मंगलवार, 24 सितम्बर 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: मंगलवार, 24 सितम्बर 2024 (13:14 IST)

गुकेश, प्रज्ञानानंदा, वैशाली और श्रीनाथ का चेन्नई पहुंचने पर जोरदार स्वागत (Video)

गुकेश, प्रज्ञानानंदा, वैशाली और श्रीनाथ का चेन्नई पहुंचने पर जोरदार स्वागत (Video) - Gold Medalist Chess Olympiad team receives resounding reception on home coming
ओलंपियाड में स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर इतिहास रचने के बाद भारतीय टीमों के सदस्यों का मंगलवार को यहां स्वदेश लौटने पर प्रशंसकों, अधिकारियों और परिवारों के सदस्यों ने स्वागत किया।डी गुकेश, आर प्रज्ञानानंदा, आर वैशाली और पुरुष टीम के कप्तान श्रीनाथ नारायणन आज सुबह तड़के चेन्नई पहुंचे।

भारतीय पुरुष और महिला दोनों टीमों ने रविवार को इतिहास रचते हुए हंगरी में शतरंज ओलंपियाड में पहली बार स्वर्ण पदक जीते। उनकी असाधारण जीत ने भारत की नई शतरंज महाशक्ति के रूप में स्थिति को मजबूत किया। चारों के हवाई अड्डे से बाहर निकलते ही प्रशंसकों ने जयकारे लगाकर उनका स्वागत किया।

टूर्नामेंट में अजेय अभियान के साथ भारतीय पुरुष टीम के दबदबे में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले गुकेश ने अपने व्यक्तिगत और टीम स्वर्ण पदक दिखाए। अप्रैल में कैंडिडेट्स टूर्नामेंट जीतकर विश्व चैंपियनशिप मुकाबले के लिए चुनौती पेश करने वाले सबसे युवा खिलाड़ी बने 18 वर्षीय गुकेश अब नवंबर में चीन के डिंग लिरेन के खिलाफ विश्व चैंपियनशिप मुकाबले के लिए तैयार हैं।
गुकेश ने PTI (भाषा) वीडियो से कहा, ‘‘यह बहुत खास है क्योंकि दोनों टीमों ने स्वर्ण पदक जीता है।’’गुकेश से पहले प्रज्ञानानंदा और वैशाली की भाई-बहन की जोड़ी पहुंची। सभी का स्वागत माला, गुलदस्ते और पारंपरिक स्टोल के साथ किया गया और प्रशंसक उनके साथ सेल्फी लेने के लिए पहुंचे।

प्रज्ञानानंदा ने कहा, ‘‘मुझे बहुत खुशी है कि हमने पहली बार ओलंपियाड जीता है, हमने इससे पहले केवल कांस्य पदक जीता था। और हम दोनों वर्गों में जीतने में सफल रहे इसलिए यह हमारे लिए बहुत खास अहसास और गर्व का क्षण है।’’
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘हम अच्छा शतरंज खेल रहे थे और इससे पता चला कि हम सर्वश्रेष्ठ टीम हैं। ओलंपियाड एकमात्र ऐसा टूर्नामेंट है जिसमें हम देश के लिए एक टीम के रूप में खेलते हैं।’’

महिला टीम की जीत की नींव रखने वाली वैशाली ने कहा कि चेन्नई में पिछले सत्र में स्वर्ण पदक से चूकना दुखद था।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘यह एक स्वप्निल क्षण है। पिछली बार चेन्नई ओलंपियाड में हमने कांस्य पदक जीता था, हम स्वर्ण पदक जीतने के इतने करीब थे लेकिन अंतिम दौर में चूक गए। यह बहुत दुखद था। मुझे खुशी है कि दोनों टीमों ने स्वर्ण पदक जीता है। यह ऐतिहासिक क्षण है।’’
वैशाली ने कहा, ‘‘हमने लगातार छह मैच जीते और फिर पोलैंड से हार गए, यह दुखद हार थी लेकिन मुझे खुशी है कि हमने वापसी की। हमने अगले मैच में अमेरिका से ड्रॉ खेला और स्वर्ण पदक जीतने के लिए हमें आखिरी दो मैच जीतने थे। मुझे खुशी है कि हमने निर्णायक क्षण में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया।’’

पुरुष टीम के कप्तान नारायणन के लिए स्वर्ण पदक वर्षों की कड़ी मेहनत का परिणाम है।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘यह बहुत अच्छा लगता है कि मैं सबसे मजबूत टीमों में से एक का कप्तान था जिसने इतने प्रभावशाली अंदाज में ओलंपियाड जीता। जब ऐसा कुछ शानदार होता है तो यह आमतौर पर वर्षों के प्रयास का नतीजा होता है और यहां भी यही हुआ।’’

नारायणन ने कहा, ‘‘हम प्रयास करते रहे और आगे बढ़ते रहे। हमें कई सफल नतीजे मिले और हम कई बार पोडियम के करीब पहुंचे।’’

इस 30 वर्षीय ग्रैंडमास्टर ने कहा कि गुकेश, अर्जुन एरिगेसी और प्रज्ञानानंदा सहित खिलाड़ियों की नई पीढ़ी विश्व विजेता है।नारायणन ने कहा, ‘‘हम 2016 में चौथे स्थान पर आए थे लेकिन युवा खिलाड़ियों की यह पीढ़ी विश्व विजेता है। उन्होंने ना केवल यहां बल्कि कैंडिडेट्स और अन्य टूर्नामेंटों में भी यह दिखाया है।’’

उन्होंने कहा कि भारत का अगला लक्ष्य विश्व चैंपियन देना होगा और इस साल के अंत में इसे हासिल करने के प्रयास में हर कोई गुकेश की हौसलअफजाई करेगा।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘हमारे पास ओलंपियाड स्वर्ण पदक है, अब हम भारत में विश्व चैंपियन भी चाहते हैं इसलिए हम गुकेश का उत्साहवर्धन करेंगे।’’
