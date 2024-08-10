नंबर 1 पहलवान को 21 साल की रितिका ने 1-1 पर रोका, फिर भी हारी क्वार्टर फाइनल

Women's Freestyle 76 kg Quarter-finals India's star wrestler Reetika Hooda put up a valiant effort before losing to World No. 1 Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan by points(1-1). Well tried Reetika! Let's cheer for her brave performance and #Cheer4Bharat … pic.twitter.com/GfNaZMXjSW

Women's Freestyle 76 kg Round of 16



India's star wrestler Reetika Hooda puts up an impressive performance on her Olympic debut as she beats Hungary's Nagy Bernadett 12-2 by technical superiority to advance to the quarterfinals.



She will next face World number 1