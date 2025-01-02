गुरुवार, 2 जनवरी 2025
मनु, गुकेश, हरमनप्रीत, प्रवीण को खेल रत्न, 32 खिलाड़ियों को अर्जुन पुरस्कार

निशानेबाज मनु भाकर, शतरंज विश्व चैम्पियन डी गुकेश, पुरूष हॉकी टीम के कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह और पैरा एथलीट प्रवीण कुमार को इस साल देश के सर्वोच्च खेल सम्मान मेजर ध्यानचंद खेलरत्न पुरस्कार के लिए चुना गया है।
 
बाईस वर्ष की मनु एक ही ओलंपिक में दो पदक जीतने वाली स्वतंत्र भारत की पहली खिलाड़ी बनी जिन्होंने अगस्त में पेरिस ओलंपिक में 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल व्यक्तिगत और मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीता था।


पेरिस ओलंपिक में ही हरमनप्रीत सिंह की कप्तानी में भारत ने लगातार दूसरे ओलंपिक में पदक जीता।
 
अठारह वर्ष के गुकेश सबसे युवा विश्व चैम्पियन बने जो पिछले साल शतरंज ओलंपियाड में भारतीय टीम के ऐतिहासिक स्वर्ण पदक में भी सूत्रधार रहे थे।
 
पैरा हाई जंपर प्रवीण ने पेरिस पैरालम्पिक में टी64 वर्ग में स्वर्ण पदक जीता था। यह उन खिलाड़ियों की श्रेणी है जिनका घुटने से नीचे एक या दोनों पैर नहीं होता है और वे दौड़ने के लिए कृत्रिम पैर पर निर्भर होते हैं।
 
खेल मंत्रालय ने एक विज्ञप्ति में कहा ,‘‘ विजेताओं को 17 जनवरी 2025 को राष्ट्रपति भवन में एक विशेष कार्यक्रम में पुरस्कार दिये जाएंगे।’’  (भाषा) 
कोहली को मुश्किलों से उबरने के लिए सिडनी में तेंदुलकर की 241 रन की पारी को देखना चाहिए: गावस्कर

कोहली को मुश्किलों से उबरने के लिए सिडनी में तेंदुलकर की 241 रन की पारी को देखना चाहिए: गावस्करSunil Gavaskar Advice to Virat Kohli : महान क्रिकेटर सुनील गावस्कर ने सोमवार को भारत के सुपरस्टार विराट कोहली से कहा कि वह 2004 में सिडनी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) की यादगार 241 रन की पारी से प्रेरणा लें और ऑफ स्टंप के बाहर की गेंदों के खिलाफ अपने लगातार संघर्ष को खत्म करने के लिए कवर ड्राइव खेलने से परहेज करें।

भारतीय कुश्ती के लिये निराशाजनक रहा साल 2024, ओलंपिक में टूटा विनेश का दिल

भारतीय कुश्ती के लिये निराशाजनक रहा साल 2024, ओलंपिक में टूटा विनेश का दिलकहते हैं कि खेलों को राजनीति से दूर रखना चाहिये लेकिन भारतीय कुश्ती में तो 2024 में खेलों की राजनीति ही हावी रही। एक समय ओलंपिक में सफलता की गारंटी माने जाने वाले इस खेल में प्रशासनिक उठापठक खत्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही और पेरिस ओलंपिक में विनेश फोगाट का तय लग रहा पदक चले जाने से एक और निराशा हाथ लगी।

विराट कोहली बने खुद के दुश्मन, बार-बार एक ही गलती पड़ रही भारी, देखें चौकाने वाले आंकड़े

विराट कोहली बने खुद के दुश्मन, बार-बार एक ही गलती पड़ रही भारी, देखें चौकाने वाले आंकड़ेVirat Kohli Dismissal Pattern : काफी वक्त से टेस्ट क्रिकेट में बुरे फॉर्म में चल रहे विराट कोहली ने पर्थ टेस्ट की दूसरी पारी में एक शानदार शतक जड़, फॉर्म में वापसी कर अपने फैंस की जान में जान डाली थी लेकिन अगली तीन पारियों में फिर उनकी लय डगमगाई और वे 20 का आंकड़ा तक नहीं पार कर पाए। एडिलेड टेस्ट में वे 7 और दूसरी पारी में 11 रन बनाकर आउट हुए।

अमेरिका, इंग्लैंड, जर्मनी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहले खो-खो विश्व कप में हिस्सा लेने की पुष्टि की

अमेरिका, इंग्लैंड, जर्मनी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहले खो-खो विश्व कप में हिस्सा लेने की पुष्टि कीप्रतियोगिता पुरुष और महिला दोनों वर्गों में खेली जाएगी

रोहित शर्मा रिटायरमेंट लो, लगातार फ्लॉप देख कप्तान साहब की सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने ली क्लास

रोहित शर्मा रिटायरमेंट लो, लगातार फ्लॉप देख कप्तान साहब की सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने ली क्लासIndia vs Australia Rohit Sharma : कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का लगातार फ्लॉप होना अब भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिए एक बड़ी समस्या का कारण बन चूका है। उनकी कप्तानी के साथ साथ खिलाड़ी के तौर पर भी उनकी कड़ी आलोचना हो रही है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ तीन परियों में वे केवल 19 ही रन स्कोर कर पाए हैं। पिता बनने के बाद उन्होंने दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में वापसी की। चूँकि, केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) और यशस्वी जायसवाल (Yashasvi Jaiswal) ओपनर्स के तौर पर अच्छी लय में दिखाई दे रहे थे 2019 से टेस्ट में ओपनिंग करते आ रहे शर्मा ने खुद को मध्यक्रम में छठे नंबर पर उतारने का निर्णय लिया।

बुमराह को क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया की साल की सर्वश्रेष्ठ टेस्ट टीम का कप्तान बनाया गया, जायसवाल भी शामिल

बुमराह को क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया की साल की सर्वश्रेष्ठ टेस्ट टीम का कप्तान बनाया गया, जायसवाल भी शामिलJaspreet Bumrah : जसप्रीत बुमराह को बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में उनके शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए सम्मानित किया गया जब क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने मंगलवार को इस भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज को साल की अपनी सर्वश्रेष्ठ टेस्ट टीम का कप्तान चुना जबकि युवा सलामी बल्लेबाज यशस्वी जायसवाल को भी टीम में जगह दी।

Sydney Test : मिचेल मार्श की जगह 6 फीट 7 इंच लंबाई वाला यह ऑलराउंडर खेलेगा पांचवां टेस्ट

Sydney Test : मिचेल मार्श की जगह 6 फीट 7 इंच लंबाई वाला यह ऑलराउंडर खेलेगा पांचवां टेस्टBeau Webster Debut IND vs AUS : हरफनमौला ब्यू वेबस्टर को शुक्रवार से भारत के खिलाफ शुरू हो रहे पांचवें और आखिरी टेस्ट में खराब फॉर्म से जूझ रहे मिचेल मार्श (Mitchell Marsh) की जगह आस्ट्रेलियाई टीम में रखा गया है।

Sydney Test : पांचवें टेस्ट से आकाश दीप बाहर, गंभीर ने बताई यह वजह

Sydney Test : पांचवें टेस्ट से आकाश दीप बाहर, गंभीर ने बताई यह वजहGautam Gambhir Press Conference : भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज आकाश दीप कमर में जकड़न के कारण शुक्रवार से आस्ट्रेूलिया के खिलाफ शुरू हो रहे पांचवें और आखिरी टेस्ट से बाहर हो गए।

पंत को आउट करने के बाद ‘ Finger on Ice’ जश्न मनाया था हेड ने (Video)

पंत को आउट करने के बाद ‘ Finger on Ice’ जश्न मनाया था हेड ने (Video)ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बल्लेबाज ट्रेविस हेड ने ‘Boxing Day’ टेस्ट में ऋषभ पंत को आउट करने के बाद अपने असामान्य जश्न के बारे में बताते हुए कहा कि यह ‘फिंगर ऑन द आइस’ (Finger on Ice) का संकेत है और यह अजीब इशारा उन्होंने पहली बार श्रीलंका दौरे के दौरान दिखाया था।

Year Ender 2024 : भारतीय खेलों के लिए ऐतिहासिक सफलताओं से भरा रहा वर्ष 2024

Year Ender 2024 : भारतीय खेलों के लिए ऐतिहासिक सफलताओं से भरा रहा वर्ष 2024Indian sports in 2024 : एक क्रिकेट विश्व कप, आधा दर्जन ओलंपिक पदक और दो शतरंज विश्व चैंपियन। वर्ष 2024 ने भारतीय खेल प्रशंसकों को जश्न मनाने के कई मौके दिए जिससे खेलों की दुनिया में देश का भविष्य उज्जवल नजर आता है। यूं तो वर्ष 2024 ने भारतीय खेलों में कुछ यादगार पल जोड़े लेकिन जिन तारीखों को याद किया जाएगा उनमें 29 जून, 30 जुलाई, 12 दिसंबर और 28 दिसंबर शामिल हैं।

