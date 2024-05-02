गुरुवार, 2 मई 2024
गुरुवार, 2 मई 2024 (13:07 IST)

एक्शन में LG, दिल्ली महिला आयोग से 226 कर्मचारियों को निकाला

Delhi women commission : दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना के आदेश पर दिल्ली महिला आयोग से 226 कर्मचारियों को नौकरी से निकाल दिया गया। बताया जा रहा है कि इन कर्मचारियों की नियुक्ति नियमों के खिलाफ हुई थी। ALSO READ: स्कूलों में बम की धमकी, दिल्ली पुलिस ने की अपील
 
आरोप है कि दिल्ली महिला आयोग की तत्कालीन अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालीवाल ने नियमों के खिलाफ जाकर बिना इजाजत इन लोगों की नियुक्ति की थी। 
 
एलजी ऑफिस द्वारा जारी आदेश में कहा गया है कि दिल्ली महिला आयोग के पैनल में स्वीकृत कर्मचारियों की संख्या 40 है। उपराज्यपाल की मंजूरी के बिना 223 नए पद बनाए गए। आदेश में यह भी कहा गया है कि आयोग को संविदा पर कर्मचारी रखने का अधिकार नहीं है। 
 
स्वाति मालीवाल ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, LG साहब ने DCW के सारे कॉंट्रैक्ट स्टाफ को हटाने का एक तुगलकी फरमान जारी किया है। आज महिला आयोग में कुल 90 स्टाफ है जिसमें सिर्फ 8 लोग सरकार द्वारा दिए गए हैं, बाकी सब 3-3 महीने के कांट्रैक्ट पे हैं। अगर सब कॉंट्रैक्ट स्टाफ हटा दिया जाएगा, तो महिला आयोग पे ताला लग जाएगा। ऐसा क्यों कर रहे हैं ये लोग? खून पसीने से बनी है ये संस्था। उसको स्टाफ और सरंक्षण देने की जगह आप जड़ से खत्म कर रहे हो? मेरे जीते जी मैं महिला आयोग बंद नहीं होने दूंगी। मुझे जेल में डाल दो, महिलाओं पे मत जुल्म करो!

उल्लेखनीय है कि आम आदमी पार्टी राज्यसभा सांसद स्वाति मालीवाल ने 9 साल तक दिल्ली महिला आयोग का नेतृत्व किया। मालीवाल के इस्तीफे के बाद से पैनल के अध्यक्ष का पद फिलहाल खाली है। 
