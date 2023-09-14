गुरुवार, 14 सितम्बर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. एशिया कप 2023
  4. Kashmir born cricketer Zaman Khan to debut for pakistan in against Srilanka in asia cup
Written By
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 14 सितम्बर 2023 (12:50 IST)

Naseem Shah की जगह कश्मीर में जन्मा यह क्रिकेटर खेलेगा पाकिस्तान के लिए

Zaman Khan ODI Debut : कश्मीर में जन्में क्रिकेटर जमान खान (Zaman Khan) गुरुवार को कोलंबो में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ ‘करो या मरो’ के एशिया कप सुपर फोर मैच (Asia Cup Super Four Match) में पाकिस्तान के लिए अपना ODI Debut करने को तैयार हैं।
पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में मीरपुर के गरीब परिवार का यह खिलाड़ी कश्मीर लीग (Kashmir League) में खेलने के बाद कनाडा और श्रीलंका की टी20 लीग में खेला।
उन्होंने कोई प्रथम श्रेणी मैच नहीं खेला है लेकिन अफगानिस्तान और न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ छह टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच में पाकिस्तान का प्रतिनिधित्व किया है। (Zaman Khan T-20 Career)
 
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने उन्हें चोटिल नसीम शाह (Naseem Shah) की जगह पाकिस्तान टीम में शामिल किया।
 
पाकिस्तान टीम प्रबंधन द्वारा बुधवार को घोषित अंतिम एकादश में भी पुष्टि हो गयी कि तेज गेंदबाज हारिस रऊफ (Haris Rauf) चोट के कारण मैच में नहीं खेलेंगे।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?

जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?Asia Cup का दूसरा संस्करण, जिसे जॉन प्लेयर गोल्ड लीफ ट्रॉफी (John Player Gold Leaf Trophy) के नाम से भी जाना जाता है, 1986 में आयोजित किया गया था और मेजबान श्रीलंका था। यह 30 मार्च से 6 अप्रैल के बीच खेला गया था।

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीम

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीमइस साल Asia Cup एशिया कप में विवाद मेजबानी से ही शुरु हो गए थे। पाकिस्तान ने पहले ही कह दिया था कि अगर मेजबानी छीनी जाती है तो वह इस बार एशिया कप नहीं खेलेगा। एशियाई क्रिकेट काउंसिल पर सभी देशों को हायब्रिड मॉडल पर राजी किया गया ताकि 4 मैचों की मेजबानी पाकिस्तान को भी मिल सके क्योंकि भारत पाकिस्तान जाने को राजी नहीं था। तब जाकर पाकिस्तान एशिया कप में भाग लेने को तैयार हुआ। लेकिन एक बार पाकिस्तान वास्तव में एशिया कप का बहिष्कार कर चुका है।

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तान

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तानPakistan First Asia Cup Title : 2000 Asia Cup जिसे Pepsi Asia Cup भी कहा जाता है, एशिया कप का सातवां संस्करण था। यह 29 मई से 7 जून 2000 के बीच बांग्लादेश में आयोजित किया गया था। टूर्नामेंट में 4 टीमों (भारत, पाकिस्तान, श्रीलंका और बांग्लादेश) ने हिस्सा लिया था। पाकिस्तान ने अन्य तीनों टीमों को हराकर लीग चरण सबसे अधिक जीत के साथ समाप्त किया था। दूसरी ओर, श्रीलंका ने दो मैच जीते थे और भारत ने सिर्फ 1 जीत के साथ समाप्ति की थी जबकि बांग्लादेश एक बार फिर एक भी गेम जीतने में असफल रहा था।

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना2004 का एशिया कप जख्मों पर मलहम की जगह घाव गहरा कर गया

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंका

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंकासाल 2008 का एशिया कप भी लगभग वैसा ही घटा जैसा साल 2004 का एशिया कप घटा। बस फर्क इतना था कि इस बार यह एशिया कप श्रीलंका की धीमी पिचों की जगह पाकिस्तान की सपाट पिचों पर खेला गया। इस कारण बड़े स्कोर यानि कि 300 के स्कोर बहुत देखने को मिले। इस बार भी 6 टीमों को 2 ग्रुप में बांटा गया। ग्रुप ए में संयुक्त अरब अमीरात बांग्लादेश और श्रीलंका से हारकर बाहर हो गई। वहीं हॉंगकॉंग पाकिस्तान और भारत से हारकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई। ग्रुप ए में श्रीलंका तो ग्रुप बी में भारत शीर्ष पर रहा। भारत ने मेजबान पाकिस्तान को 300 रनों के लक्ष्य होने के बावजूद भी 7 विकेटों से हराया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

पाक टीम को लगा बड़ा झटका, पेसर नसीम शाह हुए एशिया कप से बाहर

पाक टीम को लगा बड़ा झटका, पेसर नसीम शाह हुए एशिया कप से बाहरपाकिस्तान को बुधवार को करारा झटका लगा जब कंधे की चोट के कारण उसके तेज गेंदबाज नसीम शाह एशिया कप के बाकी मैचों से बाहर हो गए।नसीम की कमी पाकिस्तान को बृहस्पतिवार को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ करो या मरो के मैच में खलेगी।

हार्वेस्ट गोल्ड ग्लोबल रेस 2023 की ब्रांड एम्बेसेडर बनीं बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवाल

हार्वेस्ट गोल्ड ग्लोबल रेस 2023 की ब्रांड एम्बेसेडर बनीं बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवालHarvest Gold हार्वेस्ट गोल्ड ने की ‘हार्वेस्ट गोल्ड ग्लोबल रेस 2023’ के लॉन्च की घोषणा,साइना नेहवाल होंगी रेस एंबेसडर भारत के अग्रणी ब्रेड ब्रांड में से एक हार्वेस्ट गोल्ड ने बुधवार को यहाँ एक कार्यक्रम में 'हार्वेस्ट गोल्ड ग्लोबल रेस 2023' के लॉन्च की घोषणा की। ब्रांड ने पूर्व बैडमिंटन वर्ल्ड चैंपियन साइना नेहवाल को 'रेस एंबेसेडर' के रूप में अपने साथ जोड़ा है।

ODI Rankings में टीम इंडिया ने वर्ल्ड कप से पहले बढ़ाया Competition

ODI Rankings में टीम इंडिया ने वर्ल्ड कप से पहले बढ़ाया Competitionसलामी बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल ने बुधवार को जारी बल्लेबाजों की आईसीसी पुरुष वनडे रैंकिंग में करियर का सर्वश्रेष्ठ दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया जिससे वह शीर्ष 10 में शामिल तीन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों में सबसे ऊंची रैंकिंग पर काबिज हैं।

बाबर आज़म, इतिहास में तीन 'ICC Player of the Month' ख़िताब जीतने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने

बाबर आज़म, इतिहास में तीन 'ICC Player of the Month' ख़िताब जीतने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बनेBabar Azam Player of the Month : पाकिस्तान के स्टार बल्लेबाज बाबर आजम (Babar Azam), जो एकदिवसीय रैंकिंग (ICC ODI Rankings) में शीर्ष पर हैं और एकदिवसीय क्रिकेट (ODI Cricket) में अपना दबदबा बनाए हुए हैं, ने अपने करियर में तीसरी बार आईसीसी प्लेयर ऑफ द मंथ (Babar Azam ICC Player of the Month) का खिताब जीता है। वह हाल ही में नेपाल और अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ एकदिवसीय मैचों में अपने शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए अगस्त माह के सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी बने।

20 साल के वेलालागे ने खोले गेंद और बल्ले से भारतीय टीम के धागे, एशिया कप में बनाया यह रिकॉर्ड

20 साल के वेलालागे ने खोले गेंद और बल्ले से भारतीय टीम के धागे, एशिया कप में बनाया यह रिकॉर्डअमूमन जो टीम मैच जीत जाती है उसके ही खिलाड़ी के मैन ऑफ द मैच जीतने की संभावना बढ़ जाती है। बहुत कम मौकों पर यह देखा गया है कि हारने वाली टीम के खिलाड़ी को मैन ऑफ द मैच मिला हो। एशिया कप के इतिहास में तो यह पहली बार ही हुआ । यह कारनामा किया 20 वर्षीय दिमुथ वेलालागे ने जिन्होंने पहले तो टीम इंडिया के 5 विकेट झटके और अंत में नाबाद 46 रनों की पारी खेली।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

एशिया कप

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com