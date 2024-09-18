बुधवार, 18 सितम्बर 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. अन्य खेल
  3. समाचार
  4. pakistan players trolled for supporting china in asian champions trohy final against india
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: बुधवार, 18 सितम्बर 2024 (14:10 IST)

फाइनल में भारत के खिलाफ चीन का झंडा लहराते नजर आए पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी, खूब उड़ा मजाक

फाइनल में भारत के खिलाफ चीन का झंडा लहराते नजर आए पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी, खूब उड़ा मजाक - pakistan players trolled for supporting china in asian champions trohy final against india
(Photo/X)

Asian Champions Trophy : पाकिस्तान के खिलाड़ी हमेशा चर्चा का विषय बने रहते हैं और कई कारण बड़े ही दिलचस्प होते हैं। आए दिन उनमे से कुछ ऐसा भी करते हैं जिनकी वजह से वे सोशल मीडिया पर खूब ट्रोल होते हैं। कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ जब भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने चीन को उन्हीं के घर पर एशियाई चैंपियंस टॉफी के फाइनल में हराकर पांचवी बार ख़िताब अपने नाम किया।

जीत के बाद कुछ ऐसे दृश्य सामने आए जहां वे चीन और भारत के मैच के दौरान चीन का झंडा लहराते हुए भारत के खिलाफ उन्हें सपोर्ट कर रहे थे और हैरान करने वाली बात तो यह है कि चीन पाकिस्तान को ही सेमी फाइनल में हराकर फाइनल में पंहुचा था। यह दृश्य देखने के बाद क्या था, वे एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोलिंग का शिकार बने, लोगों ने उनका खूब मजाक उड़ाया।  
मैच में कई बार भारत के खिलाफ भी फैसले लिए गए इसी वजह से पाकिस्तान के रेफरी हारून रशीद पर भेदभाव करने के आरोप लगे।  
 
पाकिस्तान टीम सेमीफाइनल में चीन के खिलाफ पेनल्टी शूटआउट हार गई थी, फिर वे साउथ कोरिया को 5-2 से हराकर तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। 

मैच में क्या हुआ? 
मेजबान चीन को सिर्फ 1 गोल से हराकर भारत ने एशियाई चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी डिफेंड की। भारत की ओर से एकमात्र गोल 53वें मिनट में आया जब खेल खत्म होने में सिर्फ 7 मिनट बचे थे। जुगराज सिंह ने अभिषेक के पास को नेट्स में डाल दिया। ज्यादातर पेनल्टी कोर्नर पर निर्भर भारतीय हॉकी टीम को इस बार एक मैदानी गोल ने जीत दिलाई।

 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंस

बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंसINDvsBANबांग्लादेश की पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम सोमवार को चेन्नई के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से जब अपने होटल आई तो होटल में मौजूद भारतीय महिला कर्मचारियों ने शॉल से उनका स्वागत किया। जाहिर तौर पर यह आदेश भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने ही दिया होगा।

पूरे Diamond League में ओलंपिक के इस कांस्य पदक विजेता से आगे नहीं निकल पाए नीरज चोपड़ा

पूरे Diamond League में ओलंपिक के इस कांस्य पदक विजेता से आगे नहीं निकल पाए नीरज चोपड़ानीरज चोपड़ा डायमंड लीग फाइनल में दूसरे स्थान पर रहे

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांग

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांगBANvsIND भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश की सीरीज शुरु होने में अब कुछ ही वक्त बाकी रह गया है। पहला टेस्ट चेन्नई के चेपॉक पर 19 सितंबर से खेला जाने वाला है। भारत और बांग्लादेश देशों के बीच माहौल तनावपूर्ण है। यही कारण है कि भारतीय फैंस ने इस सीरीज को लेकर अपनी कई मांगे रखी थी

INDvsPAK हॉकी मैच में हूटर बजने से पहले आपस में भिड़े खिलाड़ी (Video)

INDvsPAK हॉकी मैच में हूटर बजने से पहले आपस में भिड़े खिलाड़ी (Video)INDvsPAK कप्तान हरमनप्रीत के करिश्माई प्रदर्शन के दम पर भारत ने एशियन चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2024 के लीग मुकाबले में शनिवार को चिर प्रतिद्वंदी पाकिस्तान को 2-1 से हरा दिया।हालांकि मैच खत्म होने से ठीक पहले पाकिस्तानी और भारतीय खिलाड़ियों में मामूली झड़प हो गई। यह वाक्या सोशल मीडिया पर खासा वायरल हुआ।

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंस

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंसBCCI ने बंगलादेश के साथ होने वाले पहले टेस्ट के लिए भारतीय टीम की घोषणा की

और भी वीडियो देखें

IND vs BAN 1st Test : स्पिन के खिलाफ बेहतर प्रदर्शन करना होगा भारत को

IND vs BAN 1st Test : स्पिन के खिलाफ बेहतर प्रदर्शन करना होगा भारत कोIndia vs Bangladesh 1st Test : भारत की नजरें गुरूवार, 19 सितम्बर से बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ शुरू हो रही दो टेस्ट की सीरीज जीतकर घरेलू सरजमीं पर अपने दबदबे को बरकरार रखने और विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (World Test Championship) तालिका के शीर्ष पर अपनी स्थिति मजबूत करने पर टिकी होगी।

Duleep Trophy के दूसरे भाग में इन 3 खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगा खुद को साबित करने का दूसरा मौका

Duleep Trophy के दूसरे भाग में इन 3 खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगा खुद को साबित करने का दूसरा मौकाश्रेयस अय्यर, संजू सैमसन, रियान पराग और रिंकू सिंह जैसे खिलाड़ियों को गुरुवार से यहां शुरू होने वाले दलीप ट्रॉफी क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के अंतिम दौर के मैचों में लंबी अवधि के प्रारूप में खुद को साबित करने का एक और मौका मिलेगा।

चेपॉक की पिच लाल मिट्टी की तो काली पर अभ्यास क्यों कर रहीं टीमें, क्यूरेटर ने दिया जवाब (Video)

चेपॉक की पिच लाल मिट्टी की तो काली पर अभ्यास क्यों कर रहीं टीमें, क्यूरेटर ने दिया जवाब (Video)INDvsBANGभारत और बांग्लादेश के खिलाड़ियों ने दो दिनों तक लाल मिट्टी वाली पिच पर अभ्यास करने के बाद मंगलवार को यहां काली मिट्टी से बनी पिच पर अभ्यास किया, जिसे स्पिन गेंदबाजों के लिए मददगार माना जाता है।

19.5 करोड रुपए मिलेंगे महिला T20I World Cup विजेता टीम को

19.5 करोड रुपए मिलेंगे महिला T20I World Cup विजेता टीम कोसंयुक्त अरब अमीरात में तीन अक्तूबर से शुरू हो रहे महिला टी-20 विश्वकप विजेता टीम को लगभग 19.5 करोड़ रूपए की राशि मिलेगी।अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) ने मंगलवार को महिला टी-20 विश्वकप के लिये दोगुना से अधिक पुरस्कार राशि की घोषणा की।

विराट के 3 शब्दों ने सुबह सुबह मचाया इंटरनेट पर तहलका, फैंस हो गए कन्फ्यूज

विराट के 3 शब्दों ने सुबह सुबह मचाया इंटरनेट पर तहलका, फैंस हो गए कन्फ्यूजVirat Kohli Tweets Kindness, Chivalry, Respect: भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच दो मैचों की सीरीज का पहला टेस्ट 19 सितम्बर से चेन्नई में खेले जाने वाला है और उस से ठीक एक दिन पहले 9 महीनों बाद टेस्ट मैच खेलने जा रहे विराट कोहली ने 1 शब्द के तीन ट्वीट किए जिसने देख फैंस अनुमान लगा रहे हैं कि आखिर इनका मतलब क्या है

सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी ऑल टाइम हाई, इन शेयरों में दिखी तेजी

सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी ऑल टाइम हाई, इन शेयरों में दिखी तेजीShare bazaar News: विदेशी पूंजी के प्रवाह के बीच बुधवार को शुरुआती सौदों के बाद सेंसेक्स (Sensex) और निफ्टी (Nifty) अपने नए रिकॉर्ड उच्च स्तर पर पहुंच गए। शुरुआती सौदों के बाद 30 शेयरों वाला बीएसई सेंसेक्स 230.66 अंक चढ़कर 83,310.32 अंक के नए सर्वकालिक शिखर (all time high) पर पहुंच गया। एनएसई निफ्टी 60.05 अंक की बढ़त के साथ 25,478.60 अंक के नए रिकॉर्ड उच्च स्तर पर रहा।

लेबनान के पेजर धमाकों से क्या है इसराइल का कनेक्शन?

लेबनान के पेजर धमाकों से क्या है इसराइल का कनेक्शन?Lebanon pa‍ger bomb blast : लेबनान में एक साथ एक हजार से ज्यादा पेजर फटने 8 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 2750 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए। हिजबु्ल्ला ने इन धमाकों के पीछे इसराइल का हाथ होने का दावा किया और कहा कि इन विस्फोटों के लिए उसे सबक सिखाया जाएगा। हमास ने भी कहा कि इसराइल के इस कृत्य से क्षेत्र में संघर्ष और तेज होगा और इसराइल की हार का कारण बनेगा।

डिजिटल क्रांति से युवाओं का खेती से पलायन रुकेगा, लाखों नौकरियों का होगा सृजन

डिजिटल क्रांति से युवाओं का खेती से पलायन रुकेगा, लाखों नौकरियों का होगा सृजनDigital Revolution in Agriculture Sector : किसानों के संगठन एफएआईएफए ने बुधवार को नई दिल्ली में कहा कि कृषि क्षेत्र में डिजिटल क्रांति (Digital Revolution) के लिए सरकार की पहल युवाओं का कृषि से पलायन रोकने में काफी मददगार साबित होगी। अखिल भारतीय किसान संघों के महासंघ (FAIFA) ने कहा कि हाल ही में घोषित कुल 14,000 करोड़ रुपए की 7 योजनाएं युवाओं को गांव से शहर और खेती से अन्य व्यवसायों की ओर जाने से रोकने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएंगी।

अमेरिका यात्रा के दौरान ट्रंप से मिलेंगे मोदी

अमेरिका यात्रा के दौरान ट्रंप से मिलेंगे मोदीPM Modi USA tour : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 21 से 23 सितंबर तक अमेरिका की यात्रा करेंगे जिसकी शुरुआत ‘क्वाड नेताओं’ के शिखर सम्मेलन के साथ होगी। इस बीच पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी अगले सप्ताह अपनी तीन दिवसीय अमेरिका यात्रा के दौरान उनसे मुलाकात करेंगे।

मणिपुर में जिरीबाम में फिर भड़की हिंसा, मेइती गांव में संदिग्ध उग्रवादियों का हमला

मणिपुर में जिरीबाम में फिर भड़की हिंसा, मेइती गांव में संदिग्ध उग्रवादियों का हमलाViolence erupts again in Manipur : मणिपुर में जिरीबाम जिले के मोंगबुंग मेइती गांव में संदिग्ध उग्रवादियों ने हमला कर दिया। पुलिस ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने बताया कि उग्रवादियों ने मंगलवार शाम करीब 7 बजे अत्याधुनिक हथियारों से गोलीबारी की जिसके बाद गांव के स्वयंसेवकों ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई की। पुलिस के अनुसार इस गोलीबारी में कोई घायल नहीं हुआ।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

गणेशोत्सव

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com