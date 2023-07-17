सोमवार, 17 जुलाई 2023
पुनः संशोधित: सोमवार, 17 जुलाई 2023 (13:57 IST)

Asian Games में लगातार दूसरी बार नहीं मिला भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम को मौका, फैंस ने इस नियम को कोसा

भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम Blue Tigers  के लगातार दूसरी बार एशियाई खेलों में हिस्सा नहीं लेने की संभावना है क्योंकि यह खेल मंत्रालय के महाद्वीप में शीर्ष आठ रैंकिंग में रहने के मानदंड को पूरा नहीं करती है।अखिल भारतीय फुटबॉल महासंघ (AIFF) ने पहले योजना बनायी थी कि राष्ट्रीय सीनियर टीम के मुख्य कोच इगोर स्टिमक थाईलैंड में (सात से 10 सितंबर तक) होने वाले किंग्स कप के बाद चीन के हांगझोउ में 23 सितंबर से आठ अक्टूबर तक होने वाले एशियाई खेलों में अंडर-23 टीम को ले जायेंगे।

वर्ष 2002 के बाद से ही एशियाई खेलों की फुटबॉल स्पर्धा में अंडर-23 खिलाड़ियों को ही भेजा जाता है जिसमें इससे ऊपर की उम्र के तीन खिलाड़ियेां को टीम में शामिल करने की अनुमति भी है। भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ (आईओए) और राष्ट्रीय खेल महासंघों (एनएसएफ) को भेजे गये एक पत्र में खेल मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि, ‘‘प्रत्येक टीम स्पर्धा के लिए केवल उन्हीं खेलों में जिनमें टीम ने पिछले एक साल में एशिया में भाग लेने वाले देशों में शीर्ष आठ तक की रैंकिंग हासिल की हो, उन्हीं को ही एशियाई खेलों में हिस्सेदारी दिये जाने पर विचार किया जाना चाहिए। ’’

भारत एशियाई रैंकिंग में शीर्ष आठ के कहीं भी करीब नहीं है। एशियाई फुटबॉल परिसंघ के अंतर्गत रैंकिंग में भारतीय टीम इस समय 18वें स्थान पर है।एआईएफएफ ने कहा कि वह खेल मंत्रालय से इस फैसले पर दोबारा विचार करने की अपील करेगा।हालांकि हाल ही में सैफ और इंटरकॉोंटिनेंटल कप जीत चुकी भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम के प्रशसंक एशियाई खेल में फुटबॉल टीम को खेलते हुए देखना चाहते थे लेकिन अब वह अपनी निराशा और गुस्सा ट्विटर के Indian Football for Asian Games  हैशटेग पर ट्वीट कर निकाल रहे हैं।


एआईएफएफ महासचिव शाजी प्रभाकरण ने  कहा, ‘‘यह सरकार द्वारा लिया गया फैसला है। इसलिये हमें इसका पालन करना होगा। लेकिन हम सरकार से अपील करेंगे कि जहां तक फुटबॉल का संबंध है तो वे इस फैसले पर दोबारा विचार करें। ’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘भारतीय टीम का इस साल का प्रदर्शन काफी प्रेरणादायी रहा है। यह फुटबॉल के लिये काफी मनोबल बढ़ाने वाला होगा, विशेषकर अंडर-23 फुटबॉलरों के लिए, अगर उन्हें एशियाई खेलों में खेलने का मौका मिलेगा। ’’
आईओए ने 2018 एशियाई खेलों के लिए भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम को इसी आधार पर मंजूरी देने से इनकार कर दिया क्योंकि यह तब एशिया में शीर्ष आठ रैंकिंग में शामिल नहीं थी।
IPL से मिलता है कैरिबियाई टीम को मोटा पैसा, मैच फीस भारत से 4 गुना कम

IPL से मिलता है कैरिबियाई टीम को मोटा पैसा, मैच फीस भारत से 4 गुना कमशिमरोन हेटमायर को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) में खेलने के लिए राजस्थान रॉयल्स से 8.5 करोड़ रुपये मिलते है तो वहीं कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स आंद्रे रसेल को 16 करोड़ रुपये सालाना देता है। यह बड़ी रकम इस बात का संकेत है कि क्रिकेट का वित्तीय परिदृश्य बदल गया है और खिलाड़ियों का वेस्टइंडीज के लिए खेलना अब प्रेरणा का स्रोत नहीं रहा।

पूरी तरह फिट नहीं थे नीरज चोपड़ा फिर भी 87 मीटर भाला फेंककर जीता स्वर्ण, हुआ खुलासा

पूरी तरह फिट नहीं थे नीरज चोपड़ा फिर भी 87 मीटर भाला फेंककर जीता स्वर्ण, हुआ खुलासाटोक्यो ओलंपिक गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट नीरज चोपड़ा Neeraj Chopra ने स्वीकार किया कि लुसाने डायमंड लीग में उनकी फिटनेस वांछित स्तर पर नहीं थी और वह चोट के डर के साथ फील्ड पर उतरे थे।भारत के शीर्ष भाला फेंक एथलीट नीरज ने 30 जून को 87.66 मीटर तक भाला फेंककर अपना लगातार दूसरा Diamond League डायमंड लीग खिताब जीता। यह भले ही उनके सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन से अच्छा नहीं था, लेकिन उन्हें शीर्ष पायदान पर पहुंचाने के लिये काफी था।

INDvWI : लगातार 5वीं बार टेस्ट सीरिज जीतने का टीम India के पास सुनहरा मौका

INDvWI : लगातार 5वीं बार टेस्ट सीरिज जीतने का टीम India के पास सुनहरा मौकादुनिया भर के क्रिकेट प्रशंसक उस समय आश्चर्यचकित रह गए थे जब उन्होंने जाना कि पहले 2 ODI World Cup (1975 और 1979) जीतने वाली टीम, West Indies, ICC ODI World Cup, 2023 का हिस्सा नहीं बन पाएगी। ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier मुकाबले के सुपर सिक्स चरण में Scotland से 7 Wickets की हार के साथ वेस्टइंडीज, भारत में 5 Oct से 19 Nov तक खेले जाने वाले 2023 ODI World Cup के लिए क्वालीफाई करने की दौड़ से बाहर हो गई थी।

यह है भारतीय फुटबॉल के 5 सर्वकालिक महानतम चेहरे

यह है भारतीय फुटबॉल के 5 सर्वकालिक महानतम चेहरे5 Greatest Indian Footballer Of All Time : फूटबाल (Football) विश्व का सबसे पसंदीदा और मशहूर खेल माना जाता है और इसका क्रेज दुनिया के हर कोने में मौजूद है। भारत में देखा जाए तो फुटबॉल से ज़्यादा क्रिकेट का क्रेज ज़्यादा नाज़र आता है लेकिन जिस तरह से भारत की फुटबॉल टीम बड़े मंचों पर प्रदर्शन कर रही है, ताजुब की बात नहीं होगी अगर आने वाले सालों में भारतीय फुटबॉल का क्रेज भी दुनिया में दिखाई दे।

सरफराज खान के खिलाफ फैलाई गई अफवाहें, नहीं किया किसी को अपमानित

सरफराज खान के खिलाफ फैलाई गई अफवाहें, नहीं किया किसी को अपमानितसरफराज खान Sarfaraz Khan को भारतीय टीम से बाहर किए जाने को फिटनेस और अनुशासनात्मक मुद्दों से जोड़ा गया लेकिन मुंबई क्रिकेट के सूत्रों ने कहा कि इस तरह के दावों में कोई सच्चाई नहीं है।

बूडापेस्ट में जीता कांस्य संगीता फोगाट ने समर्पित किया प्रदर्शन में बैठे साथियों को

बूडापेस्ट में जीता कांस्य संगीता फोगाट ने समर्पित किया प्रदर्शन में बैठे साथियों कोWrestling Federation of India भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ के निवर्तमान प्रमुख BBS बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के विरोध में शामिल रहे छह प्रमुख पहलवानों में से एक Sangeeta Phogat संगीता फोगट ने हंगरी में रैंकिंग सीरीज प्रतियोगिता में जीते गये अपने कांस्य पदक को महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध से लड़ रहे लोगों को समर्पित किया हैं।

रविवार को भारतीय क्रिकेट हुआ शर्मसार, बांग्लादेश से पहली बार मिली इस प्रारुप में हार

रविवार को भारतीय क्रिकेट हुआ शर्मसार, बांग्लादेश से पहली बार मिली इस प्रारुप में हारINDvsBAN मारूफा अक्तर (29 रन पर चार विकेट) और राबया खान (30 रन पर तीन विकेट) की घातक गेंदबाजी की बदौलत बांग्लादेश ने रविवार को आईसीसी वुमेंस चैंपियनशिप के एक वर्षा बाधित मुकाबले में भारत को 40 रन के विशाल अंतर से हरा दिया।BANvsIND

Wimbledon : कार्लोस अल्काराज ने तोड़ा नोवाक जोकोविच का तिलिस्म, बने विंबलडन चैंपियन

Wimbledon : कार्लोस अल्काराज ने तोड़ा नोवाक जोकोविच का तिलिस्म, बने विंबलडन चैंपियनलंदन। Wimbledon 2023 : टेनिस जगत के युवराज कार्लोस अल्काराज ने रविवार को विंबलडन 2023 का खिताब जीतकर आखिरकार सर्बियाई दिग्गज नोवाक जोकोविच का तिलिस्म तोड़ दिया। स्पेन के 20 वर्षीय अल्काराज ने पिछले 5 विंबलडन जीतने वाले जोकोविच को सांस रोक देने वाले फाइनल में पहला सेट गंवाने के बाद 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 से मात दी।

2 पारियों में 300 रन भी नहीं बना पाई वेस्टइंडीज, कप्तान ने लगाई बल्लेबाजों को लताड़

2 पारियों में 300 रन भी नहीं बना पाई वेस्टइंडीज, कप्तान ने लगाई बल्लेबाजों को लताड़INDvsWI भारत के खिलाफ शर्मनाक हार से झल्लाये वेस्टइंडीज के कप्तान क्रेग ब्रेथवेट ने कहा कि बल्लेबाजों का निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन हार के मुख्य कारक बना।WIvsIND

युवा कंधो को मिली कप्तानी तो ऋतुराज हुए उत्साहित, 'अब भारत को स्वर्ण दिलाना है' (Video)

युवा कंधो को मिली कप्तानी तो ऋतुराज हुए उत्साहित, 'अब भारत को स्वर्ण दिलाना है' (Video)Asian Games एशियाई खेलों में भारतीय टीम की कप्तानी करने को लेकर उत्साहित Ruturaj Gayakwad रुतुराज गायकवाड़ ने कहा कि उनका लक्ष्य यह सुनिश्चित करना होगा कि टीम स्वर्ण पदक के साथ पोडियम पर खड़ी रहे जिससे कि भारत का राष्ट्रगान बजे।एशियाई खेलों का आयोजन विश्व कप के साथ होगा ऐसे में भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) ने इस महाद्वीपीय आयोजन के लिए दूसरे स्तर की टीम की घोषणा की है।

ऑपरेशन बहादुर, पुंछ में घुसपैठ कर रहे 2 आतंकवादी मार गिराए

ऑपरेशन बहादुर, पुंछ में घुसपैठ कर रहे 2 आतंकवादी मार गिराए2 infiltrating terrorists killed in Poonch: सेना ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ जिले में नियंत्रण रेखा के पास घुसपैठ की एक कोशिश सोमवार को नाकाम करते हुए दो आतंकवादियों को ढेर कर दिया। व्हाउट नाइट कोर ने ट्वीट किया कि पुंछ सेक्टर में ऑपरेशन बहादुर। यह अभियान रविवार-सोमवार की दरमियानी रात को शुरू किया गया था।

UP: श्रावस्ती में तालाब से मिट्टी लेने गए 2 बच्चों की डूबने से मौत

UP: श्रावस्ती में तालाब से मिट्टी लेने गए 2 बच्चों की डूबने से मौतश्रावस्ती। उत्तरप्रदेश के श्रावस्ती जिले के मल्हीपुर थाना क्षेत्र के माल्ही गांव में तालाब से मिट्टी लेने गए 2 बच्चों की डूबने से मौत हो गई। पुलिस के मुताबिक तुराब गांव निवासी 4 बच्चों- नेहा (12), हारून (10), जहीर (8) और साहिबान (9) रविवार दोपहर माल्ही गांव के तालाब से मिट्टी निकाल रहे थे तभी इनमें से एक का पैर फिसल गया और वह तालाब में जा गिरा।

पाकिस्तानी डाकुओं का हनीट्रैप और अपहरण का कारोबार

पाकिस्तानी डाकुओं का हनीट्रैप और अपहरण का कारोबारपाकिस्तान में डकैत समस्या आम है और यह संगठित गिरोह की तरह कार्य करता है। इन दिनों पाकिस्तान में डाकूओं के द्वारा अपहरण कर फिरौती की मांग को लेकर अधिकारी और व्यापारी भयभीत है। पाकिस्तान की पुलिस,तमाम कोशिशों के बाद भी इससे निपटने में कामयाब नहीं हो पा रही है। पाकिस्तान के सिंध सूबे से पिछले कुछ महीनों में करीब ढाई सौ लोगों को अगवा किया गया है। सिंध कोर्ट ने बाकायदा यह पुष्टि की है कि पाकिस्तान में अपहरण का सालाना कारोबार करीब दो अरब रुपए का है। पंजाब और सिंध का सरहदी जिला घोटकी इसका केंद्र है। यहां हिन्दुओं की अच्छी खासी आबादी रहती है और प्रसिद्ध सचो सतराम दास मंदिर यही स्थित है।

G20 Summit: भारत सहित 140 देश बहुराष्ट्रीय कंपनियों के लिए वैश्विक कर समझौते के करीब

G20 Summit: भारत सहित 140 देश बहुराष्ट्रीय कंपनियों के लिए वैश्विक कर समझौते के करीबNirmala sitharaman: अमेरिका, भारत सहित लगभग 140 देश वैश्विक कर नियमों में बदलाव को लेकर एक समझौते के करीब हैं। इस समझौते में प्रावधान है कि बहुराष्ट्रीय कंपनियों (MNCs) को अपने परिचालन वाले देशों में कर का भुगतान करना होगा। वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (Nirmala Sitharaman) के साथ बैठक में यह निर्णय हुआ।

बाइडन ने भारतीय-अमेरिकी को राष्ट्रपति की निर्यात परिषद में किया नियुक्त

बाइडन ने भारतीय-अमेरिकी को राष्ट्रपति की निर्यात परिषद में किया नियुक्तJoe Biden: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन (Joe Biden) ने भारतीय-अमेरिकी मूल की शमीना सिंह (Shamina Singh) को राष्ट्रपति की निर्यात परिषद में नियुक्त करने की घोषणा की है। यह परिषद अंतरराष्ट्रीय व्यापार पर एक प्रमुख राष्ट्रीय सलाहकार के रूप में काम करती है। सिंह मास्टरकार्ड (Mastercard) सेंटर फॉर इन्क्लूसिव ग्रोथ की संस्थापक और अध्यक्ष हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वह इस परिषद में शामिल होने को लेकर सम्मानित महसूस कर रही हैं।
