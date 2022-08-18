क्या चहल भी अलग होने वाले हैं धनाश्री से? सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ी खबर

ट्विटर पर जो तस्वीरें सामने आ रही है उसमें यह बताया जा रहा है कि धनाश्री वर्मा ने चहल नाम अपने नाम और उपनाम के बीच में से हटा लिया है। वहीं चहल ने भी अपनी इंस्टा स्टोरी डाली है जिसमें लिखा है कि नई जिंदगी
होने वाली है। ऐसे में दोनों ही युगल के तलाक की अटकलें तेज हो रही है।
2 साल पहले हुई थी शादी
चहल और धनश्री की साल 2020
में आठ अगस्त को सगाई हुई थी। चहल ऑस्ट्रेलिया में वनडे और टी-20 सीरीज खेलकर भारत लौटे थे और 22 दिसंबर को दोनों ही परिणय सूत्र में बंध गए थे। धनश्री वर्मा पेशे से तो एक डॉक्टर हैं, लेकिन वह एक मशहूर यू-ट्यूबर और डांसर भी हैं। उनके यू-ट्यूब पर चैनल पर भी करीब 19 लाख से ज्यादा सब्सक्राइबर हैं। वहीं, इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके फॉलोअर्स की संख्या भी करीब 19 लाख है।