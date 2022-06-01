बुधवार, 1 जून 2022
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. प्रादेशिक
  4. Eminent singer KK passes away at the age of 53

Singer KK Passes Away : मशहूर सिंगर केके का कोलकाता में निधन, कंसर्ट के दौरान बिगड़ी थी तबीयत

Last Updated: बुधवार, 1 जून 2022 (01:07 IST)
हमें फॉलो करें
कोलकाता। बॉलीवुड के मशहूर गायक कृष्णकुमार कुन्नथ (केके) का मंगलवार रात पश्चिम बंगाल के कोलकाता में निधन हो गया। वे बॉलीवुड में केके के नाम से मशहूर थे।


खबरों के मुताबिक कंसर्ट के दौरान उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ गई थी। इसके बाद उन्हें हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया, जहां उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया है। हार्टअटैक से उनकी मौत की आशंका जताई जा रही है।
53 साल के केके नेबॉलीवुड में कई मशहूर गाने गाए थे। केके ने हिन्दी, तमिल, तेलुगु, कन्नड़, मलयालम, मराठी और बंगाली समेत कई भाषाओं के गीतों को अपनी आवाज दी थी। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने भी ट्‍वीट कर केके के

निधन पर दु:ख जताया है।
खबरों के मुताबिक कंसर्ट के बाद अचानक से केके की तबीयत बिगड़ी और वे गिर गए। उन्हें तुरंत नजदीक के अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। केके बॉलीवुड के आला दर्जे के सिंगर थे जिन्होंने कई भाषाओं में गाना गाया है।
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने केके के निधन पर दु:ख जताया।
गायक को दक्षिण कोलकाता के एक निजी अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। अस्पताल के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने कहा, 'यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हम उनका उपचार नहीं कर सके।(इनपुट भाषा)


सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :