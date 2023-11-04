शनिवार, 4 नवंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़
  4. elvish yadav rave party case fans stand with big boss ott 2 winner supports
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
Last Updated : शनिवार, 4 नवंबर 2023 (15:35 IST)

एल्विश यादव पर गंभीर आरोप लगने के बाद सपोर्ट में उतरे फैंस, बोले- कोई बदनाम करने की कोशिश कर रहा...

एल्विश यादव पर गंभीर आरोप लगने के बाद सपोर्ट में उतरे फैंस, बोले- कोई बदनाम करने की कोशिश कर रहा... | elvish yadav rave party case fans stand with big boss ott 2 winner supports
Elvish Yadav : फेमस यूट्यूबर और बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 एल्विश यादव पर जहरीले सांपों की तस्करी और रेव पार्टी करवाने का आरोप लगा है। इस मामले में नोएडा पुलिस ने एल्विश समेत 6 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज ‍किया है। इनमें से 5 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार भी कर लिया गया है। 
 
इस मामले में एल्विश यादव ने एक वीडियो शेयर करके अपने ऊपर लगे आरोपों पर सफाई दी है। साथ ही उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करके मेनका गांधी पर पलटवार भी किया है। वहीं एल्विश यादव के फैंस भी उनके सपोर्ट में आगे आ गए हैं। 
 
सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस एल्विश के साथ होने और उनके बेकसूर होने की बात कह रहे है। एक यूजर ने लिखा, कामयाबी बहुत सारे दुश्मनों के साथ आती हैं। मैं सच जानता हूं लेकिन यह फर्जी प्रमोशन जैसा लगता है। एल्विश को कोई लगातार बदनाम करने की कोशिश कर रहा है।


बता दें कि मेनका गांधी द्वारा संचालित पीएफए ऑर्गेनाइजेशन में एनिमल ऑफिसर गौरव गुप्ता ने सेक्टर-49 थाने में दी शिकायत में बताया था कि उन्हें सूचना मिली कि एल्विश यादव स्नेक वेनम व जिंदा सांपों के साथ नोएडा सहित समूचे एनसीआर के फार्म हाउस में अपने गिरोह के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ वीडियो शूट कराता है और गैर कानूनी रूप से रेव पार्टियों को अंजाम देता है। 
 
इसके बाद नोएडा पुलिस ने सेक्टर 49 में रेड डालकर 5 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया था। एल्विश यादव की तलाश पुलिस कर रही हैं। वहीं एल्विश ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर करके इस मामले में अपनी सफाई पेश करते हुए कहा था कि अगर इस मामले में एक पर्सेंट भी उनकी इन्वालमेंट मिल जाती है तो वे सारी जिम्मेदारी लेने को तैयार हैं।
 
बता दें कि एल्विश यादव इन दिनों मुंबई में हैं। वह शूटिंग में बिजी चल रहे हैं। हाल ही में वह मनीषा रानी संग एक म्यूजिक वीडियो 'बोलेरो' में नजर आए हैं।
Edited By : Ankit Piplodiya
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

सनी लियोनी की 'कैनेडी' का क्रेज, जियो मामी फिल्म फेस्टिवल में मिली दूसरी स्क्रीनिंग

सनी लियोनी की 'कैनेडी' का क्रेज, जियो मामी फिल्म फेस्टिवल में मिली दूसरी स्क्रीनिंगfilm kennedy: जी स्टूडियोज और गुड बैड फिल्म्स की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म 'कैनेडी' ने ग्लोबल ऑडियंस को इम्प्रेस करने के बाद बीते दिन देश में भी अपना जलवा दिखाया है। अनुराग कश्यप द्वारा निर्देशित यह फिल्म हाल ही में मुंबई में आयोजित मामी फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2023 में दिखाई गई।

विवादों के बीच 'बिग बॉस 17' में पहुंचे एल्विश यादव, सलमान खान ने दी नेगेटिविटी पर सलाह

विवादों के बीच 'बिग बॉस 17' में पहुंचे एल्विश यादव, सलमान खान ने दी नेगेटिविटी पर सलाहElvish Yadav in Bigg Boss 17: फेमस यूट्यूबर और 'बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2' विनर एल्विश यादव इन दिनों मुश्किलों में घिरों हुए हैं। एल्विश पर जहरीले सांपों की तस्करी और गैरकानूनी तरीके से रेव पार्टी करवाने के आरोप लगे हैं। इस मामले में पुलिस ने एल्विश समेत 6 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

कॉफी विद करण 8 : पिता धर्मेंद्र का वीडियो मैसेज देख इमोशनल हुए सनी और बॉबी देओल

कॉफी विद करण 8 : पिता धर्मेंद्र का वीडियो मैसेज देख इमोशनल हुए सनी और बॉबी देओलKoffee With Karan 8: करण जौहर के पॉपुलर चैट शो 'कॉफी विद करण' के सीजन 8 की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। इस शो के पहले एपिसोड में रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण गेस्ट बनकर पहुंचे थे। दोनों ने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ के कई सीक्रेट भी शेयर किए। अब सनी देओल और बॉबी देओल करण के साथ कॉफी पीने पहुंचे हैं।

जब तब्बू ने किया था 24 साल छोटे ईशान खट्टर संग रोमांस

जब तब्बू ने किया था 24 साल छोटे ईशान खट्टर संग रोमांसTabu Birthday : बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस तब्‍बू 4 नवंबर को अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रही हैं। तब्बू ने इंडस्ट्री में कई हिट फिल्में दी हैं। उनकी हर फिल्मों को फैंस ने खूब प्यार दिया है। एक्ट्रेस ने फिल्मों से खूब नाम और शोहरत कमाई है। तब्बू ने बॉलीवुड के साथ साथ तमिल और मलयालम फिल्मों में अपना नाम कमाया है।

बर्थडे पर शाहरुख खान को विश करने मन्नत पहुंचे फैंस की कटी जेब, 30 लोगों के मोबाइल हुए चोरी

बर्थडे पर शाहरुख खान को विश करने मन्नत पहुंचे फैंस की कटी जेब, 30 लोगों के मोबाइल हुए चोरीShahrukh's fans pickpocketed: बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान ने 2 नवंबर को अपना 58वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट किया। इस खास मौके पर हजारों फैंस किंग खान को बधाई देने के लिए देर राज उनके घर मन्नत के बाहर पहुंचे थे। शाहरुख खान ने भी अपने घर की बालकनी में आकर फैंस का शुक्रिया अदा किया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Jawan Movie Review शाहरुख खान के स्टारडम की लहर पर सवार जवान | फिल्म समीक्षा

Jawan Movie Review शाहरुख खान के स्टारडम की लहर पर सवार जवान | फिल्म समीक्षाJawan Movie Review:

दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी: उमराव जान का यह गीत जब तक ऐसे दिल हैं जो तरसते हैं, गूंजता रहेगा | गीत गंगा

दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी: उमराव जान का यह गीत जब तक ऐसे दिल हैं जो तरसते हैं, गूंजता रहेगा | गीत गंगाफिल्म "उमराव जान" का गाना "दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी जान लीजिए" काव्यात्मक सुंदरता, भावनात्मक गहराई और मधुर संगीत का एक शानदार उदाहरण है। प्रसिद्ध संगीतकार खय्याम द्वारा संगीतबद्ध और आशा भोसले की मनमोहक आवाज द्वारा जीवंत किया गया यह गीत प्रेम, लालसा और आत्म-खोज की जटिल भावनाओं के माध्यम से एक यात्रा है।

क्या आप जानते हैं शक्ति कपूर का असली नाम? एक्टर के बारे में 30 रोचक जानकारियां

क्या आप जानते हैं शक्ति कपूर का असली नाम? एक्टर के बारे में 30 रोचक जानकारियांशक्ति कपूर का वास्तविक नाम सुनील सिकंदरलाल कपूर है। उनका जन्म 3 सितंबर 1952 को हुआ। शक्ति कपूर एक बार अपने माता-पिता को अपनी फिल्म 'इंसानियत के दुश्मन' दिखाने ले गए। फिल्म में वे बलात्कार करते नजर आएं। यह देख उनकी मां भड़क गई और थिएटर छोड़ कर चली गई। पिता ने फटकार लगा दी कि सिर्फ लड़कियों को छेड़ने का काम करते हो। अच्छे रोल करो। हेमा मालिनी जैसी अभिनेत्री के साथ काम करो।

द फ्रीलांसर वेबसीरिज के एक्टर नवनीत मलिक कहते हैं नीरज पांडे को एक्टर की नस पकड़ना आता है

द फ्रीलांसर वेबसीरिज के एक्टर नवनीत मलिक कहते हैं नीरज पांडे को एक्टर की नस पकड़ना आता हैनीरज पांडे थ्रिलर फिल्म और वेबसीरिज बनाने के लिए जाने जाते हैं। वे 'द फ्रीलांसर' नामक सीरिज लेकर आ रहे हैं जो पुस्तक 'ए टिकट टू सीरिया: ए स्टोरी' पर आधारित है। इस सीरिज में नवनीत मलिक भी नजर आएंगे। नीरज की इस सीरिज का हिस्सा बनकर वे बेहद खुश हैं। पेश है उनसे बातचीत के मुख्य अंश:

शाहरुख खान की मूवी 'जवान' के बारे में 10 अनसुनी बातें

शाहरुख खान की मूवी 'जवान' के बारे में 10 अनसुनी बातेंजवान में शाहरुख ने विक्रम नामक कमांडो का रोल निभाया है जो समाज में हो रहे गलत को सही करने के लिए महिलाओं के एक समूह के साथ निकल पड़ता है। शाहरुख खान ने फिल्म जवान में पिता और पुत्र का डबल रोल निभाया है। शाहरुख खान के फिल्म जवान में 6 अलग-अलग लुक नजर आएंगे।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com