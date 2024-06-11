मंगलवार, 11 जून 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 11 जून 2024 (14:36 IST)

INDvsPAK मैच के दौरान सिख धर्म पर आपत्तिजनक बात कहने वाले पाक कमेंटेटर को हरभजन ने माफी मांगने पर किया मजबूर (Video)

कामरान अकमल ने अर्शदीप पर की गई अनुचित टिप्पणी के लिए माफी मांगी

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज कामरान अकमल ने भारत के तेज गेंदबाज अर्शदीप सिंह के खिलाफ की गई अपनी अनुचित टिप्पणी के लिए माफी मांगी है।भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच टी20 विश्व कप में खेले गए मैच का विश्लेषण करते हुए कामरान ने अर्शदीप के सिख धर्म का मजाक बनाया जिसका वीडियो वायरल हो गया था। पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर हरभजन सिंह ने इस पर कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया की थी।

कामरान ने हरभजन को टैग करते हुए एक्स पर लिखा, ‘‘मुझे हाल में की गई अपनी टिप्पणियों पर गहरा खेद है और मैं हरभजन सिंह और सिख समुदाय से ईमानदारी से माफी मांगता हूं। मेरे शब्द अनुचित और अपमानजनक थे। मैं दुनिया भर के सिखों का बहुत सम्मान करता हूं और मेरा कभी किसी को ठेस पहुंचाने का इरादा नहीं था। मैं सच में माफी चाहता हूं।’’
कामरान ने पाकिस्तान की पारी के दौरान यह टिप्पणी की। पाकिस्तान को तब 120 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए अंतिम ओवर में 17 रन की जरूरत थी। अर्शदीप ने अपनी भूमिका अच्छी तरह से निभाई और भारत ने यह मैच 6 रन से जीता।

अकमल ने ओवर से पहले अर्शदीप को लेकर विवादास्पद टिप्पणी की थी।पाकिस्तान के इस पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने कहा था,‘‘कुछ भी हो सकता है। देखिए अंतिम ओवर अर्शदीप सिंह को ही करना है। वह अच्छी लय में नहीं दिख रहा है और 12 बज गए हैं।’’

हरभजन ने यह वीडियो रिपोस्ट किया जिसमें अकमल के साथ बैठे अन्य लोगों को भी हंसते हुए दिखाया गया है। भारतीय ऑफ स्पिनर ने इसके लिए अकमल की कड़ी आलोचना की।
हरभजन ने कहा,‘‘आपको अपना गंदा मुंह खोलने से पहले सिखों का इतिहास जान लेना चाहिए। हम सिखों ने आपकी माताओं और बहनों को बचाया जब उन्हें आक्रमणकारियों ने अगवा कर लिया था। समय 12 बजे का था। शर्म आनी चाहिए आप लोगों को.. कुछ तो आभार मानिए।’’ (भाषा)
