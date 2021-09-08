बुधवार, 8 सितम्बर 2021
'मर्दो को तलाक के लिए दोष देना बंद करो', शिखर और आयशा के अलग होने के बाद दिखे ऐसे ट्वीट्स

Last Updated: बुधवार, 8 सितम्बर 2021 (13:35 IST)
शिखर धवन की पत्नी आयशा मुखर्जी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट डालकर यह जानकारी दी कि वह अब शिखर धवन से तलाक ले रही हैं। इसके बाद दोनों का अलग होनो मीडिया की सुर्खियों में है। हालांकि शिखर धवन ने इस खबर के बाद कोई पुष्टि नहीं दी है।

दोनों की शादी 9 साल तक चली। इस बीच शिखर और आयशा का एक बेटा भी हुआ जिसका नाम जोरावर था। वहीं आयशा की पहली शादी एक ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बिजनेसमैन से हुई थी। जिससे उनको 2 बेटी हुई थी। यही कारण था कि शिखर धवन के माता पिता इस रिश्ते से राजी नहीं थे लेकिन बाद में मान गए थे।

दोनों के रिश्तों में हाल ही मे खटास आ गई थी और दोनों ने एक दूसरे को अनफोलो भी कर दिया था। अगर आयशा की इंस्टा प्रोफाइल को देखा जाए तो उनके एक भी फोटो में अब शिखर धवन मौजूद नहीं है।

दोनों के तलाक की खबर पर ट्विटर पर कई फैंस ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। किसी ने कहा कि शिखर धवन को पहले ही ऐसी औरत से बचकर चलना चाहिए था। वहीं किसी ने कहा कि यह अमीर लोगों के चोचले हैं, दक्षिण दिल्ली में तो जब तक इंसान का 1 बार तलाक नहीं हो जाता उसे सफल नहीं माना जाता। वहीं कुछ लोगों ने इस पर मीम्स भी बनाए।

आयशा से शादी के बाद शिखर धवन का करियर शबाब पर था। मोहाली टेस्ट में शिखर को मौका मिला था और अपने पहले ही टेस्ट में उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ शतक जड़ दिया था। लेकिन अब वह सिर्फ वनडे क्रिकेट में टीम का हिस्सा हैं उन्हें टेस्ट में जगह नही मिलती और टी-20 में युवा चहरे कई है जो उनसे ज्यादा तेज गति से रन बनाते हैं।


