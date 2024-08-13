मंत्री आतिशी नहीं फहराएंगी दिल्ली में तिरंगा, विभाग ने ठुकराया मंत्री का आदेश

उल्लेखनीय है कि मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल शराब घोटाले मामले में जेल में बंद हैं। इस वजह से वे स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर झंडा नहीं फहरा पाएंगे। उन्होंने 15 अगस्त को झंडा फहराने के संबंध में उपराज्यपाल को लेटर लिखा था। पत्र में कहा गया था कि दिल्ली में स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर 15 अगस्त को मंत्री आतिशी सिंह झंडा फहराएंगी।
In reply to Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, on the issue of hoisting the flag on 15 August, the Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Dept writes, “It is absolutely clear that the above communication (Minister Letter) does not qualify in the permissible communication… https://t.co/nsaGDWNNsz pic.twitter.com/vNye58Zfuk— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2024