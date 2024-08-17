शनिवार, 17 अगस्त 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शनिवार, 17 अगस्त 2024 (11:57 IST)

विनेश फोगाट दिल्ली पहुंचीं, स्वागत के दौरान हुई इमोशनल, ढोल नगाड़े के साथ हुआ जोरदार स्वागत

विनेश फोगाट दिल्ली पहुंचीं, स्वागत के दौरान हुई इमोशनल, ढोल नगाड़े के साथ हुआ जोरदार स्वागत
Vinesh Phogat Grand Welcome : विनेश फोगट पेरिस से भारत लौट कर आ गई हैं जहाँ उनका दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर भव्य स्वागत किया गया। सुबह 10:30 बजे वे दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पहुंची थी। स्वागत के दौरान वे भावुक हो गई और फूट फूटकर रोईं। उनके साथ बजरंग सिंह पुनिया और साक्षी मालिक भी थे।


पेरिस ओलंपिक में विनेश फोगाट को 50 किलो कुश्ती इवेंट के फाइनल से पहले 100 ग्राम वजन अधिक पाए जाने के बाद उन्हें अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया था जिसके बाद उन्होंने CAS में उन्हें रजक पदक देने की अपील भी की थी लेकिन वो ख़ारिज कर दी गई थी। वे अब एयरपोर्ट से अपने पैतृक गाँव बलाली जाएंगी।   

विनेश के वापस आने से पहले उनके भाई हरिंदर सिंह ने मीडिया से बात करते हुए कहा था कि, "कुश्ती और इस खेल को पसंद करने वाले सभी लोग एयरपोर्ट पर विनेश का स्वागत करने आ पहुंचे हैं. हर क्षेत्र से लोग विनेश का जोरदार स्वागत करने के लिए आ रहे हैं. गांव में विनेश के भव्य स्वागत की तैयारी चल रही है."


उनका स्वागत कुछ इस तरह किया गया जैसे वे अपने देश के लिए गोल्ड लेकर लौंटी हों। जब उन्हें अयोग्य घोषित किया गया था और उनकी तबियत भी ख़राब हो गई थी, तब पूरा भारत उनके साथ खड़ा था और आज भी जैसा उनका स्वागत किया गया, लोगों ने दर्शा दिया कि वे ही उनका सोना हैं।  

16 अगस्त को X पर लम्बा नोट लिख उन्होंने अपनी भावनाएं व्यक्त की थी, जिसमे उन्होज्ने सभी को धन्यवाद दिया था। इसमें उन्होंने अपने परिवार के साथ ही कोच और दोस्तों का जिक्र भी किया।



