एल्विश यादव पर गंभीर आरोप लगने के बाद सपोर्ट में उतरे फैंस, बोले- कोई बदनाम करने की कोशिश कर रहा... | elvish yadav rave party case fans stand with big boss ott 2 winner supports

#ElvishYadav is being targeted by the whole left lobby just because he supports Sanatan Dharam and Hindus. That's the price he's paying for taking a stand for his religion.— PV (@JustStopIt_PV) November 4, 2023
We Support ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/UqWljifH3M
Elvish Yadav Explains Why Everyone Drags His Name This Is Only For Trp And Same Incident Of Gamla Also This Is All Done For Trp— Elvish Yadav ( Fan Page ) (@ElvishArmy_0) November 4, 2023
I Request Everyone Go And Watch Elvish Yadav New Vlog He Explains How Everying Is Going On
STOP DEFAMING ELVISH#ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy pic.twitter.com/gngja4HZIv
Together we stand as a strong #ElvishArmy. Let's spread positivity and stand with @ElvishYadav during these testing times. Your support truly matters. Join us in displaying unwavering solidarity and uplifting one another.— Pandit - Team Elvish (@IamPandit__Ji) November 4, 2023
We Support ElvishYadav#ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy pic.twitter.com/v6bJRiGQUf
Don't worry elvish. We are with you always Don't be sad and be strong . Don't spare any single one of them.every thing will be alright.— love (@Lovely98050280) November 4, 2023
Jai Shree Ram
We Support ElvishYadav
#ElvishArmy #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/3utJQSF4CY