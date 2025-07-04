शुक्रवार, 4 जुलाई 2025
  Application process for the new coach of Indian men football team begins
Written By WD Sports Desk
शुक्रवार, 4 जुलाई 2025 (18:30 IST)

हांगकांग से हार के बाद कोच की कुर्सी खाली, जनता ने दिए ऐसे सुझाव कि हंसी रोकना मुश्किल

AIFF
AIFF

अखिल भारतीय फुटबॉल महासंघ (AIFF) ने खराब फॉर्म से जूझ रही पुरूष टीम के नये मुख्य कोच की तलाश शुरू कर दी है और आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख 13 जुलाई है। स्पेन के मानोलो मारकेज के जाने के बाद नये कोच की तलाश शुरू की गई। मारकेज (Manolo Márquez) ने एआईएफएफ के साथ आपसी सहमति से अलग होने का फैसला किया। वह पिछले साल ही टीम से जुड़े थे।


 
एआईएफएफ (All India Football Federation) ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर लिखा ,‘‘ सीनियर पुरूष राष्ट्रीय टीम का नया मुख्य कोच एआईएफएफ महासचिव को रिपोर्ट करेगी और सभी मैचों और टूर्नामेंटों में टीम के प्रदर्शन के लिये जवाबदेह होगा।’’
 
इसमें कहा गया ,‘‘ मुख्य कोच राष्ट्रीय टीम विभाग, राष्ट्रीय टीम निदेशक और तकनीकी निदेशक के साथ मिलकर काम करेगा ।’’

इसके लिए युवा और सीनियर स्तर पर दस से 15 साल कोचिंग का अनुभव जरूरी है।
 
लचीले, कुशल और संसाधन संपन्न होने की सामान्य आवश्यकताओं के अलावा एआईएफएफ यह भी चाहता है कि अगले कोच को संबंधों के प्रबंधन में अच्छा अनुभव हो, जरूरतों को समझने, सांस्कृतिक संवेदनशीलता और मीडिया और प्रायोजकों सहित एआईएफएफ भागीदारों के साथ काम करने का अनुभव हो। 

लोगों के सुझाव








 
