रविवार, 10 सितम्बर 2023
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. एशिया कप 2023
  4. Cricket fans fumes over Jay Shah as another INDvsPAK match on the cusp of being abandoned
पुनः संशोधित: रविवार, 10 सितम्बर 2023 (21:33 IST)

जय शाह पर फूटा क्रिकेट फैंस का गुस्सा, एशिया कप क्यों कराया श्रीलंका में?

INDvsPAK लगातार बारिश के कारण भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच रविवार को यहां हो रहे एशिया कप क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के सुपर फोर मुकाबले को रिजर्व दिन में खिंचना पड़ा है।ऐसे में क्रिकेट फैंस का गुस्सा भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड के सचिव और एशियाई क्रिकेट काउंसिल के अध्यक्ष जय शाह पर फूटा।

गौरतलब है कि भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को पाकिस्तान ना जाना पड़े इस कारण जय शाह ने हायब्रिड मॉडल का एक प्रस्ताव रखा था जिसमें पाक को 4 से 5 मैच की मेजबानी देकर दूसरा भाग श्रीलंका में करवाया गया। श्रीलंका में मानसून का पूर्वानुमान था और कोलंबो से हम्बनटोटा मैच कराए जाने की बातें चल रही थी। लेकिन ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। ऐसे में क्रिकेट फैंस का गुस्सा जय शाह पर फूटा।  

यहां प्रेमदासा स्टेडियम में बारिश के कारण खेल रोके जाने तक भारत ने 24.1 ओवर में दो विकेट पर 147 रन बनाए थे। मैच अब कल दोपहर तीन बजे यहीं से शुरू होगा।इसके मायने हैं कि कल खेलने के बाद भारतीय टीम को 24 घंटे से भी कम समय में सुपर फोर के अगले मैच में श्रीलंका से खेलना होगा।

विराट कोहली और लोकेश राहुल क्रमश: आठ और 17 रन बनाकर खेल रहे हैं।सलामी बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा (56) और शुभमन गिल (58) अर्धशतक जड़ने के बाद पवेलियन लौटे।भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच एशिया कप का ग्रुप मुकाबला भी बारिश की भेंट चढ़ गया था।एशिया कप के श्रीलंका चरण में बारिश ने मुकाबलों में लगातार खलल डाला है। पूरे टूर्नामेंट के दौरान श्रीलंका की राजधानी में बारिश की भविष्यवाणी की गई है।
जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?

जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?Asia Cup का दूसरा संस्करण, जिसे जॉन प्लेयर गोल्ड लीफ ट्रॉफी (John Player Gold Leaf Trophy) के नाम से भी जाना जाता है, 1986 में आयोजित किया गया था और मेजबान श्रीलंका था। यह 30 मार्च से 6 अप्रैल के बीच खेला गया था।

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीम

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीमइस साल Asia Cup एशिया कप में विवाद मेजबानी से ही शुरु हो गए थे। पाकिस्तान ने पहले ही कह दिया था कि अगर मेजबानी छीनी जाती है तो वह इस बार एशिया कप नहीं खेलेगा। एशियाई क्रिकेट काउंसिल पर सभी देशों को हायब्रिड मॉडल पर राजी किया गया ताकि 4 मैचों की मेजबानी पाकिस्तान को भी मिल सके क्योंकि भारत पाकिस्तान जाने को राजी नहीं था। तब जाकर पाकिस्तान एशिया कप में भाग लेने को तैयार हुआ। लेकिन एक बार पाकिस्तान वास्तव में एशिया कप का बहिष्कार कर चुका है।

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तान

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तानPakistan First Asia Cup Title : 2000 Asia Cup जिसे Pepsi Asia Cup भी कहा जाता है, एशिया कप का सातवां संस्करण था। यह 29 मई से 7 जून 2000 के बीच बांग्लादेश में आयोजित किया गया था। टूर्नामेंट में 4 टीमों (भारत, पाकिस्तान, श्रीलंका और बांग्लादेश) ने हिस्सा लिया था। पाकिस्तान ने अन्य तीनों टीमों को हराकर लीग चरण सबसे अधिक जीत के साथ समाप्त किया था। दूसरी ओर, श्रीलंका ने दो मैच जीते थे और भारत ने सिर्फ 1 जीत के साथ समाप्ति की थी जबकि बांग्लादेश एक बार फिर एक भी गेम जीतने में असफल रहा था।

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना2004 का एशिया कप जख्मों पर मलहम की जगह घाव गहरा कर गया

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंका

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंकासाल 2008 का एशिया कप भी लगभग वैसा ही घटा जैसा साल 2004 का एशिया कप घटा। बस फर्क इतना था कि इस बार यह एशिया कप श्रीलंका की धीमी पिचों की जगह पाकिस्तान की सपाट पिचों पर खेला गया। इस कारण बड़े स्कोर यानि कि 300 के स्कोर बहुत देखने को मिले। इस बार भी 6 टीमों को 2 ग्रुप में बांटा गया। ग्रुप ए में संयुक्त अरब अमीरात बांग्लादेश और श्रीलंका से हारकर बाहर हो गई। वहीं हॉंगकॉंग पाकिस्तान और भारत से हारकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई। ग्रुप ए में श्रीलंका तो ग्रुप बी में भारत शीर्ष पर रहा। भारत ने मेजबान पाकिस्तान को 300 रनों के लक्ष्य होने के बावजूद भी 7 विकेटों से हराया।

भारत पाकिस्तान मैच खेला जाएगा कल, बारिश के कारण आज हुआ रद्द

भारत पाकिस्तान मैच खेला जाएगा कल, बारिश के कारण आज हुआ रद्दAsia Cup एशिया कप में भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान का मैच बारिश के चलते रविवार को रद्द हो गया है। हालांकि कोलंबो में खेले जा रहे सुपर 4 के इस मैच को कल फिर वहीं से खेला जाएगा जहां से आज खत्म हुआ। भारत ने आज 24.1 ओवर में 147 रनों पर अपने दो सलामी बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल और रोहित शर्मा के विकेट खो कर बनाए। दोनों ही सलामी बल्लेबाजों ने अर्धशतक जड़े।INDvsPAK

1 गोल से कांस्य पदक चूकी भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम, लेबनान ने दी मात

1 गोल से कांस्य पदक चूकी भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम, लेबनान ने दी मातसेंटर बैक ए कासिम अल जेन के 77वें मिनट में किये गए गोल की मदद से लेबनान ने किंग्स कप फुटबॉल में तीसरे स्थान के मैच में भारत को 1 . 0 से हरा दिया।भुवनेश्वर और बेंगलुरू में पिछले दो मुकाबलों में भारत ने लेबनान को हराया था लेकिन इस बार जीत की हैट्रिक नहीं लगा सका।

ODI बना T20I तो पाकिस्तान को भारत के खिलाफ करना पड़ेगा 20 ओवरों का सबसे बड़े टारगेट का पीछा

ODI बना T20I तो पाकिस्तान को भारत के खिलाफ करना पड़ेगा 20 ओवरों का सबसे बड़े टारगेट का पीछाINDvsPAK अगर बारिश नहीं रुकती है तो पाकिस्तान को भारत के खिलाफ 20 ओवरों में 181 रन बनाने होंगे। हालांकि इसके लिए कम से कम 20 ओवरों का खेल होना जरूरी है। हालांकि यह फिलहाल की दृष्टि से नामुमकिन सा लग रहा है और ऐसा लगता है कि कल के रिजर्व डे का उपयोग एशियाई क्रिकेट काउंसिल करेगा।

ICC ODI World Cup के अब Warm Up Match भी हो सकता है ReSchedule, इस राज्य ने की दरख्वास्त

ICC ODI World Cup के अब Warm Up Match भी हो सकता है ReSchedule, इस राज्य ने की दरख्वास्तहैदराबाद क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन (HCA) ने फिर BCCI से आगामी अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) वनडे विश्व कप 2023 के लिए आवंटित मैचों को पुनर्निर्धारित करने का अनुरोध किया है। HCA ने कथित तौर पर स्थानीय सुरक्षा एजेंसियों द्वारा हाई-प्रोफाइल मैचों के लिए पर्याप्त व्यवस्था प्रदान करने में असमर्थता जताने के बाद बीसीसीआई से 29 सितंबर को पाकिस्तान बनाम न्यूजीलैंड वार्मअप मैच की तारीख बदलने के लिए कहा है।

पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाजों की धुनाई के बाद बारिश ने किया मजा किरकिरा, मैच आज पूरा होना मुश्किल

पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाजों की धुनाई के बाद बारिश ने किया मजा किरकिरा, मैच आज पूरा होना मुश्किलINDvsPAK भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच रविवार को यहां हो रहे एशिया कप क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के सुपर चार मुकाबले को बारिश के कारण रोकना पड़ा।यहां प्रेमदासा स्टेडियम में बारिश के कारण खेल रोके जाने तक भारत ने 24.1 ओवर में दो विकेट पर 147 रन बनाए थे।विराट कोहली और लोकेश राहुल क्रमश: 8 और 17 रन बनाकर खेल रहे हैं।सलामी बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा (56) और शुभमन गिल (58) अर्धशतक जड़ने के बाद पवेलियन लौटे।
