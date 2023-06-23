शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2023
Special Olympics में भारत का डंका, मेडल की गिनती पहुंची 50 पार (Video)

Special Olympics स्पेशल ओलंपिक विश्व खेल 2023 में Indian contingent भारतीय दल ने 50 पदक का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है। आयोजन के चौथे दिन बुधवार को भारत के पास एथलेटिक्स, साइक्लिंग, पावरलिफ्टिंग, रोलर स्केटिंग और तैराकी में 15 स्वर्ण, 27 रजत और 13 कांस्य सहित कुल 55 पदक थे।

पदकों की बरसात तैराकी और साइक्लिंग से शुरू हुई। भारत ने तैराकी में जहां पांच पदक (तीन स्वर्ण, एक रजत और एक कांस्य) जीते, वहीं साइक्लिंग में छह (तीन स्वर्ण, दो रजत, एक कांस्य) पदक हासिल किये।
भारत के लिये साइक्लिंग में पहला पदक नील यादव ने 50 किमी रोड रेस में कांस्य के रूप में हासिल किया। शिवानी, नील यादव और इंदू पारिख ने एक किमी टाइम ट्रायल में स्वर्ण जीता, जबकि कल्पना जेना और जयासीला अर्बुतराज ने चांदी अपने नाम की।
फ्रीस्टाइल तैराक दीक्षा जितेंद्र शिरगांवकर, पूजा गिरिधरराव गायकवाड़ा और प्रसद्धि कांबले ने स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर तैराकी में भारत के पदक लगभग दोगुने कर दिये। इसके अलावा माधव मदान ने 25 मीटर फ्रीस्टाइल में स्वर्ण जीतकर अपने खाते में एक और पदक जोड़ा, जबकि सिद्धांत मुरली कुमार ने 25 मीटर फ्रीस्टाइल में कांस्य का तमगा प्राप्त किया।

सोनीपत के खिलाड़ी साकेत कुंडू ने मिनी जैवलिन लेवल बी में रजत पदक जीता। लिटिल एंजल्स स्कूल के छात्र साकेत एक बहु-खेल एथलीट हैं। वह राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर टेबल टेनिस, फिगर स्केटिंग और एथलेटिक्स में प्रतिस्पर्धा करने के बाद भाला फेंक की ओर आये और एक कठिन शिविर से गुज़रने के बाद विश्व खेलों के लिये उनका चयन किया गया।मिनी जैवलिन आयोजन पहली बार विश्व खेलों में शामिल किया गया और साकेत ने सोना जीतकर इतिहास के पन्नों में अपना नाम दर्ज करवा लिया।(एजेंसी)
'ICC Trophy जीतना मुश्किल, MS धोनी ने बनाया था आसान', रवि शास्त्री समते फैंस ने याद किया थाला को

'ICC Trophy जीतना मुश्किल, MS धोनी ने बनाया था आसान', रवि शास्त्री समते फैंस ने याद किया थाला कोपिछले दस साल से ICC Trophy आईसीसी ट्रॉफी को तरस रही भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम रविवार को जब Australia आस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों विश्व टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप फाइनल WTC Final हारी तो क्रिकेटप्रेमियों के सब्र का बांध मानों टूट गया और उन्हें चार आईसीसी खिताब जीतने वाले ‘कैप्टन कूल’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की याद आई।

4 बार के चैंपियन दक्षिण कोरिया को हराकर पहला एशिया कप जीतने वाली जूनियर हॉकी महिला टीम के खिलाड़ियों को मिलेंगे सिर्फ 2 लाख रुपए

4 बार के चैंपियन दक्षिण कोरिया को हराकर पहला एशिया कप जीतने वाली जूनियर हॉकी महिला टीम के खिलाड़ियों को मिलेंगे सिर्फ 2 लाख रुपएभारत ने रविवार को यहां चार बार के चैंपियन South Korea दक्षिण कोरिया को 2-1 से हराकर पहली बार Women Junior Hockey Asia Cup महिला जूनियर हॉकी एशिया कप का खिताब जीता। पहला क्वार्टर गोल रहित बराबर रहने के बाद भारत ने 22वें मिनट में पेनल्टी कॉर्नर पर अनु के गोल की बदौलत बढ़त बनाई।

WTC Final के बाद रोहित शर्मा, विराट कोहली और चेतेश्वर पुजारा का टेस्ट क्रिकेट में क्या होगा भविष्य?

WTC Final के बाद रोहित शर्मा, विराट कोहली और चेतेश्वर पुजारा का टेस्ट क्रिकेट में क्या होगा भविष्य?Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma विराट कोहली, चेतेश्वर पुजारा और रोहित शर्मा । इस अनुभवी तिकड़ी ने भारतीय क्रिकेटप्रेमियों को मुस्कुराने के कई मौके दिये हैं लेकिन अपने कैरियर के आखिरी पड़ाव पर खड़ी इस तिकड़ी के बाद टेस्ट बल्लेबाजी में भारत कितना तैयार है, यह यक्षप्रश्न है।आस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ विश्व टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप फाइनल में मिली हार ने भारतीय क्रिकेट के हुक्मरानों को हल निकालने के लिये सोचने पर विवश कर दिया है।

जोकोविच ने जीता ऐतिहासिक 23वां ग्रैंड स्लैम, फ्रेंच ओपन पर जमाया कब्जा

जोकोविच ने जीता ऐतिहासिक 23वां ग्रैंड स्लैम, फ्रेंच ओपन पर जमाया कब्जासर्बिया के दिग्गज टेनिस खिलाड़ी novak djokovic नोवाक 'नोले' जोकोविच ने इतिहास के पन्नों में अपना नाम दर्ज करवाते हुए French Open फ्रेंच ओपन 2023 के फाइनल में रविवार को नॉर्वे के कैस्पर रूड को हराकर अपने करियर का 23वां ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीत लिया।

हाल ही में हुआ था पैट कमिंस की मां का निधन, 1.5 साल पहले अचानक मिली थी टेस्ट कप्तानी

हाल ही में हुआ था पैट कमिंस की मां का निधन, 1.5 साल पहले अचानक मिली थी टेस्ट कप्तानीभारत दौरे पर Border Gavaskar Trophy बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के दौरान Australia ऑस्ट्रेलिया को World Test Championship विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप जिताने वाले कप्तान Pat Cummins पैट कमिंस की मां मारिया कमिंस का निधन कैंसर से मार्च 2023 में हो गया था। मारिया को 2005 में स्तन कैंसर से पीड़ित होने का पता चला था। वह इस गंभीर बीमारी से जूझ रही थी जो कुछ समय पहले दोबारा उभर आई।

खिलाड़ियों का मजाक उड़ाने वाले शरारती लड़के को कप्तानी मिली और सुनील छेत्री ने बढ़ा लिए महानता की ओर कदम

खिलाड़ियों का मजाक उड़ाने वाले शरारती लड़के को कप्तानी मिली और सुनील छेत्री ने बढ़ा लिए महानता की ओर कदमSunil Chhetri सुनील छेत्री अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर के अपने शुरुआती दिनों में पीछे बैठा करते थे और सीनियर खिलाड़ियों का मजाक उड़ाते थे लेकिन 2011 में जब उन्हें कप्तान बनाया गया तो यह सब बदल गया क्योंकि उन्होंने महसूस किया कि उन्हें टीम के लिए उदाहरण पेश करने की जरूरत है।

10 साल पहले कप्तान धोनी की अगुवाई में आज ही भारत ने जीती थी आखिरी ICC Trophy

10 साल पहले कप्तान धोनी की अगुवाई में आज ही भारत ने जीती थी आखिरी ICC Trophyआज का दिन भारतीय क्रिकेट इतिहास के नजरिए से बहुत खास है। दरअसल, आज ही दिन ठीक 10 साल पहले भारतीय टीम ने Mahendra Singh Dhoni महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी में इतिहास रचते हुए इंग्लैंड को हराकर ICC आईसीसी Champions Trophy चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा जमाया था। कहने को तो ये मुकाबला 50-50 ओवर का होना था, लेकिन बारिश और खराब मौसम के चलते इस ऐतिहासिक मुकाबले को टी-20 फॉर्मेट में तब्दील कर दिया गया था।

रेड कार्ड मिलने पर भारतीय कोच ने कहा हमेशा खड़ा रहूंगा खिलाड़ियों के लिए, यह थी गलती

रेड कार्ड मिलने पर भारतीय कोच ने कहा हमेशा खड़ा रहूंगा खिलाड़ियों के लिए, यह थी गलतीभारत के मुख्य कोच Egor Sitmac इगोर स्टिमक ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ यहां सैफ चैंपियनशिप SAFF Championship के पहले मैच में टीम की 4-0 की जीत के दौरान अपनी हरकत का बचाव करते हुए कहा है कि ‘अन्यायपूर्ण फैसलों’ के खिलाफ अपने खिलाड़ियों को बचाने के लिए वह फिर ऐसा करेंगे।बुधवार को श्री कांतीर्वा स्टेडियम में विरोधी खिलाड़ी को जानबूझकर रोकने के लिए स्टिमक को Red Card लाल कार्ड दिखाया गया था।

90 गोल दागने वाले भारतीय कप्तान सुनील छेत्री को FIFA समेत फैंस ने किया सलाम

90 गोल दागने वाले भारतीय कप्तान सुनील छेत्री को FIFA समेत फैंस ने किया सलामभारत के लिये 138 मैचों में 90 गोल कर चुके Sunil Chhetri सबसे ज्यादा अंतरराष्ट्रीय गोल करने वाले खिलाड़ियों की सूची में Christiano Ronaldo क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो (123), Ali dedh अली देइ (109) और Lionel Messi लियोनेल मेस्सी (103) के बाद चौथे स्थान पर हैं।उनकी इस उपलब्धि पर ना केवल उनके फैंस ने बल्कि FIFA तक ने ट्वीट कर सलाम किया है।

कौन रॉबिन्सन? वो जो 124 की स्पीड से गेंद फेंकता है, रॉबिन्सन के पीछे पड़े कंगारू दिग्गज

कौन रॉबिन्सन? वो जो 124 की स्पीड से गेंद फेंकता है, रॉबिन्सन के पीछे पड़े कंगारू दिग्गजAustralia आस्ट्रेलिया के दिग्गज क्रिकेटर Matthew Hayden मैथ्यू हेडन ने इंग्लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज Ollie Robinson ओली रॉबिनसन को ‘भूलने योग्य ’ क्रिकेटर करार दिया है जबकि पूर्व विकेटकीपर इयान हीली ने तो उन्हें पहचानने से इनकार कर दिया।पहले एशेज टेस्ट में आस्ट्रेलिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज उस्मान ख्वाजा को 141 के स्कोर पर आउट करने के बाद छींटाकशी करने वाले रॉबिनसन की काफी आलोचना हुई। वह दूसरी पारी में पुछल्ले बल्लेबाज पैट कमिंस और नाथन लियोन के विकेट नहीं ले सके और आस्ट्रेलिया ने पहला टेस्ट दो विकेट से जीता।

सुरक्षा बलों ने 4 आतंकवादियों को मार गिराया, एक ही हफ्ते में 9 को ठोंका

सुरक्षा बलों ने 4 आतंकवादियों को मार गिराया, एक ही हफ्ते में 9 को ठोंकाश्रीनगर। सुरक्षा बलों ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के माछिल सेक्टर में नियंत्रण रेखा के पास शुक्रवार को 4 आतंकवादियों को मार गिराया और घुसपैठ की कोशिश नाकाम कर दी। उत्तर कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा जिले में माछिल सेक्टर के काला जंगल में घुसपैठ की कोशिश नाकाम कर दी गई। सुरक्षा बलों ने 1 ही हफ्ते में 9 आतंकवादियों को ठोंक दिया है।

अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति बोले- गिलास में शराब ना हो तो बाएं हाथ से उठाएं, हंस पड़े पीएम मोदी

अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति बोले- गिलास में शराब ना हो तो बाएं हाथ से उठाएं, हंस पड़े पीएम मोदीPM Modi USA visit : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के लिए गुरुवार रात को अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति जो बाइडन और उनकी पत्नी जिल ने राजकीय भोज का आयोजन किया। इस अवसर पर बाइडन ने मोदी से कहा कि जब गिलास में शराब ना हो तो बाएं हाथ से उठाएं।

शिवसेना (यूबीटी) ने 'सामना' में कहा- विपक्षी दलों को राष्ट्रीय हित में दिखाना होगा बड़ा दिल

शिवसेना (यूबीटी) ने 'सामना' में कहा- विपक्षी दलों को राष्ट्रीय हित में दिखाना होगा बड़ा दिलUddhav Balasaheb Thackeray: पटना में विपक्षी दलों की बैठक के मद्देनजर शिवसेना (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि अगर 2024 के बाद लोकतंत्र जीवित रखना है तो राजनीतिक दलों को मतदाताओं के बीच विश्वास पैदा करने के लिए राष्ट्रीय हित में बड़ा दिल दिखाना होगा। शिवसेना ने इसे लेकर 'सामना' में संपादकीय लिखा है।

Opposition Meet से पहले राहुल गांधी ने बताया, किस तरह काम कर रही है कांग्रेस और भाजपा

Opposition Meet से पहले राहुल गांधी ने बताया, किस तरह काम कर रही है कांग्रेस और भाजपाOpposition Meet : 15 विपक्षी दलों की बैठक से पहले पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने पटना में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि देश में 2 विचारधाराओं की लड़ाई चल रही है एक हमारी भारत जोड़ो की और एक तरफ भाजपा की भारत तोड़ो विचारधारा की। भाजपा हिंदुस्तान को तोड़ने, नफरत और हिंसा फैलाने का काम कर रही है। कांग्रेस जोड़ने का काम कर रही है।

भोपाल में लगे क्यूआर कोड वाले कमलनाथ के वॉन्टेड वाले पोस्टर, कांग्रेस ने बताया भाजपा का हाथ

भोपाल में लगे क्यूआर कोड वाले कमलनाथ के वॉन्टेड वाले पोस्टर, कांग्रेस ने बताया भाजपा का हाथकर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव की तर्ज पर मध्यप्रदेश में भी पोस्टर पॉलिटिक्स की एंट्री हो गई है। राजधानी भोपाल के कई स्थानों पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ को लेकर विवादित पोस्टर लगाए गए। पोस्टरों को कमलनाथ को वॉन्टेड बताने के साथ उस पर एक क्यूआर कोड भी दिया गया है। पोस्टर में कमलनाथ को ‘करप्शन नाथ’ बताते हुए लिखा गया है कि स्कैम से बचने के लिए स्कैन करें।
