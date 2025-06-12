गुरुवार, 12 जून 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़
  4. bollywood celebs reaction on ahmedabad plane crash
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
Last Modified: गुरुवार, 12 जून 2025 (15:44 IST)

अहमदाबाद विमान हादसे से टूटा बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का दिल, अक्षय कुमार बोले- निशब्द हूं...

Ahmedabad plane crash
अहमदाबाद में बड़ा प्लेन हादसा हो गया है। अहमदाबाद से लंदन जा रहा एयर इंडिया का विमान टेकऑफ के कुछ ही मिनट बाद रहवासी इलाके में गिर गया। इस प्लेन में क्रू मेंबर समेत 242 पैसेंजर सवार थे। हादसे के बाद रेस्क्यू टीमें घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को बचाने की कोशिश में जुटी हुई है। 
 
इस हादसे के बाद हर कोई विमान में मौजूद लोगों की सलामती की दुआ कर रहा है। देशभर में इस हादसे के बाद शोक पसरा हुआ है। सेलेब्स से लेकर आम लोग तक विमान हादसे पर शोक जता रहे हैं। 
 
अक्षय कुमार ने पोस्ट किया, एयर इंडिया के क्रैश से मैं शॉक में और निशब्द हूं। इस वक्त सिर्फ दुआ कर सकते हैं।
रितेश देशमुख ने लिखा, अहमदाबाद में प्लेन के क्रैश होने की खबर सुनकर मेरा दिल टूट गया है और मैं शॉक में हूं। मेरा दिल सभी यात्रियों के लिए, उनके परिवारों और इस क्रैश से प्रभावित हुए सभी लोगों के लिए दुख रहा है। इस मुश्किल वक्त में मैं सभी को अपने ख्यालों और दुआओं में रखे हुए हैं। 
 
सोनू सूद ने लिखा, लंदन के लिए उड़ान भरने के बाद अहमदाबाद में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए एयर इंडिया के विमान के लिए प्रार्थना।
 
सनी देओल ने लिखा, अहमदाबाद में हुए दर्दनाक विमान हादसे की खबर सुनकर दिल दुखी है और अब भी सदमे में हूं। मेरी संवेदनाएं सभी यात्रियों, उनके परिवारों और प्रभावित हुए सभी लोगों के साथ हैं। इस बेहद मुश्किल समय में मैं सभी के लिए दिल से प्रार्थना कर रहा हूं।
 
परिणीति चोपड़ा ने लिखा, एयर इंडिया प्लेन में जो लोग थे उनकी फैमिली के दर्द की कल्पना भी नहीं की जा सकती। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि वो इस मुश्किल समय में उन्हें सहने की शक्ति दे। 
 
दिशा पाटनी ने लिखा, अहमदाबाद में विमान हादसे के बारे में सुनकर दिल टूट गया। मुझे उम्मीद है कि कुछ लोग जिंदा बच गए होंगे और उन्हें समय पर मदद मिल जाएगी। इस हादसे में मारे गए सभी लोगों के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं। जो लोग मारे गए हैं उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले और उनके परिवारों को इस त्रासदी का सामना करने की हिम्मत मिले। 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा की सुपरनेचुरल थ्रिलर फिल्म निकिता रॉय का ट्रेलर रिलीज, इस दिन सिनेमाघरों में देगी दस्तक

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा की सुपरनेचुरल थ्रिलर फिल्म निकिता रॉय का ट्रेलर रिलीज, इस दिन सिनेमाघरों में देगी दस्तकबॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री सोनाक्षी सिन्हा की फिल्म 'निकिता रॉय' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। इस फिल्म में परेश रावल और अर्जुन रामपाल भी अहम किरदार में हैं। ट्रेलर में सोनाक्षी शैतान, भूत-प्रेत यानी सुपरनेचुरल ताकतों का सामने करती हुई दिखीं। फिल्म 27 जून 2025 को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी।

पूर्व पति पीयूष के निधन पर छलका शुभांगी अत्रे का दर्द, बोलीं- मुझे पता था कि ऐसा हो सकता है...

पूर्व पति पीयूष के निधन पर छलका शुभांगी अत्रे का दर्द, बोलीं- मुझे पता था कि ऐसा हो सकता है...टीवी शो 'भाबीजी घर पर हैं' में अंगूरी भाभी का किरदार निभाने वाली शुभांगी अत्रे के पूर्व पति पीयूष पूरे का इसी साल अप्रैल में निधन हो गया था। पीयूष काफी समय से बीमार चल रहे थे। वहीं अब शुभांगी ने अपने पूर्व पति के निधन को लेकर बात की है। शुभांगी ने बताया कि उन्हें पहले से ही लग रहा था पीयूष नहीं बचेंगे।

द बंगाल फाइल्स का धमाकेदार टीजर रिलीज, विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री फिर खोलेंगे एक और दर्दनाक सच

द बंगाल फाइल्स का धमाकेदार टीजर रिलीज, विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री फिर खोलेंगे एक और दर्दनाक सचविवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री ने अपनी साहसी कहानी कहने और प्रभावशाली विषयों के साथ सिनेमा में काफी सुर्खियां बटोरी हैं। विवेक अग्निहोत्री अब 'द दिल्ली फाइल्स' के साथ दिलचस्प कहानी पेश करने के लिए तैयार है। हाल ही में 'द दिल्ली फाइल्स: द बंगाल चैप्टर' का नाम बदलकर 'द बंगाल फाइल्स: राइट टू लाइफ' कर दिया गया।

फेमस सोशल मीडिया इन्फ्लुएंसर कमल कौर की संदिग्ध मौत, अस्पताल की पार्किंग में खड़ी कार में मिली लाश

फेमस सोशल मीडिया इन्फ्लुएंसर कमल कौर की संदिग्ध मौत, अस्पताल की पार्किंग में खड़ी कार में मिली लाशपंजाब की फेमस सोशल मीडिया इन्फ्लुएंसर कमल कौर उर्फ कंचन कुमारी की लाश कार में मिली है। कमल कौर का शव बठिंडा में एक अस्पताल की पार्किंग में खड़ी कार से बरामद हुआ है। वह इंस्टाग्राम पर कमल कौर भाभी के नाम से फेमस थीं। कमल कौर लुधियाना की रहने वाली थीं।

25 साल बाद नए सीजन के साथ लौट रहा 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी', एक बार फिर तुलसी विरानी के रोल में दिखेंगी स्मृति ईरानी

25 साल बाद नए सीजन के साथ लौट रहा 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी', एक बार फिर तुलसी विरानी के रोल में दिखेंगी स्मृति ईरानीएकता कपूर का शो 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' को खूब प्यार मिला था। यह शो 2000 से शुरू होकर 2008 तक स्टार प्लस पर टेलीकास्ट हुआ था। इस शो से स्मृति ईरानी ‍ने तुलसी विरानी का किरदार निभाकर घर-घर पहचान बनाई थी। काफी समय से 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' सीजन 2' को लेकर चर्चा चल रही है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

किशोर कुमार का दिल टूटा, मिथुन ने मौका लपका: योगिता बाली के प्यार की इस दास्तां में है बॉलीवुड ड्रामा का पूरा तड़का

किशोर कुमार का दिल टूटा, मिथुन ने मौका लपका: योगिता बाली के प्यार की इस दास्तां में है बॉलीवुड ड्रामा का पूरा तड़काएक था किशोर, एक थी योगिता, और फिर आया मिथुन

कियारा का बिकिनी लुक देख फैंस के छूटे पसीने, War 2 में दिखाया हॉटनेस और परफेक्ट फिगर का जलवा

कियारा का बिकिनी लुक देख फैंस के छूटे पसीने, War 2 में दिखाया हॉटनेस और परफेक्ट फिगर का जलवाकियारा आडवाणी ने अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म War 2 का धमाकेदार टीज़र शेयर किया है, जिसमें उनका पहला बिकिनी लुक फैंस को दीवाना बना रहा है। ये फिल्म उनके करियर की कई "पहली बार" से भरी है, पहली एक्शन फिल्म, पहली बार यशराज के साथ और पहली बार ऋतिक-जूनियर एनटीआर के साथ स्क्रीन शेयर। टीज़र में एक्शन की भरमार है

रेखा से तथाकथित शादी, 3 टूटे रिश्ते और अधूरी फिल्म: विनोद मेहरा की जिंदगी की अनकही कहानी

रेखा से तथाकथित शादी, 3 टूटे रिश्ते और अधूरी फिल्म: विनोद मेहरा की जिंदगी की अनकही कहानीविनोद मेहरा: चॉकलेटी हीरो से हाशिए पर छूटते सितारे तक की कहानी

वायरल गर्ल मोनालिसा का मॉडर्न लुक देख खुली रह जाएंगी आंखें, डायमंड ज्वेलरी पहन कराया फोटोशूट

वायरल गर्ल मोनालिसा का मॉडर्न लुक देख खुली रह जाएंगी आंखें, डायमंड ज्वेलरी पहन कराया फोटोशूटमहाकुंभ में माला बेचने वाली मोनालिसा को अपनी कजरारी आंखों और प्यारी सी मुस्कान से जबरदस्त लोकप्रियता मिली है। इसके बाद उन्हें बॉलीवुड मूवी का ऑफर भी मिला। वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर मोनालिसा की फैन फॉलोइंग में भी जबरदस्त इजाफा हुाअ है। हाल ही में मोनालिसा ने एक जूलरी ब्रांड के लिए शूट कराया, उनका लुक देखकर हर किसी की आंखें खुली की खुली रह गई हैं।

ब्लैक डीपनेक ड्रेस में तमन्ना भाटिया का बोल्ड अंदाज, देखिए तस्वीरें

ब्लैक डीपनेक ड्रेस में तमन्ना भाटिया का बोल्ड अंदाज, देखिए तस्वीरेंतमन्ना भाटिया अपने हॉट एंड सिजलिंग लुक से अक्सर इंटरनेट पर तहलका मचा देती हैं। हाल ही में वह 'जी सिने अवॉर्ड' में पहुंचीं जहां उन्होंने अपने ग्लैमरस अवतार से सभी का दिल जीत लिया। तमन्ना ने अपने लुक की कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर भी शेयर की है। तमन्ना ब्लैक कलर का डीपनेक आउटफिट पहने नजर आ रही हैं।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

IPL 2025

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com