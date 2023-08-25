शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2023
इंदौर बना बेस्ट स्मार्ट सिटी 2022, राज्यों में मध्य प्रदेश रहा अव्वल

indore best smart city
Indore best smart city : इंदौर को मिला बेस्ट स्मार्ट सिटी का अवार्ड, देश के 100 शहरों में इंदौर ने एक बार फिर से अपना परचम लहरा दिया है। सूरत और आगरा क्रमश: दूसरे और तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। वहीं राज्यों में मध्य प्रदेश रहा अव्वल और तमिलनाडु दूसरे स्थान पर रहा।

केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीपसिंह पुरी ने मध्यप्रदेश को बेस्ट स्टेट अवॉर्ड मिलने पर बधाई दी। राज्य के 7 शहरों में मल्टी सेक्टोरल 779 प्रोजेक्ट चल रहे हैं। 15,696 करोड़ की लागत से तैयार हो रहे प्रोजेक्ट्स से नागरिकों का जीवन आसान हो रहा है।
 
इंदौर की निगमायुक्त हर्षिका सिंह ने वेबदुनिया को बताया कि इंदौर को बेस्ट स्मार्ट सिटी का अवार्ड मिला है। इंदौर को यह सम्मान राष्‍ट्रपति द्रोपदी मुर्मू शहर में होने वाले इंदौर कॉन्क्लेव में दिया जाएगा। इंदौर के लिए यह गौरव की बात है।   
 
इसके साथ ही इंदौर को स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट में 8 अवार्ड्स मिले हैं। 
  • National smart city best indore
  • Urban environment indore first
  • Social aspects indore first
  • Sanitation indore first
  • Built environment indore second 
  • Economy indore second
  • Water indore first
  • Covid innovation indore second
