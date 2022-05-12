गुरुवार, 12 मई 2022
राजीव कुमार अगले CEC नियुक्त, 15 मई को संभालेंगे पदभार

पुनः संशोधित गुरुवार, 12 मई 2022 (14:53 IST)
नई दिल्ली। निर्वाचन आयुक्त राजीव कुमार को गुरुवार को अगला मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त नियुक्त किया गया है। वे 15 मई 2022 से 18 फरवरी 2025 तक इस पद पर रहेंगे।

विधि मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी एक अधिसूचना के अनुसार, वह 15 मई को पदभार संभालेंगे। निवर्तमान सीईसी सुशील चंद्रा का कार्यकाल 14 मई को समाप्त हो रहा है।

अधिसूचना सार्वजनिक करते हुए विधि मंत्री किरेन रीजीजू ने कुमार को शुभकामनाएं दीं।


