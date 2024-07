T20I World Cup ट्रॉफी को किसी नवजात की तरह पकड़ा रोहित शर्मा ने, फोटोशूट का वीडियो हुआ वायरल

The celebrations, the winning gesture and what it all means Captain Rohit Sharma takes us through the surreal emotions after #TeamIndia 's T20 World Cup Triumph - By @Moulinparikh @ImRo45 | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/oQbyD8rvij

This picture epitomises how I’m feeling right now. So many words but can’t find the right ones to express what yesterday meant to me but I will, and I will share them, but right now I’m basking in a dream come true for a billion of us. pic.twitter.com/X2eyU3Eaqm