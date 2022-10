Asia Cup में पाकिस्तान ने भारत के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर चुनी बल्लेबाजी

win the toss and elect to bat first Our playing XI for the match #INDvPAK | #WomensAsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/1EstjiTZv6

Toss and Team Update



Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first.



2 changes for #TeamIndia as captain @ImHarmanpreet and @Radhay_21 are named in the side.



Follow the match