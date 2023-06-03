Odisha Train Accident : कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस के यात्री ने बताया कैसा हुआ रेल हादसा?

As a passenger on the Coromandel Express from Howrah to Chennai, I am extremely thankful to have escaped unscathed. It probably is the biggest train accident related incident. Thread of how the incident unfolded 1/n— Anubhav Das (@anubhav2das) June 2, 2023
एक ट्वीट में दास ने कहा, 'यशवंतपुर एक्सप्रेस के जनरल श्रेणी के तीन डिब्बे पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। वहीं, कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस के जनरल, स्लीपर, एसी3 टियर और एसी2 टियर श्रेणी के लगभग 13 डिब्बे पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।'
Subsequently the derailed coaches hit the oncoming Yesvantpur express on the nearby track. 3 general coaches of Yesvantpur express are completely damaged and derailed. Almost 13 coaches of Coromandel express including General, Sleeper, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier are completely— Anubhav Das (@anubhav2das) June 2, 2023
3/n
उन्होंने लिखा कि मैंने पटरी पर 200 से 250 यात्रियों के शव बिखरे देखे। पूरी पटरी पर क्षत-विक्षत शव का अंबार लगा हुआ था और खून फैला हुआ था। यह एक ऐसा दृश्य था, जिसे मैं कभी नहीं भूलूंगा। ईश्वर उन परिवारों की मदद करे। मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके साथ हैं। (भाषा)
damaged. Not to exaggerate but I have myself witnessed more than 200-250 deaths. Families crushed away, limbless bodies and a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight that I will never forget.— Anubhav Das (@anubhav2das) June 2, 2023
God help the families. My condolences. n/n