणाल ने बताया आखिरी वक्त कैसी थी मनोज कुमार की हालत, कल होगा अंतिम संस्कारबॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता मनोज कुमार का निधन हो गया है। उन्होंने 87 साल की उम्र में कोकिलाबेन धीरूभाई अंबानी अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली। मनोज कुमार के निधन से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर है। उन्हें भारत कुमार के नाम से भी जाना जाता था। मनोज कुमार अपने पीछे पत्नी शशि गोस्वामी और बेटे कुणाल गोस्वामी को छोड़ गए।

मनोज कुमार : देशभक्ति में डूबी फिल्मों के सरताज, उपकार, शहीद, शोर जैसी ‍फिल्मों के ‍लिए हमेशा किए जाएंगे याद

मनोज कुमार : देशभक्ति में डूबी फिल्मों के सरताज, उपकार, शहीद, शोर जैसी ‍फिल्मों के ‍लिए हमेशा किए जाएंगे यादबॉलीवुड में जब भी देश प्रेम की बात की जाती है तो प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता, निर्माता व निर्देशक मनोज कुमार को जरूर याद किया जाता है। अपने देश के लिए मर मिटने की भावना को फिल्मों में मूर्त रूप प्रदान करने के लिए मनोज कुमार का भारतीय सिनेमा जगत में प्रमुख स्थान रहा है। मनोज कुमार ने अपनी फिल्मों के जरिए लोगों को देशभक्ति की भावना का गहराई से एहसास कराया, जिसने उन्हें हर दिल अजीज फिल्मकार बना दिया। इसी देशप्रेम की बदौलत उनके चाहने वाले उन्हें 'मिस्टर भारत' कहकर पुकारा करते थे।

फिल्म अभिनेता मनोज कुमार का निधन, मिस्टर भारत के नाम से थे मशहूर

फिल्म अभिनेता मनोज कुमार का निधन, मिस्टर भारत के नाम से थे मशहूरManoj Kumar news in Hindi : मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता और फिल्म निर्देशक मनोज कुमार का मुंबई के कोकिला बेन अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। देशभक्ति फिल्मों के लिए मशहूर मनोज कुमार को भारत कुमार के नाम से भी जाना जाता था। वे 87 वर्ष के थे।

सिकंदर के समर्थन में सलमान खान के फैंस, नेगेटिव ऐड कैंपेन से हो रही है फिल्म को गिराने की कोशिश

सिकंदर के समर्थन में सलमान खान के फैंस, नेगेटिव ऐड कैंपेन से हो रही है फिल्म को गिराने की कोशिशरिलीज़ के बाद से ही सिकंदर देशभर में धमाल मचा रहा है। दर्शकों से जबरदस्त प्यार बटोरते हुए, फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर भी मजबूती से टिकी हुई है और अब तक 158.5 करोड़ रुपये की वर्ल्डवाइड कमाई कर चुकी है। हालांकि, फिल्म को पेड नेगेटिव रिव्यूज़ का सामना करना पड़ रहा है, जहां कुछ लोग किसी का भाई किसी की जान के रिएक्शंस को सिकंदर से जोड़कर गलत ढंग से पेश कर रहे हैं। यह गतिविधि कई जगहों पर देखी गई है, लेकिन फिल्म के फैंस अब खुलकर इसके खिलाफ आवाज़ उठा रहे हैं।

Loveyapa review: मोबाइल की अदला-बदली से मचा स्यापा

Loveyapa review: मोबाइल की अदला-बदली से मचा स्यापाश्रीदेवी, आमिर खान की फेवरेट एक्ट्रेस थीं, लेकिन दोनों कभी भी साथ में फिल्म नहीं कर पाए। आमिर खान के बेटे जुनैद और श्रीदेवी की बेटी खुशी ‘लवयापा’ में साथ नजर आए हैं, जो मॉडर्न रोम-कॉम फिल्म है। इन दिनों सिनेमा का स्क्रीन एक्शन फिल्मों के बोलबाले के कारण खून से लाल है और लव स्टोरी आधारित फिल्में चलन से बाहर हो गई हैं।

देवा मूवी रिव्यू: शाहिद कपूर और टेक्नीशियन्स की मेहनत पर स्क्रीनप्ले लिखने वालों ने पानी फेरा

देवा मूवी रिव्यू: शाहिद कपूर और टेक्नीशियन्स की मेहनत पर स्क्रीनप्ले लिखने वालों ने पानी फेरादेवा (शाहिद कपूर) ऐसा पुलिस ऑफिसर है जो गुंडों को इतना बेरहमी से मारता है कि पत्रकार दिया (पूजा हेगड़े) छाप देती है कि पुलिस वाला है माफिया? कुल मिला कर देवा निराश करती है। कमजोर स्क्रीनप्ले और कैरेक्टर डेवलपमेंट फिल्म के अन्य लोगों की मेहनत पर पानी फेर देता है।

Sky Force review: एयर फोर्स के जांबाज योद्धाओं की कहानी

Sky Force review: एयर फोर्स के जांबाज योद्धाओं की कहानीस्काई फोर्स फिल्म भारत के असली हीरो की कहानी है। ये एयर फोर्स के उन जांबाज योद्धाओं की दास्तां है जिन्होंने 1965 में लड़ाकू विमानों से पाकिस्तान में घुस कर तबाही मचाई थी। लेकिन बात यही तक सीमित नहीं है, बल्कि यह बहादुर पायलट टी विजया (वास्तविक नाम एबी देवैया) के एक ऐसे कारनामे को भी दर्शाती है जिसे उजागर होने में बरसों लगे और देश ने उन्हें वर्षों बाद सम्मान दिया।

आज़ाद मूवी रिव्यू: अमन-साशा की बिगड़ी शुरुआत, क्यों की अजय देवगन ने यह फिल्म

आज़ाद मूवी रिव्यू: अमन-साशा की बिगड़ी शुरुआत, क्यों की अजय देवगन ने यह फिल्मरॉक ऑन और काई पो छे जैसी फिल्म बनाने वाले निर्देशक अभिषेक कपूर से 'आज़ाद' जैसी फिल्म की उम्मीद नहीं की जा सकती। इतनी रूटीन कहानी पर फिल्म बनाना वे मंजूर कर लेंगे, ये सोच कर ही हैरानी होती है। अभिषेक कहानी को बेहतरीन तरीके से दिखाने के लिए जाने जाते हैं, लेकिन 'आज़ाद' में उनकी यह विशेषता भी गायब है।

इमरजेंसी मूवी रिव्यू: कंगना रनौट की एक्टिंग ही फिल्म का एकमात्र मजबूत पक्ष

इमरजेंसी मूवी रिव्यू: कंगना रनौट की एक्टिंग ही फिल्म का एकमात्र मजबूत पक्षकंगना रनौट ने फिल्म इमरजेंसी में इंदिरा गांधी की भूमिका निभाई है। नि:संदेह उनकी एक्टिंग शानदार है, लेकिन यही बात फिल्म के बारे में नहीं कही जा सकती। कमजोर निर्देशन और राइटिंग फिल्म को ले डूबे हैं। बहुत सारा दिखाने के चक्कर में हड़बड़ी फिल्म में नजर आती हैं और फिल्म दर्शकों से कनेक्ट नहीं हो पाती।
