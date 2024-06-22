NTA में सुधार के लिए बनी 7 सदस्यीय कमेटी, 2 माह में सौंपेगी रिपोर्ट

प्रोफेसर बी जे राव (हैदराबाद केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति), रणदीप गुलेरिया (एम्स दिल्ली के पूर्व निदेशक), प्रोफेसर रामामूर्ति (रिटायर्ड प्रोफेसर-IIT मद्रास), पंकज बंसल (को-फाउंडर-पीपुल स्ट्रॉन्ग, कर्मयोगी भारत), प्रोफेसर आदित्य मित्तल, (स्टूडेंट अफेयर्स डीन-IIT दिल्ली) और गोविंद जायसवाल (मेंबर, जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी-शिक्षा मंत्रालय) इस समिति में शामिल हैं।
Ministry of Education constitutes a High-Level Committee of Experts under the chairmanship of Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, Former Chairman, ISRO and Chairman BoG, IIT Kanpur, to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations.— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) June 22, 2024
The Committee to make recommendations on…