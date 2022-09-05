अर्शदीप सिंह के कैच छोड़ने पर ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ 'खालिस्तानी'

हालांकि अर्शदीप ने उन्हें अंतिम ओवर में आउट कर दिया लेकिन कैच छोड़ने पर रोहित शर्मा तो उन पर भड़के ही ट्विटर पर एक अलग शब्द ट्रैंड होने लग गया।
अर्शदीप ने 3.5 ओवर में 27 रन देकर 1 विकेट लिया जो विश्नोई के बाद सबसे किफायती गेंदबाजी थी। लेकिन इसके बावजूद उनको ट्विटर पर खालिस्तानी कहा गया।
कुछ हैंडल्स का का मानना है कि इसमें ज्यादातर पाकिस्तान समर्थित हैंडल शामिल है और उनकी मदद भारतीय वामपंथी और इस्लाम के अनुयायी कर रहे हैं।
1) Indian cricket player Arshdeep dropped a catch in the 2nd match of India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022.— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 4, 2022
And, now accounts from Pakistan are running Khalistan propaganda & calling Arshdeep a Khalistani.
Here is the thread! pic.twitter.com/pOyaBPLyJW
Pakistani bots have no other plan to tarnish India's image. All they are left with is their tried & tested method to target one bowler. This time it was #arshdeepsingh— NewsFreak 2.0 (@_peacekeeper2) September 5, 2022
All these accounts are from Pakistan which are targeting Arshdeep Singh & calling him #khalistani pic.twitter.com/YjlooRcG0h
Anyone calling #arshdeepsingh #khalistani hates India. pic.twitter.com/6p5VfF83ap— Eminent Intellectual (@total_woke_) September 4, 2022
The key part is to look at the influencers. Note again that this analysis is only pertinent to the first 2-3 hours since the dropped catch.— Saikiran Kannan |
This shows that the early key influencers were NOT from India but from USA and Pakistan. Tweets by them got #khalistani trending. pic.twitter.com/QwS2IvEuXw
(@saikirankannan) September 5, 2022
This bastard is still serving his masters in ISI and OIC by spreading anti India propaganda while Nupur Sharma is still hiding for her life. Price we pay for an impotent and coward government. #IndiaVsPak #khalistani #arshdeepsingh pic.twitter.com/4T4I4Fjc9z— Abhishek Sharma (@Abhi_1863) September 5, 2022
वहीं कुछ हैंडल्स का यह मानना है कि इसमें भारत के दक्षिण पंथी लोगों का हाथ है।
Muslim player's bad day = gaddar deshdrohi— Saddam_Mohd (@saddammohd111) September 4, 2022
Sikh player's bad day = #khalistani
Hindu player's bad day = out of form today.
It is a mistake that's it pic.twitter.com/ZzVeGQRZig
Muslim ho tou Pakistani or Sikh ho to Khalistani.— Pakistani (@naeemb87) September 4, 2022
How difficult is to live in #India.#ShameOnYou#arshdeepsingh #INDvsPAK2022 #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #PAKvIND #khalistani pic.twitter.com/aryJnVqyiy
Last year Mohammad Shami Today #arshdeepsingh, these hindu extremists are worst creature on this planet. #khalistani pic.twitter.com/GYGmiDPXAH— SaQi (@iam_SaQi09) September 5, 2022
Sickening to see the types of abusive tweets for Arshdeep. Accusing him for being #Khalistani just because he made a mistake. Today Modi's RSS India is truly a fascist and racist state, something which they tried to cover in the past. #INDvsPAK2022#arshdeepsingh pic.twitter.com/qe87cZLXbA— The Real Khabri (@bilxzeb) September 4, 2022
Pakistan defeated India in a cricket match. So-called nationalists have gone after a Sikh cricketer, blaming him for the defeat and calling him Khalistani. #IndiaVsPakistan— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 4, 2022