एल्विश यादव पर गंभीर आरोप लगने के बाद सपोर्ट में उतरे फैंस, बोले- कोई बदनाम करने की कोशिश कर रहा... | elvish yadav rave party case fans stand with big boss ott 2 winner supports

Elvish Yadav Explains Why Everyone Drags His Name This Is Only For Trp And Same Incident Of Gamla Also This Is All Done For Trp



I Request Everyone Go And Watch Elvish Yadav New Vlog He Explains How Everying Is Going On



STOP DEFAMING ELVISH#ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy pic.twitter.com/gngja4HZIv