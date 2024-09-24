गुकेश, प्रज्ञानानंदा, वैशाली और श्रीनाथ का चेन्नई पहुंचने पर जोरदार स्वागत (Video)

गुकेश ने PTI (भाषा) वीडियो से कहा, ‘‘यह बहुत खास है क्योंकि दोनों टीमों ने स्वर्ण पदक जीता है।’’गुकेश से पहले प्रज्ञानानंदा और वैशाली की भाई-बहन की जोड़ी पहुंची। सभी का स्वागत माला, गुलदस्ते और पारंपरिक स्टोल के साथ किया गया और प्रशंसक उनके साथ सेल्फी लेने के लिए पहुंचे।
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘हम अच्छा शतरंज खेल रहे थे और इससे पता चला कि हम सर्वश्रेष्ठ टीम हैं। ओलंपियाड एकमात्र ऐसा टूर्नामेंट है जिसमें हम देश के लिए एक टीम के रूप में खेलते हैं।’’
वैशाली ने कहा, ‘‘हमने लगातार छह मैच जीते और फिर पोलैंड से हार गए, यह दुखद हार थी लेकिन मुझे खुशी है कि हमने वापसी की। हमने अगले मैच में अमेरिका से ड्रॉ खेला और स्वर्ण पदक जीतने के लिए हमें आखिरी दो मैच जीतने थे। मुझे खुशी है कि हमने निर्णायक क्षण में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया।’’
