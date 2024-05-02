एक्शन में LG, दिल्ली महिला आयोग से 226 कर्मचारियों को निकाला

आरोप है कि दिल्ली महिला आयोग की तत्कालीन अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालीवाल ने नियमों के खिलाफ जाकर बिना इजाजत इन लोगों की नियुक्ति की थी।

एलजी ऑफिस द्वारा जारी आदेश में कहा गया है कि दिल्ली महिला आयोग के पैनल में स्वीकृत कर्मचारियों की संख्या 40 है। उपराज्यपाल की मंजूरी के बिना 223 नए पद बनाए गए। आदेश में यह भी कहा गया है कि आयोग को संविदा पर कर्मचारी रखने का अधिकार नहीं है।

