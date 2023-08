भारतीय तीरंदाजों ने बर्लिन में रचा इतिहास, महिला कंपाउंड टीम बनी विश्व विजेता (Video)

Congratulations to the Indian Women's Compound Archery Team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur on becoming World Champions at the Hyundai World Archery Championships 2013! Your victory is a true testament to your skill and dedication. #WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/ltFShWL3x3

A proud moment for India as our exceptional compound Women's Team brings home India's first-ever gold medal in the World Archery Championship held in Berlin. Congratulations to our champions! Their hard work and dedication have led to this outstanding outcome.