Singer KK Passes Away : मशहूर सिंगर केके का कोलकाता में निधन, कंसर्ट के दौरान बिगड़ी थी तबीयत





खबरों के मुताबिक कंसर्ट के दौरान उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ गई थी। इसके बाद उन्हें हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया, जहां उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया है। हार्टअटैक से उनकी मौत की आशंका जताई जा रही है।

#WATCH | Singer died hours after a concert in on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told.

Video source: Najrul Manch FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 31, 2022

कोलकाता। बॉलीवुड के कृष्णकुमार कुन्नथ (केके) का मंगलवार रात पश्चिम बंगाल के कोलकाता में हो गया। वे बॉलीवुड में केके के नाम से मशहूर थे।53 साल के केके नेबॉलीवुड में कई मशहूर गाने गाए थे। केके ने हिन्दी, तमिल, तेलुगु, कन्नड़, मलयालम, मराठी और बंगाली समेत कई भाषाओं के गीतों को अपनी आवाज दी थी। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने भी ट्‍वीट कर केके केनिधन पर दु:ख जताया है।खबरों के मुताबिक कंसर्ट के बाद अचानक से केके की तबीयत बिगड़ी और वे गिर गए। उन्हें तुरंत नजदीक के अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। केके बॉलीवुड के आला दर्जे के सिंगर थे जिन्होंने कई भाषाओं में गाना गाया है।गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने केके के निधन पर दु:ख जताया।गायक को दक्षिण कोलकाता के एक निजी अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। अस्पताल के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने कहा, 'यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हम उनका उपचार नहीं कर सके।(इनपुट भाषा)