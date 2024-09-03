मंगलवार, 3 सितम्बर 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: मंगलवार, 3 सितम्बर 2024 (11:33 IST)

भारतीय तटरक्षक का हेलीकॉप्टर गुजरात तट पर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, चालक दल के 3 सदस्य लापता

भारतीय तटरक्षक का हेलीकॉप्टर गुजरात तट पर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, चालक दल के 3 सदस्य लापता - indian coast guard ALH helicopter crash at porbandar gujarat
indian coast guard helicopter : भारतीय तट रक्षक (ICJ) का एक हेलीकॉप्टर एक बचाव अभियान के दौरान गुजरात में पोरबंदर तट पर अरब सागर में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। इसके बाद चालक दल के 3 सदस्य लापता हैं। ALSO READ: बारिश और बाढ़ का कहर, आंध्र में 4.5 लाख प्रभावित, तेलंगाना के 91 गांवों में घुसा पानी
 
आईसीजे ने एक बयान में बताया कि यह घटना सोमवार रात को हुई। आईसीजे के उन्नत हल्के हेलीकॉप्टर (ALH) पर सवार चालक दल के 4 सदस्यों में से एक को बचा लिया गया लेकिन बाकी के 3 सदस्यों की तलाश जारी है।
 
आईसीजे के बयान में कहा गया है, 2 सितंबर को भारतीय तटरक्षक के एएलएच हेलीकॉप्टर ने गुजरात के पोरबंदर तट पर मोटर टैंकर हरी लीला से चालक दल के एक घायल सदस्य को बचाने के लिए रात 11 बजे उड़ान भरी।
 
हेलीकॉप्टर को आपात स्थिति में लैंडिंग करनी पड़ी और वह समुद्र में गिर गया। चालक दल के एक सदस्य को बचा लिया गया लेकिन बाकी के 3 सदस्यों की तलाश जारी है। आईसीजे ने बचाव प्रयासों के लिए 4 जहाज तथा 2 विमान तैनात किए हैं।
