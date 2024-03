Ranji Trophy Final में खूब लड़ा विदर्भ, मुंबई को जीत के लिए 5 विकेट की दरकार

That's stumps on Day 4 in the #RanjiTrophy Final!



A terrific fight with the bat from Vidarbha as they reach 248/5



Mumbai need wickets to win while Vidarbha need 290 runs on the final day

Scorecard https://t.co/L6A9dXXPa2#MUMvVID | #Final | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Kdw9j4Y4f4