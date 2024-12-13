भारतवासियों ने की गुकेश के ऐतिहासिक विश्व शतरंज चैंपियनशिप खिताब की सराहना

World Test Championship Gukesh D : भारतीय खेल जगत ने गुरवार को विश्व चैंपियन बनकर इतिहास रचने वाले किशोर डी गुकेश की प्रशंसा करते हुए उन्हें लाखों युवाओं के लिए प्रेरणा बताया। 18 वर्षीय गुकेश की जीत का जश्न पूरे देश में मनाया गया और उनकी अविश्वसनीय उपलब्धि की सराहना की गई। गुकेश ने सिंगापुर में चीन के डिंग लिरेन (Ding Liren) के खिलाफ खिताबी मुकाबले की 14वीं और आखिरी बाजी में जीत हासिल की।

Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions… https://t.co/fOqqPZLQlr pic.twitter.com/Xa1kPaiHdg

आनंद ने कहा, ‘‘यह एक बड़ी उपलब्धि है। 18 साल की उम्र में विश्व चैंपियन बनना कोई छोटी उपलब्धि नहीं है। जीत के बाद उन्हें जश्न मनाते देखना एक शानदार नजारा था। उम्मीद है कि इससे कई महत्वाकांक्षी खिलाड़ियों को प्रेरणा मिलेगी। ’’

गुकेश ने गैरी कास्परोव (Garry Kasparov) के 22 साल, छह महीने और 27 दिन के रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ा, जब उन्होंने 1985 में खिताब जीता था।

My congratulations to @DGukesh on his victory today. He has summitted the highest peak of all: making his mother happy!

खेल मंत्री मनसुख मांडविया (Mansukh Mandaviya) ने उन्हें शतरंज का प्रतिभाशाली खिलाड़ी बताया। उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘प्रतिष्ठित विश्व शतरंज चैंपियनशिप का खिताब जीतने और शतरंज के इतिहास में सबसे कम उम्र के विश्व चैंपियन बनने के लिए डी गुकेश को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपकी कड़ी मेहनत और समर्पण ने पूरे देश को गौरवान्वित किया है। ’’

Chess Prodigy Extending my warm wishes to @DGukesh for clinching the prestigious World Chess Championship title and becoming the youngest World Champion in the history of #Chess . Your hard work & dedication has made the entire nation proud! pic.twitter.com/xCrzsAq7gV

देश के पहले और एकमात्र ट्रैक एंड फील्ड ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता चैंपियन भाला फेंक खिलाड़ी नीरज चोपड़ा (Neeraj Chopra) ने ‘एक्स’ (X) पर लिखा, ‘‘बधाई हो, गुकेश। दुनिया में सर्वश्रेष्ठ और ऐसा करने वाले सबसे कम उम्र के खिलाड़ी। भारत को गर्व है। ’’

Congratulations, Gukesh! The best in the world and the youngest to ever do it. India is proud! https://t.co/PNfXVBf02R

भारत के पहले व्यक्तिगत ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता अभिनव बिंद्रा (Abhinav Bindra) ने कहा कि गुकेश ने अपनी शानदार उपलब्धि से एक पीढ़ी को ‘बड़े सपने देखने’ के लिए प्रेरित किया है।

बिंद्रा ने कहा, ‘‘गुकेश, विश्व शतरंज चैंपियन बनने पर बधाई। दबाव में आपकी प्रतिभा, दृढ़ संकल्प और शालीनता ने पूरे देश को गौरवान्वित किया है। आपने न केवल एक खिताब जीता है, बल्कि एक पीढ़ी को बड़े सपने देखने के लिए प्रेरित किया है। ’’

उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘ आपको आगे और भी बड़ी सफलता की शुभकामनाएं। ’’

Congratulations, Gukesh, on becoming the World Chess Champion! Your brilliance, determination, and grace under pressure have made the entire nation proud. You’ve not just won a title but inspired a generation to dream big. Wishing you even greater success ahead! #Gukesh …

पूर्व स्टार क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag) ने कहा, ‘‘वाह, आप शानदार रहे गुकेश। सिर्फ 18 साल की उम्र में गुकेश डोमाराजू सबसे कम उम्र के विश्व शतरंज चैंपियन बन गए हैं। हम सभी के लिए एक शानदार पल और आप एक प्रेरणा हैं, गुकेश। ’’

Woww, you beauty Gukesh. At just 18, Gukesh Dommaraju becomes the youngest World Chess Champion ever. A great moment for us all and you are an inspiration, Gukesh pic.twitter.com/phAhHsIC8a

अंतरराष्ट्रीय शतरंज महासंघ (FIDE) ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘एक नया विश्व चैंपियन। बधाई डी गुकेश। ’’

यह गुकेश के लिए एक शानदार वर्ष का समापन है जिन्होंने कैंडिडेट्स 2024 टूर्नामेंट और शतरंज ओलंपियाड भी जीता।





Huge congrats to @DGukesh and all of India and Indians everywhere. What a stellar accomplishment! @vishy64theking I had forgotten to wish you a Happy Birthday but I have a feeling your feet won't be touching the ground for a month. What you have done is without precedent.