मंगलवार, 25 नवंबर 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 25 नवंबर 2025 (00:03 IST)

इथियोपिया में 10 हजार साल बाद ज्वालामुखी फटा, राख का गुबार भारत की ओर बढ़ा, कई उड़ानें रद्द

volcano
बीते रविवार को इथियोपिया में एक बेहद दुर्लभ और चौंकाने वाली प्राकृतिक घटना हुई। अफार क्षेत्र में स्थित हेली गुब्बी ज्वालामुखी अचानक फट पड़ा। यह करीब 10,000 साल से शांत माना जाता था। इस तेज विस्फोट ने न सिर्फ स्थानीय इलाकों में हलचल बढ़ा दी बल्कि दुनिया भर के एयर ट्रैफिक को भी सतर्क कर दिया है।  हेली गुब्बी को अब तक एक शांत और कम जानकारी वाले ज्वालामुखी के रूप में देखा जाता था। 

यह अत्यधिक सक्रिय एर्टा एले ज्वालामुखी से लगभग 15 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित है। इस अभूतपूर्व घटना के चलते इंडिगो की कन्नूर से अबू धाबी जा रही फ्लाइट 6E 1433 को अहमदाबाद की ओर डायवर्ट करना पड़ा। यह ज्वालामुखी विस्फोट क्षेत्र के इतिहास की सबसे असाधारण घटनाओं में से एक बताया जा रहा है।
विमान सुरक्षित रूप से अहमदाबाद उतरा और इंडिगो ने यात्रियों के लिए कन्नूर वापसी की सेवा संचालित करने की घोषणा की है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक ज्वालामुखी की राख और धुआं लाल सागर के ऊपर से ओमान और यमन की ओर बढ़ रहा है। विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक ज्वालामुखी की राख मंगलवार तक दिल्ली और जयपुर तक पहुंचने की संभावना है। इससे वहां के मौसम और हवा की स्थिति में बदलाव आ सकता है।  Edited by : Sudhir Sharma
 
SIR में नाम रहेगा या कट जाएगा? जानिए MP के मुख्‍य निर्वाचन अधिकारी संजीव झा से

SIR में नाम रहेगा या कट जाएगा? जानिए MP के मुख्‍य निर्वाचन अधिकारी संजीव झा सेमध्य प्रदेश के मुख्‍य निर्वाचन अधिकारी संजीव कुमार झा से वेबदुनिया की बातचीत

क्‍या फिर पलटेगा मौसम, चक्रवाती तूफान का खतरा, इन राज्‍यों में IMD का अलर्ट

क्‍या फिर पलटेगा मौसम, चक्रवाती तूफान का खतरा, इन राज्‍यों में IMD का अलर्टCyclonic storm News : ऐसा लग रहा है कि मौसम एक बार फिर पलटेगा, क्‍यों‍कि मौसम विभाग ने एक बड़े खतरे का अलर्ट जारी किया है। अगले 48 घंटों में निम्न दबाव का क्षेत्र दक्षिण-पूर्व बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर एक चक्रवाती तूफान में तेजी से बदल सकता है। इसके प्रभाव से तमिलनाडु, केरल, आंध्र प्रदेश, ओडिशा और पश्चिम बंगाल के तटीय क्षेत्र प्रभावित हो सकते हैं। इन राज्यों में अगले 48 घंटों के दौरान भारी बारिश और तूफानी हवाओं का जोखिम है।

Tejas crash : तेजस विमान क्रैश के बाद भी चलता रहा दुबई एयर शो, अमेरिकी पायलट दुखी होकर कही यह बात

Tejas crash : तेजस विमान क्रैश के बाद भी चलता रहा दुबई एयर शो, अमेरिकी पायलट दुखी होकर कही यह बातदुबई एयर शो में तेजस फाइटर जेट क्रैश होने से विंग कमांडर नमांश स्याल की जान चली गई थी। इतने बड़े हादसे के बाद भी शो चलता रहा। अमेरिकी एयरफोर्ट के पायलट टेलर हिएस्टर ने दुबई एयर शो के तेजस क्रैश और भारतीय पायलट की मौत के बावजूद पूरा होने पर हैरानी जताई है।

सियासत में सिनेमा की तरह सुनहरी सफलता हासिल नहीं कर पाए धर्मेंद्र

सियासत में सिनेमा की तरह सुनहरी सफलता हासिल नहीं कर पाए धर्मेंद्रDharmendras political journey : दशकों तक धर्मेंद्र ने बड़े पर्दे पर राज किया लेकिन 2004 में उन्होंने फिल्म सेट की जगह राजनीतिक रैलियां कीं तथा राजस्थान के बीकानेर से भाजपा के उम्मीदवार के रूप में लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ा और जीत भी हासिल की। राजनीति धर्मेंद्र को रास नहीं आई और 5 साल सांसद रहने के बाद धर्मेंद्र ने सियासत से किनारा कर लिया।

कश्मीर में भयानक सर्दी, श्रीनगर में मौसम की सबसे ठंडी रात, माइनस 3.2 डिग्री रहा पारा

कश्मीर में भयानक सर्दी, श्रीनगर में मौसम की सबसे ठंडी रात, माइनस 3.2 डिग्री रहा पाराJammu Kashmir weather update News : मौसम विभाग के अधिकारियों ने सोमवार को बताया कि गर्मियों की राजधानी श्रीनगर में रविवार रात तापमान माइनस 3.2 डिग्री रहा, जो इस मौसम की सबसे ठंडी रात थी। इसके साथ ही कश्मीर में भयानक सर्दी का आगाज माना जा रहा है। मौसम विभाग ने यह जानकारी दी है। श्रीनगर में तापमान -3.2 डिग्री रहा, जो अब तक की सबसे ठंडी रातों में से एक है, जबकि पहलगाम में -4.0 डिग्री और गुलमर्ग में -1.9 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

कृष्ण जन्मभूमि-शाही ईदगाह मस्जिद विवाद, 1 दिसंबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई, हिन्दू पक्ष ने दायर की है याचिका

कृष्ण जन्मभूमि-शाही ईदगाह मस्जिद विवाद, 1 दिसंबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई, हिन्दू पक्ष ने दायर की है याचिकाकृष्ण जन्मभूमि-शाही ईदगाह मस्जिद विवाद में एक हिन्दू पक्ष की याचिका पर 1 दिसंबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई होगी। इस पक्ष ने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के उस आदेश को चुनौती दी है। इसमें एक अन्य मुकदमे में एक अन्य पक्ष को भगवान कृष्ण के सभी भक्तों का प्रतिनिधि माना गया है।

Delhi : दिल्ली में बढ़ते प्रदूषण के बीच सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

Delhi : दिल्ली में बढ़ते प्रदूषण के बीच सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसलादेश की राजधानी में बढ़ते वायु प्रदूषण को देखते हुए चरणबद्ध प्रतिक्रिया कार्य योजना (जीआरएपी) के तीसरे चरण के अनुसार राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में दिल्ली सरकार के सभी कार्यालय और निजी प्रतिष्ठान 50 प्रतिशत कर्मचारियों के साथ काम करेंगे और बाकी कर्मचारी घर से काम करेंगे।

चीन में अरुणाचल की महिला से बदसलूकी, भारत ने दर्ज कराया कड़ा विरोध, पढ़िए क्या है पूरा मामला

चीन में अरुणाचल की महिला से बदसलूकी, भारत ने दर्ज कराया कड़ा विरोध, पढ़िए क्या है पूरा मामलाअरुणाचल प्रदेश की एक महिला नागरिक को शंघाई के पुडोंग एयरपोर्ट पर ट्रांजिट के दौरान कथित रूप से हिरासत में लिए जाने और भारतीय पासपोर्ट को 'अमान्य' बताए जाने पर भारत ने चीन के समक्ष कड़ा विरोध दर्ज कराया है। सरकारी सूत्रों ने चीन की इस कार्रवाई को 'अनावश्यक बाधा' करार देते हुए कहा कि ऐसे समय में, जब दोनों देश रिश्तों को सामान्य बनाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, यह कदम बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।

अयोध्या बनी समृद्धि की नई पहचान, रामनगरी की अर्थव्यवस्था में आया भारी उछाल

अयोध्या बनी समृद्धि की नई पहचान, रामनगरी की अर्थव्यवस्था में आया भारी उछालAyodhya economy sees a massive boom: अयोध्या में राम मंदिर के निर्माण के बाद धार्मिक पर्यटन में आई भारी वृद्धि ने स्थानीय अर्थव्यवस्था को नई ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचा दिया है। मंदिर प्रांगण और प्रमुख मार्गों पर पूजा सामग्री, प्रसाद और स्मृति चिह्न बेचने वाले दुकानदारों की आय में कई गुना की हुई है।

स्वदेशी उत्पादों व स्वरोजगार को बढ़ावा दे रहा खादी महोत्सव

स्वदेशी उत्पादों व स्वरोजगार को बढ़ावा दे रहा खादी महोत्सवKhadi Mahotsav 2025: खादी महोत्सव- 2025 स्वदेशी उत्पादों व स्वरोजगार को बढ़ावा दे रहा है। महोत्सव के चौथे दिन भी स्टॉलों पर खरीदारों की लंबी कतार रही। गोमती नगर स्थित केंद्रीय संस्कृत विश्वविद्यालय में 21 नवंबर से खादी महोत्सव-2025 चल रहा है। महोत्सव में सोमवार को भी भारी भीड़ उमड़ी।

OnePlus 15 भारत में 13 नवंबर को लॉन्च होगा, कीमत और फीचर्स लीक, मिल सकता है फ्री गिफ्ट, क्या रहेगी कीमत

OnePlus 15 भारत में 13 नवंबर को लॉन्च होगा, कीमत और फीचर्स लीक, मिल सकता है फ्री गिफ्ट, क्या रहेगी कीमतOnePlus 15 News : वन प्लस अपने नए फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन OnePlus 15 को भारत में 13 नवंबर को लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। आधिकारिक लॉन्च से पहले ही फोन के दाम और फीचर्स से जुड़ी कई जानकारियां लीक हो चुकी हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्‍स के अनुसार फोन की कीमत, बैटरी और प्रोसेसर सहित कई प्रमुख स्पेसिफिकेशन अब सामने आ चुके हैं।

Lava Agni 4 की टीजर ने मचाया धमाका, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Lava Agni 4 की टीजर ने मचाया धमाका, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या होंगे फीचर्सLava Agni 4 Launching Date: Lava Agni 4 का टीजर सामने आ गया है। लावा मोबाइल्स के आधिकारिक हैंडल ने ऐलान किया की कि अग्नि सीरीज़ का अगला मॉडल 20 नवंबर को लॉन्च किया जाएगा। लॉन्च की तारीख की घोषणा के साथ ही डिवाइस में इस्तेमाल होने वाले प्रोसेसर का एक टीजर भी जारी किया गया। चिपसेट का खुलासा किए बिना, कंपनी ने डाइमेंशन लोगो साझा किया।

एलन मस्क का बड़ा दावा : 5-6 साल बाद 'स्मार्टफोन युग' खत्म! न Apps, न iOS/Android, सिर्फ AI

एलन मस्क का बड़ा दावा : 5-6 साल बाद 'स्मार्टफोन युग' खत्म! न Apps, न iOS/Android, सिर्फ AISmartphone era will end in 5-6 years: कल्पना कीजिए, एक ऐसा दौर जहां आपका स्मार्टफोन सिर्फ एक स्क्रीन न हो, बल्कि आपकी हर कल्पना को जीवंत करने वाला जादू का लैंप हो। जहां ऐप्स और ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम की दुनिया खत्म हो जाए, और आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) आपकी हर इच्छा को रीयल-टाइम वीडियो में बदल दे।
Webdunia
