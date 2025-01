दिल्ली चुनाव : भाजपा ने जारी की पहली लिस्ट, केजरीवाल को चुनौती देंगे प्रवेश वर्मा

Delhi | BJP releases its first list of the candidates for #DelhiElection2025



Parvesh Verma to contest from New Delhi assembly seat against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal; Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan, Arvinder… pic.twitter.com/jcvaW418U8