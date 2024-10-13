रविवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : रविवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2024 (10:20 IST)

live : बाबा सिद्दीकी का पोस्टमार्टम, आज रात होंगे सुपुर्द ए खाक

baba siddique
live updates : मुंबई में दिग्गज राकांपा नेता बाबा सिद्दीकी की हत्या से हड़कंप मच गया। आज रात उन्हें सुपुर्द ए खाक किया जाएगा। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। पल पल की जानकारी... 


10:20 AM, 13th Oct
-लॉरेंस बिश्नोई का नाम आने के बाद दिल्ली की स्पेशल सेल भी मामले की जांच में जुटी। 
-राकांपा नेता प्रफुल्ल पटेल कूपर अस्पताल पहुंचे, यहां हो रहा है लॉरेंस बिश्नोई का अंतिम संस्कार। 

10:15 AM, 13th Oct
-पुलिस ने महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मंत्री बाबा सिद्दीकी की हत्या की विभिन्न पहलुओं से जांच शुरू कर दी है जिसमें सुपारी लेकर हत्या, कारोबारी प्रतिद्वंद्विता या एक बस्ती की पुनर्वास परियोजना को लेकर मिली धमकी के पहलू भी शामिल हैं।
-आरोपी गुरमैल सिंह और धर्मराज कश्यप के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज। आज दोपहर होगी कोर्ट में पेशी। 

10:13 AM, 13th Oct
राकांपा नेता सिद्दीकी (66) का शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए रविवार सुबह करीब छह बजे लीलावती अस्पताल से कूपर अस्पताल ले जाया गया। उनकी शनिवार रात को मुंबई में तीन हमलावरों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी।


