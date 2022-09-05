अर्शदीप सिंह के कैच छोड़ने पर ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ 'खालिस्तानी'

1) Indian cricket player Arshdeep dropped a catch in the 2nd match of India Vs Pakistan, 2022.



And, now accounts from Pakistan are running Khalistan propaganda & calling Arshdeep a Khalistani.



Pakistani bots have no other plan to tarnish India's image. All they are left with is their tried & tested method to target one bowler. This time it was #arshdeepsingh

The key part is to look at the influencers. Note again that this analysis is only pertinent to the first 2-3 hours since the dropped catch.



This shows that the early key influencers were NOT from India but from USA and Pakistan. Tweets by them got #khalistani trending. pic.twitter.com/QwS2IvEuXw — Saikiran Kannan |

This bastard is still serving his masters in ISI and OIC by spreading anti India propaganda while Nupur Sharma is still hiding for her life. Price we pay for an impotent and coward government. #IndiaVsPak #khalistani #arshdeepsingh pic.twitter.com/4T4I4Fjc9z — Abhishek Sharma (@Abhi_1863) September 5, 2022

Muslim player's bad day = gaddar deshdrohi



Sikh player's bad day = #khalistani



Hindu player's bad day = out of form today.

Last year Mohammad Shami Today #arshdeepsingh, these hindu extremists are worst creature on this planet. #khalistani pic.twitter.com/GYGmiDPXAH — SaQi (@iam_SaQi09) September 5, 2022

Sickening to see the types of abusive tweets for Arshdeep. Accusing him for being #Khalistani just because he made a mistake. Today Modi's RSS India is truly a fascist and racist state, something which they tried to cover in the past. #INDvsPAK2022#arshdeepsingh pic.twitter.com/qe87cZLXbA — The Real Khabri (@bilxzeb) September 4, 2022

Pakistan defeated India in a cricket match. So-called nationalists have gone after a Sikh cricketer, blaming him for the defeat and calling him Khalistani. #IndiaVsPakistan — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 4, 2022

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान के मैच में बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज ने आसिफ अली का 0 पर कैच टपका दिया और रोमांचक चल रहे मैच में पाकिस्तान को एक जीवन दान मिल गया। इसके बाद आसिफ ने 2 चौके और 1 छक्का लगाया।हालांकि अर्शदीप ने उन्हें अंतिम ओवर में आउट कर दिया लेकिन कैच छोड़ने पर रोहित शर्मा तो उन पर भड़के ही ट्विटर पर एक अलग शब्द ट्रैंड होने लग गया।अर्शदीप ने 3.5 ओवर में 27 रन देकर 1 विकेट लिया जो विश्नोई के बाद सबसे किफायती गेंदबाजी थी। लेकिन इसके बावजूद उनको ट्विटर पर खालिस्तानी कहा गया।कुछ हैंडल्स का का मानना है कि इसमें ज्यादातर पाकिस्तान समर्थित हैंडल शामिल है और उनकी मदद भारतीय वामपंथी और इस्लाम के अनुयायी कर रहे हैं।वहीं कुछ हैंडल्स का यह मानना है कि इसमें भारत के दक्षिण पंथी लोगों का हाथ है।