बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2023
Last Updated : बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2023 (16:22 IST)

जूते पर लिखी एक पंक्ति से मुश्किल में उस्मान ख्वाजा, फिलिस्तीनी समर्थक के लगे आरोप

जूते पर लिखी एक पंक्ति से मुश्किल में उस्मान ख्वाजा, फिलिस्तीनी समर्थक के लगे आरोप - Usman Khawaja one liner message spur uproar over his stand on Gaza
पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में उतरने से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बाएं हाथ के सलामी बल्लेबाज उस्मान ख्वाजा मुश्किल में पड़ गए हैं। दरअसल गुरुवार से शुरु होने वाले टेस्ट से पहले एक विवाद ने इस टेस्ट सीरीज को सुर्खियों में ला दिया है।

उस्मान ख्वाजा की एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है। इसमें  उस्मान ख्वाजा के जूते पर सभी जिंदगियों का मोल है( All Lives Matter) लिखा हुआ देखा गया था। इस फोटो को वायरल होने में जरा भी देर नहीं लगी।
मामले को बढ़ता हुआ देख क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने बयान दिया कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद किसी भी खिलाड़ी को वैश्विक मुद्दे पर अपनी निजी राय  ना रखने के लिए बाध्य करता है। यह नियम विश्व के हर खिलाड़ी के लिए समान है।

उस्मान ख्वाजा ने इसके बाद एक्स ट्विटर पर एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया। इस वीडियो का कैप्शन था कि सभी जिंदगियां समान है। आजादी किसी भी व्यक्ति का मौलिक अधिकार है। मैं मानव अधिकारों के लिए अपनी आवाज उठा रहा हूं। अगर मानविय अपील को आप किसी और नजरिए से देखते हैं तो दिक्कत आप के नजरिए में है।
उस्मान ख्वाजा ने इसका उत्तर तो दे दिया। लेकिन अब यह देखना होगा कि क्या वह कल पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सिडनी में इस जूते के साथ मैदान में उतर पाते हैं या नहीं। पाक मूल के उस्मान ख्वाजा ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए पहले टेस्ट की अंतिम ग्यारह में शामिल है।
