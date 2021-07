दो बार के ओलंपिक गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट केशव दत्त का निधन, ममता बनर्जी ने भी जताया शोक

We mourn the loss of the former Indian Hockey player and two-time Gold Medallist at the 1948 and 1952 Olympics, Keshav Datt. May his soul rest in peace. #IndiaKaGame #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/7EV8nWzZyv

The world of hockey lost one of its true legends today. Saddened at the passing away of Keshav Datt. He was a double Olympic gold medal winner, 1948 and 1952. A champion of India and Bengal. Condolences to his family and friends.