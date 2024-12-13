शुक्रवार, 13 दिसंबर 2024
  4. India hails Gukesh’s historic world chess championship title
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 13 दिसंबर 2024 (11:53 IST)

भारतवासियों ने की गुकेश के ऐतिहासिक विश्व शतरंज चैंपियनशिप खिताब की सराहना

World Test Championship Gukesh D : भारतीय खेल जगत ने गुरवार को विश्व चैंपियन बनकर इतिहास रचने वाले किशोर डी गुकेश की प्रशंसा करते हुए उन्हें लाखों युवाओं के लिए प्रेरणा बताया। 18 वर्षीय गुकेश की जीत का जश्न पूरे देश में मनाया गया और उनकी अविश्वसनीय उपलब्धि की सराहना की गई। गुकेश ने सिंगापुर में चीन के डिंग लिरेन (Ding Liren) के खिलाफ खिताबी मुकाबले की 14वीं और आखिरी बाजी में जीत हासिल की।


पांच बार के विश्व चैंपियन और महान खिलाड़ी विश्वनाथन आनंद (Viswanathan Anand) ने इतनी कम उम्र में इतनी बड़ी जीत हासिल करने के लिए गुकेश की प्रशंसा की।
 
आनंद ने कहा, ‘‘यह एक बड़ी उपलब्धि है। 18 साल की उम्र में विश्व चैंपियन बनना कोई छोटी उपलब्धि नहीं है। जीत के बाद उन्हें जश्न मनाते देखना एक शानदार नजारा था। उम्मीद है कि इससे कई महत्वाकांक्षी खिलाड़ियों को प्रेरणा मिलेगी। ’’
 
गुकेश ने गैरी कास्परोव (Garry Kasparov) के 22 साल, छह महीने और 27 दिन के रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ा, जब उन्होंने 1985 में खिताब जीता था।

खेल मंत्री मनसुख मांडविया (Mansukh Mandaviya) ने उन्हें शतरंज का प्रतिभाशाली खिलाड़ी बताया। उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘प्रतिष्ठित विश्व शतरंज चैंपियनशिप का खिताब जीतने और शतरंज के इतिहास में सबसे कम उम्र के विश्व चैंपियन बनने के लिए डी गुकेश को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपकी कड़ी मेहनत और समर्पण ने पूरे देश को गौरवान्वित किया है। ’’

देश के पहले और एकमात्र ट्रैक एंड फील्ड ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता चैंपियन भाला फेंक खिलाड़ी नीरज चोपड़ा (Neeraj Chopra) ने ‘एक्स’ (X) पर लिखा, ‘‘बधाई हो, गुकेश। दुनिया में सर्वश्रेष्ठ और ऐसा करने वाले सबसे कम उम्र के खिलाड़ी। भारत को गर्व है। ’’

भारत के पहले व्यक्तिगत ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता अभिनव बिंद्रा (Abhinav Bindra) ने कहा कि गुकेश ने अपनी शानदार उपलब्धि से एक पीढ़ी को ‘बड़े सपने देखने’ के लिए प्रेरित किया है।
 
बिंद्रा ने कहा, ‘‘गुकेश, विश्व शतरंज चैंपियन बनने पर बधाई। दबाव में आपकी प्रतिभा, दृढ़ संकल्प और शालीनता ने पूरे देश को गौरवान्वित किया है। आपने न केवल एक खिताब जीता है, बल्कि एक पीढ़ी को बड़े सपने देखने के लिए प्रेरित किया है। ’’
 
उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘ आपको आगे और भी बड़ी सफलता की शुभकामनाएं। ’’

पूर्व स्टार क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag) ने कहा, ‘‘वाह, आप शानदार रहे गुकेश। सिर्फ 18 साल की उम्र में गुकेश डोमाराजू सबसे कम उम्र के विश्व शतरंज चैंपियन बन गए हैं। हम सभी के लिए एक शानदार पल और आप एक प्रेरणा हैं, गुकेश। ’’

अंतरराष्ट्रीय शतरंज महासंघ (FIDE) ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘एक नया विश्व चैंपियन। बधाई डी गुकेश। ’’
 
यह गुकेश के लिए एक शानदार वर्ष का समापन है जिन्होंने कैंडिडेट्स 2024 टूर्नामेंट और शतरंज ओलंपियाड भी जीता।

अमेरिकी ग्रैंडमास्टर हिकारू नाकामुरा (Hikaru Nakamura) ने अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल पर लिखा, ‘‘डी गुकेश और पूरे भारत तथा हर जगह के भारतीयों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। क्या शानदार उपलब्धि है। ’’
 
नाकामुरा ने आनंद को उनके योगदान के लिए बधाई भी दी।
 
उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘विश्वनाथन आनंद मैं आपको जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं देना भूल गया था लेकिन मुझे लग रहा है कि एक महीने तक आपके पैर जमीन पर नहीं पड़ेंगे। आपने जो किया है, वह बेमिसाल है।’’ (भाषा) 


