Fact Check: आंध्र प्रदेश में जहां सीता माता के पदचिह्न मिले, वहां लगाया गया क्रॉस? जानिए सच

क्या है वायरल-
सुनील देवधर ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से लिखा है- “आंध्र प्रदेश के एदलपाडु में ऐसी जगह गैरकानूनी क्रॉस स्थापित किया गया जहां सीता माता के पदचिह्न पाए गए थे। इसके पीछे हिस्से में भगवान नरसिम्हा की प्रतिमा है। गुंटूर जिले में क्रिश्चियन माफियाओं ने ये विध्वंश किया है।
See huge illegal Cross in Edlapadu, AP where once foot prints of #SitaMaa existed.— Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) March 2, 2021
Carving of Lord Narasimhama exists at back.
In Guntur Dist Christian mafias have created havoc.@BJP4Andhra & @friendsofrss protested but administration tacitly supported.#Encroachment4ChristInAP pic.twitter.com/WAfFgVYMD6
कई अन्य सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स और भाजपा नेताओं ने भी इसी तरह का दावा किया है।
In Edlapadu(Andhra Pradesh)a place where Sita Mata's foot print was existed & carving of Lord Narasimhama was there is illegally captured by conversion mafias & an illegal cross built at that place.— S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) March 2, 2021
No place for Hindus in AP under @ysjagan govt,attacks on Hindu temples continues. pic.twitter.com/A6aO8Hk01D
आंध्र प्रदेश में राज्य पोषित ईसाईकरण चरम पर है,आंध्र प्रदेश के एदलपाडु में इस अवैध विशाल क्रॉस को देखिए,यहां पहले माता सीता के पदचिन्ह मौजूद थे|यहीं भगवान नरसिम्हा की मूरत पत्थर पर उकेरी हुई है,जिसे पूजा जाता रहा है गुंटूर जिले में ईसाई माफ़ियाओं ने उत्पात मचा रखा है|@BJP4Andhra pic.twitter.com/wAHf8tg6Qn— अमर सोनी அமர் சோனி (@AmarSoni__) March 2, 2021
क्या है सच-
सुनील देवधर के ट्वीट पर कमेंट परते हुए गुंटूर पुलिस ने सफाई दी है। गुंटूर पुलिस ने मौके का वीडियो जारी करते हुए लिखा कि यहां दो अलग-अलग पहाड़ियां हैं। जहां भगवान नरसिम्हा की प्रतिमा है वहां कोई अतिक्रमण नहीं हुआ है। साथ ही बताया कि क्रॉस जिस जगह पर लगाया गया है वह हिंदू पवित्र स्थल से तकरीबन 500 मीटर दूर है।
Fact check : THEY ARE COMPLETELY 2 DIFFERENT HILLOCKS and there is absolutely NO encroachment of the hill where Narasimha Swami idol is there ..(check videos by our SHO)— GUNTUR RURAL DISTRICT POLICE (@GntRuralPolice) March 2, 2021
Request to use Twitter to spread love, unity and peace..@APPOLICE100 @dgpapofficial @ysjagan pic.twitter.com/lc7HZpq6c5
District Collector of Guntur के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से भी सुनील देवधर को रिप्लाई किया गया है। रिप्लाई करते हुए कहा गया है कि एसपी रूरल गुंटूर और सब-कलेक्टर के मुताबिक, सीता माता के पदचिह्न और भगवान नरसिम्हा की प्रतिमा वाले स्थान पर क्रॉस स्थापित करने का दावा गलत है। दोनों स्थानों के बीच में काफी दूरी है।
As reported by the SP Rural Guntur and Sub Collector,the allegation that the Cross was erected where Sita Maata footprints and carvings of Lord Narsimha existed is not true.— District Collector, Guntur (@CollectorGuntr) March 2, 2021
The hill with Sita Maata footprints is different from the hill which has the Cross. https://t.co/JaGBvo2d6q