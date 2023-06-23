Special Olympics में भारत का डंका, मेडल की गिनती पहुंची 50 पार (Video)

फ्रीस्टाइल तैराक दीक्षा जितेंद्र शिरगांवकर, पूजा गिरिधरराव गायकवाड़ा और प्रसद्धि कांबले ने स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर तैराकी में भारत के पदक लगभग दोगुने कर दिये। इसके अलावा माधव मदान ने 25 मीटर फ्रीस्टाइल में स्वर्ण जीतकर अपने खाते में एक और पदक जोड़ा, जबकि सिद्धांत मुरली कुमार ने 25 मीटर फ्रीस्टाइल में कांस्य का तमगा प्राप्त किया।
