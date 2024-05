सुदर्शन पटनायक ने आम से बनाई कलाकृति, मतदाताओं को किया जागरूक

#ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv

I have uses 500 kilogram of mangoes on sand art at Puri beach in Odisha with the message "Your Vote Your Voice " to create awareness about voting.

Please Go out and Vote ????✨#GoVote #YouAreTheOne #GeneralElections2024 #LokSabhaElections2024… pic.twitter.com/grdSs6AymO