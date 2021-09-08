'मर्दो को तलाक के लिए दोष देना बंद करो', शिखर और आयशा के अलग होने के बाद दिखे ऐसे ट्वीट्स

We have a trend, where men are still judged harshly during divorce, while women can flaunt it. Everyone around says, "Wow, women are wonderful."



may hv paid a price for being a simp or a male feminist.



Men shd warn others & learn from mistakes of other men. pic.twitter.com/EmLPMUKwwp — Priya Sharma (@PriyaScifi) September 8, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan ka kitni baar ho chuka hai? I was under the impression he is still happily married to an Australian woman. Ye bhi hi fi ho gaya hai like us, south Delhiites. Well done bro — Ra_Bies 2.0 (@Ra_Bies) September 7, 2021

Some people are linking up Shikhar dhawan's Divorce with his partner's physical strongness, as she is a boxer, lift weights, have amazing muscles so they are saying she looks less feminine to continue in a marriage. Being a fit and strong woman is a crime here. — Prachi Saxena (@eatlessliftmore) September 8, 2021

Shikhar and ayesha discussing about zorawar's custody #ShikharDhawanDivorce pic.twitter.com/x1nm6YnWeO — BDSM sarthak (@VamosCSK) September 7, 2021

The way social media has been mocking & calling names for the man, shows how we as a society are still not ready to accept mutual divorces gracefully. "Relationships are for humans not humans for relationships".#ShikharDhawanDivorce — KOHLIAN (@iam_kohlian) September 8, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha are divorced now. #ShikharDhawan #Dhawan pic.twitter.com/7aHu79ushY — Tum ho toh gata hai dil September 7, 2021

Now @BCCI please select Shikhar Dhawan in India's T20 WC squad .. we have seen how player's turns beast after they part their ways from their wives ... Md shami for context — Kunal 17 (@kunal_sarcastic) September 7, 2021

#ShikharDhawan get divorced after 9 years, just noticed his ex started posting Feminist stuff on her new instagram I'd, which indicated problem. I still do not understand why a man doesn't learn from another man's experience. He married mother of two girls. — @Author_ Jyoti (@jyotitiwari05) September 8, 2021

Marriage is a private matter. Often media houses create stories on ‘ideal couples’ & fans celebrate them. The couples would boast how they love each other. A little later, we see them separated. #ShikharDhawan’s is just the latest.



Learn to keep private things private, folks! — Sreejith Panickar (@PanickarS) September 8, 2021

A doting father who changed nappies, sang lullabies, saw the world in his only son but was forcefully separated from him because of dispute with wife is finally meeting him tomorrow after EIGHT YEARS.



Pray for him

Pray that he isn't called Uncle

Pray that the son recognises him — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) September 7, 2021

की पत्नी आयशा मुखर्जी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट डालकर यह जानकारी दी कि वह अब शिखर धवन से ले रही हैं। इसके बाद दोनों का अलग होनो मीडिया की सुर्खियों में है। हालांकि शिखर धवन ने इस खबर के बाद कोई पुष्टि नहीं दी है।दोनों की शादी 9 साल तक चली। इस बीच शिखर और आयशा का एक बेटा भी हुआ जिसका नाम जोरावर था। वहीं आयशा की पहली शादी एक ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बिजनेसमैन से हुई थी। जिससे उनको 2 बेटी हुई थी। यही कारण था कि शिखर धवन के माता पिता इस रिश्ते से राजी नहीं थे लेकिन बाद में मान गए थे।दोनों के रिश्तों में हाल ही मे खटास आ गई थी और दोनों ने एक दूसरे को अनफोलो भी कर दिया था। अगर आयशा की इंस्टा प्रोफाइल को देखा जाए तो उनके एक भी फोटो में अब शिखर धवन मौजूद नहीं है।दोनों के तलाक की खबर पर ट्विटर पर कई फैंस ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। किसी ने कहा कि शिखर धवन को पहले ही ऐसी औरत से बचकर चलना चाहिए था। वहीं किसी ने कहा कि यह अमीर लोगों के चोचले हैं, दक्षिण दिल्ली में तो जब तक इंसान का 1 बार तलाक नहीं हो जाता उसे सफल नहीं माना जाता। वहीं कुछ लोगों ने इस पर मीम्स भी बनाए।आयशा से शादी के बाद शिखर धवन का करियर शबाब पर था। मोहाली टेस्ट में शिखर को मौका मिला था और अपने पहले ही टेस्ट में उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ शतक जड़ दिया था। लेकिन अब वह सिर्फ वनडे क्रिकेट में टीम का हिस्सा हैं उन्हें टेस्ट में जगह नही मिलती और टी-20 में युवा चहरे कई है जो उनसे ज्यादा तेज गति से रन बनाते हैं।