नीरज चोपड़ा फिर जूलियन वेबर से हारे, सिर्फ 84 मीटर तक फेंका भाला (Video)

Neeraj Chopra wraps up with a solid final throw of 84.14m — jumps to 2nd place!



Stepped up under pressure, ensuring nothing less than a 2nd place finish!



Yet, he looked unsatisfied — the hunger for more is evident. Still, a strong outing in Chorzów!



Final standings:… https://t.co/KE1oG6pzCB pic.twitter.com/m5w0nAf6jx