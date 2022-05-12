राजीव कुमार अगले CEC नियुक्त, 15 मई को संभालेंगे पदभार

विधि मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी एक अधिसूचना के अनुसार, वह 15 मई को पदभार संभालेंगे। निवर्तमान सीईसी सुशील चंद्रा का कार्यकाल 14 मई को समाप्त हो रहा है।

अधिसूचना सार्वजनिक करते हुए विधि मंत्री किरेन रीजीजू ने कुमार को शुभकामनाएं दीं।

In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar pic.twitter.com/QnFLRLiVPm