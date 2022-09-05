सोमवार, 5 सितम्बर 2022
अर्शदीप सिंह के कैच छोड़ने पर ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ 'खालिस्तानी'

पुनः संशोधित सोमवार, 5 सितम्बर 2022 (16:11 IST)
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान के मैच में बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज अर्शदीप सिंह ने आसिफ अली का 0 पर कैच टपका दिया और रोमांचक चल रहे मैच में पाकिस्तान को एक जीवन दान मिल गया। इसके बाद आसिफ ने 2 चौके और 1 छक्का लगाया।

हालांकि अर्शदीप ने उन्हें अंतिम ओवर में आउट कर दिया लेकिन कैच छोड़ने पर रोहित शर्मा तो उन पर भड़के ही ट्विटर पर एक अलग शब्द ट्रैंड होने लग गया।

अर्शदीप ने 3.5 ओवर में 27 रन देकर 1 विकेट लिया जो विश्नोई के बाद सबसे किफायती गेंदबाजी थी। लेकिन इसके बावजूद उनको ट्विटर पर खालिस्तानी कहा गया।

कुछ हैंडल्स का का मानना है कि इसमें ज्यादातर पाकिस्तान समर्थित हैंडल शामिल है और उनकी मदद भारतीय वामपंथी और इस्लाम के अनुयायी कर रहे हैं।

वहीं कुछ हैंडल्स का यह मानना है कि इसमें भारत के दक्षिण पंथी लोगों का हाथ है।


