Fact Check: आंध्र प्रदेश में जहां सीता माता के पदचिह्न मिले, वहां लगाया गया क्रॉस? जानिए सच

See huge illegal Cross in Edlapadu, AP where once foot prints of #SitaMaa existed.

Carving of Lord Narasimhama exists at back.

In Dist Christian mafias have created havoc.@BJP4Andhra & @friendsofrss protested but administration tacitly supported.#Encroachment4ChristInAP pic.twitter.com/WAfFgVYMD6 — (@Sunil_Deodhar) March 2, 2021

In Edlapadu(Andhra Pradesh)a place where Sita Mata's foot print was existed & carving of Lord Narasimhama was there is illegally captured by conversion mafias & an illegal cross built at that place.

No place for Hindus in AP under @ysjagan govt,attacks on Hindu temples continues. pic.twitter.com/A6aO8Hk01D — S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) March 2, 2021

: THEY ARE COMPLETELY 2 DIFFERENT HILLOCKS and there is absolutely NO encroachment of the hill where Narasimha Swami idol is there ..(check videos by our SHO)



Request to use Twitter to spread love, unity and peace..@APPOLICE100 @dgpapofficial @ysjagan pic.twitter.com/lc7HZpq6c5 — GUNTUR RURAL DISTRICT POLICE (@GntRuralPolice) March 2, 2021

Request to use Twitter to spread love, unity and peace..@APPOLICE100 @dgpapofficial @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/mL5pxJL7iP — GUNTUR RURAL DISTRICT POLICE (@GntRuralPolice) March 2, 2021

As reported by the SP Rural Guntur and Sub Collector,the allegation that the Cross was erected where Sita Maata footprints and carvings of Lord Narsimha existed is not true.

The hill with Sita Maata footprints is different from the hill which has the Cross. https://t.co/JaGBvo2d6q — District Collector, Guntur (@CollectorGuntr) March 2, 2021

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय सचिव ने सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए दावा किया कि के एदलपाडु में जिस स्थान पर मिले थे वहां अवैध तरीके से खड़ा कर दिया गया है। देवधर ने इस मुद्दे को लेकर आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री वाईएस जगनमोहन रेड्डी पर भी निशाना साधा है।सुनील देवधर ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से लिखा है- “आंध्र प्रदेश के एदलपाडु में ऐसी जगह गैरकानूनी क्रॉस स्थापित किया गया जहां सीता माता के पदचिह्न पाए गए थे। इसके पीछे हिस्से में भगवान नरसिम्हा की प्रतिमा है। जिले में क्रिश्चियन माफियाओं ने ये विध्वंश किया है।कई अन्य सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स और भाजपा नेताओं ने भी इसी तरह का दावा किया है।सुनील देवधर के ट्वीट पर कमेंट परते हुए गुंटूर पुलिस ने सफाई दी है। गुंटूर पुलिस ने मौके का वीडियो जारी करते हुए लिखा कि यहां दो अलग-अलग पहाड़ियां हैं। जहां भगवान नरसिम्हा की प्रतिमा है वहां कोई अतिक्रमण नहीं हुआ है। साथ ही बताया कि क्रॉस जिस जगह पर लगाया गया है वह हिंदू पवित्र स्थल से तकरीबन 500 मीटर दूर है।District Collector of Guntur के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से भी सुनील देवधर को रिप्लाई किया गया है। रिप्लाई करते हुए कहा गया है कि एसपी रूरल गुंटूर और सब-कलेक्टर के मुताबिक, सीता माता के पदचिह्न और भगवान नरसिम्हा की प्रतिमा वाले स्थान पर क्रॉस स्थापित करने का दावा गलत है। दोनों स्थानों के बीच में काफी दूरी है।