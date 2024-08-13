मंगलवार, 13 अगस्त 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. atishi will not hoist national flag in delhi on independence day
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: मंगलवार, 13 अगस्त 2024 (11:42 IST)

मंत्री आतिशी नहीं फहराएंगी दिल्ली में तिरंगा, विभाग ने ठुकराया मंत्री का आदेश

atishi
Delhi news : दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री आतिशी 15 अगस्त को दिल्ली के छत्रसाल स्टेडियम में तिरंगा नहीं फहरा पाएंगी। मुख्‍यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने झंडा फहराने के लिए आतिशी का नाम आगे किया था। इस संबंध में सामान्य प्रशासन मंत्री गोपाल राय ने भी विभाग को आदेश दिए थे। बहरहाल विभाग ने आदेश को ठुकरा दिया। 
 
मंत्री गोपाल राय ने एसीएस जीएडी को पत्र लिखकर कहा है कि विभाग झंडा फहराने की सारी तैयारी करे। सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने अपने ही मंत्री का आदेश ठुकराते हुए इसे नियमों के अनुसार नहीं बताया।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल शराब घोटाले मामले में जेल में बंद हैं। इस वजह से वे स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर झंडा नहीं फहरा पाएंगे। उन्होंने 15 अगस्त को झंडा फहराने के संबंध में उपराज्यपाल को लेटर लिखा था। पत्र में कहा गया था कि दिल्ली में स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर 15 अगस्त को मंत्री आतिशी सिंह झंडा फहराएंगी।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Video : माधवी पुरी बुच ने अभी तक क्यों नहीं दिया इस्तीफा, राहुल गांधी बोले निवेशकों की कमाई डूबी तो कौन होगा जिम्मेदार?

Video : माधवी पुरी बुच ने अभी तक क्यों नहीं दिया इस्तीफा, राहुल गांधी बोले निवेशकों की कमाई डूबी तो कौन होगा जिम्मेदार?Hindenburg Research Report News : हिंडनबर्ग रिसर्च की ताजा रिपोर्ट पर सियासी घमासान मचा हुआ है। हिंडनबर्ग रिसर्च ने संदेह जताया है कि अदाणी समूह के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने में पूंजी बाजार नियामक सेबी की अनिच्छा का कारण सेबी की चेयरपर्सन माधवी पुरी बुच और उनके पति की अदाणी समूह से जुड़े विदेशी कोष में हिस्सेदारी हो सकती है। मामले पर नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी का बयान भी सामने आया है।

RSS नेता दत्तात्रेय होसबाले का बड़ा दावा, विभिन्न देशों से हिन्‍दुओं के सफाए की कोशिश

RSS नेता दत्तात्रेय होसबाले का बड़ा दावा, विभिन्न देशों से हिन्‍दुओं के सफाए की कोशिशRSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale's claim about Hindus : राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (v) के सरकार्यवाह (महासचिव) दत्तात्रेय होसबाले ने रविवार को दावा किया कि विभिन्न देशों से हिंदुओं का सफाया करने की कोशिशें की जा रही हैं और उन्होंने हिंसाग्रस्त बांग्लादेश में हिंदुओं, बौद्धों और अन्य अल्पसंख्यकों की रक्षा करने की आवश्यकता पर जोर दिया।

बांग्लादेश में हिंसा से बिगड़े हालात, घुसपैठ कर रहे थे 11 बांग्लादेशी, BSF ने किया गिरफ्तार

बांग्लादेश में हिंसा से बिगड़े हालात, घुसपैठ कर रहे थे 11 बांग्लादेशी, BSF ने किया गिरफ्तार11 Bangladeshi nationals detained for infiltrating into India : पश्चिम बंगाल, त्रिपुरा और मेघालय में अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा के रास्ते भारत में घुसपैठ करने का प्रयास करते समय 11 बांग्लादेशी नागरिकों को हिरासत में लिया गया है। उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है और विस्तृत कानूनी कार्रवाई के लिए उन्हें राज्य की पुलिस को सौंपा जाएगा।

Hindenburg Research : हिंडनबर्ग के आरोप 'चरित्र हनन' का प्रयास, SEBI चेयरपर्सन माधवी पुरी बुच का बड़ा बयान

Hindenburg Research : हिंडनबर्ग के आरोप 'चरित्र हनन' का प्रयास, SEBI चेयरपर्सन माधवी पुरी बुच का बड़ा बयानअमेरिकी शोध एवं निवेश फर्म हिंडनबर्ग रिसर्च ने संदेह जताया है कि अदाणी समूह के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने में पूंजी बाजार नियामक सेबी की अनिच्छा का कारण सेबी की चेयरपर्सन माधवी पुरी बुच और उनके पति की अदाणी समूह से जुड़े विदेशी कोष में हिस्सेदारी हो सकती है। हालांकि सेबी प्रमुख ने इस आरोप को 'आधारहीन' और 'चरित्र हनन' का प्रयास बताया है।

Bangladesh Crisis : क्‍या पटरी पर आ पाएगी बांग्लादेश की अर्थव्‍यवस्‍था, अंतरिम सरकार के वित्त सलाहकार ने दिया यह जवाब

Bangladesh Crisis : क्‍या पटरी पर आ पाएगी बांग्लादेश की अर्थव्‍यवस्‍था, अंतरिम सरकार के वित्त सलाहकार ने दिया यह जवाबStatement of Finance Advisor on Bangladesh Economy : बांग्लादेश की अंतरिम सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता अर्थव्यवस्था को पटरी पर लाने और बैंकों में लोगों का भरोसा बहाल करने की है। अंतरिम सरकार के वित्त और योजना सलाहकार सालेहुद्दीन अहमद ने यह बात कही। अंतरिम सरकार के मुखिया मोहम्मद यूनुस ने शुक्रवार को अपने 16 सदस्यीय सलाहकार परिषद के विभागों की घोषणा की थी।

और भी वीडियो देखें

विनेश फोगाट के पदक पर फैसला आज, CAS ने पूछे 3 सवाल

विनेश फोगाट के पदक पर फैसला आज, CAS ने पूछे 3 सवालपेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 के 50 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग की कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता में स्टार भारतीय पहलवान विनेश फोगाट को पदक मिलेगा या नहीं, इसका फैसला आज हो जाएगा। CAS ने इस मामले में विनेश से 3 सवाल पूछे हैं, इनके जवाब ही उसके पदक तक पहुंचने का रास्ता साफ कर सकते हैं।

अडाणी ग्रुप की 10 में से 9 कंपनियों के शेयरों में तेजी

अडाणी ग्रुप की 10 में से 9 कंपनियों के शेयरों में तेजीनई दिल्ली। अडाणी समूह की सूचीबद्ध 10 कंपनियों में से 9 के शेयरों में मंगलवार को शुरुआती कारोबार में तेजी लौटी। एक दिन पहले इन कंपनियों के शेयरों में भारी गिरावट देखी गई थी।

महिला डॉक्टर की हत्या के विरोध में हड़ताल पर डॉक्टर, क्या कहती है पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट?

महिला डॉक्टर की हत्या के विरोध में हड़ताल पर डॉक्टर, क्या कहती है पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट?Kolkata rape and murder case : कोलकाता में महिला डॉक्टर के रेप मर्डर केस को लेकर देश भर में डॉक्टरों का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा है। डॉक्टरों के हड़ताल पर जाने से स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था चरमरा गई है। इस बीच डॉक्टर की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से खुलासा हुआ है कि हत्या से पहले उसका रेप हुआ था। हत्या से पहले रेप की पुष्‍टि हुई। सुबह 3 से 5 बजे के बीच गला घोंटकर डॉक्टर की हत्या की गई थी। पीड़िता के सिर और शरीर पर कई जगह चोट के निशान भी पाए गए हैं।

Veer Durgadas Rathore: वीर दुर्गादास राठौर की जयंती, जानें 6 अनसुनी बातें

Veer Durgadas Rathore: वीर दुर्गादास राठौर की जयंती, जानें 6 अनसुनी बातेंDurgadas Rathore: आज वीर दुर्गादास राठौड़ की जयंती है। उनका जन्म 13 अगस्त 1638 को ग्राम सालवा में हुआ था तथा लालन-पालन लूणवा नामक गांव में हुआ। वे सूर्यवंशी राठौड़ कुल के राजपूत थे...

शेयर बाजार में राहुल गांधी ने 5 माह में कमाए 46.5 लाख रुपए, जानिए किन शेयरों में किया निवेश?

शेयर बाजार में राहुल गांधी ने 5 माह में कमाए 46.5 लाख रुपए, जानिए किन शेयरों में किया निवेश?Rahul Gandhi in Share market : कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी भले आम निवेशकों को शेयर बाजार में सतर्क निवेश की सलाह दे रहे हो लेकिन उन्होंने यहां से 5 माह में 46.5 लाख रुपए की कमाई की है।

5000mAh बैटरी और 13MP AI कैमरे वाला अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

5000mAh बैटरी और 13MP AI कैमरे वाला अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोनLava Yuva Star 4G India : लावा (Lava) अपने सस्ते स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए जाना जाता है। Lava Yuva Star 4G स्मार्टफोन को सिंगल स्टोरेज वेरिएंट में लॉन्च किया गया है। कीमत की बात करें तो इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 6,499 रुपए है। यह अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन है।

गीला होने पर चलेगा Realme 13 4G , 50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी जैसे फीचर्स, जानिए कीमत

गीला होने पर चलेगा Realme 13 4G , 50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी जैसे फीचर्स, जानिए कीमतRealme 13 4G को इंडोनेशिया में लॉन्च किया गया है। इसके पहले कंपनी ने Realme 13 Pro और Realme 13 Pro+ लॉन्च किए थे। कीमत की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन की कीमत IDR 2,999,000 (लगभग 15 हजार रुपए) से शुरू होती है। डिवाइस को Snapdragon 685 प्रोसेसर से लैस किया गया है। स्मार्टफोन Realme UI 5.0 पर रन करता है जो कि Android 14 आधारित OS है।

Jio Bharat का कमाल, टीवी वाले फोन ने मचाया तहलका, 4G नेटवर्क से जुड़े 1 करोड़ लोग

Jio Bharat का कमाल, टीवी वाले फोन ने मचाया तहलका, 4G नेटवर्क से जुड़े 1 करोड़ लोगJio Bharat phone : उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी की देश की सबसे बड़ी मोबाइल नेटवर्क ऑपरेटर कंपनी रिलायंस जियो के फोन जियो भारत से 1 करोड़ लोग 4जी नेटवर्क से जुड़े हैं। रिलायंस की हाल में जारी वार्षिक रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि 4जी मोबाइल देश के 2जी और 3जी ग्राहकों के लिए वरदान बन कर आया है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

श्रावण मास

ओलंपिक

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

धर्म-संसार

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com